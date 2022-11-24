Read full article on original website
See trees sparkle, sculptures shine at SLO Botanical Garden’s Nature Nights event
The new event features eight acres of lighted garden displays interspersed with beautiful artworks.
‘A secret till you find it’: Jesse James once threw ‘em back at this California bar
How the strange and famous seem to stumble upon California's second-oldest bar.
Looking for holiday fun in SLO County? Here are 12 ways to celebrate the season
From Christmas parades and spectacular light displays to visits with Santa Claus, here’s your guide to everything to see and do in SLO County this holiday season.
SLO County man, family members burned in ‘horrific’ fire during Thanksgiving camping trip
As the fire engulfed the Atascadero man, his daughter “literally tackled him” to try to extinguish the flames, a family friend said.
Mountain lion sightings continue to worry San Luis Obispo residents
A local San Luis Obispo community member comes face to face with a mountain lion in her own backyard.
The first mobile “Route One Farmers Market” launches this Sunday at the Vandenberg Village
The first mobile and non-profit "Route One Farmers Market" launches its food services today at the Vandenberg Village. The post The first mobile “Route One Farmers Market” launches this Sunday at the Vandenberg Village appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SLO County weather: strong winds, light rain ahead
Strong winds to clear by Thursday, larger storm expected on Dec. 4.
calcoastnews.com
Los Osos board looking into incorporation, creating a new city
The Los Osos Community Services District Board of Directors plans to discuss turning the bedroom community into a city, and the processes required to move forward, according to its Dec. 1 board meeting agenda. The Committee to Incorporate Los Osos, which was formed by former director Jon-Erik Storm and resident...
Solvang, CA A City Worth Visiting
Is today feeling like grabbing a globe, spinning it and placing your finger on a random location ? Well your in luck, Solvang, CA is one city worth visiting, here's why. A small town of roughly 6,050 residents founded in 1911 has grown in fame for its Danish-style architecture, its pastries and for its many wineries and yearly festivities. As soon as you place your feet in the town, you will feel the laid back relaxing atmosphere.
AOL Corp
Farmhouse sells for $1.5 million in Santa Maria
A spacious house built in 1997 located in the 5600 block of Oakhill Drive in Santa Maria has a new owner. The 3,063-square-foot property was sold on Nov. 14, 2022. The $1,475,000 purchase price works out to $482 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms and three baths. It sits on a 0.6-acre lot.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Top 10 most expensive homes sold in Santa Maria the week of Nov. 13
A house in Santa Maria that sold for $700,000 tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Santa Maria in the last week. In total, 11 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $574,455. The average price per square foot was $360.
weddingchicks.com
An Intimate Ranch Wedding in San Luis Obispo
Bride and groom Katie and John wanted a Boho whimsical feel for their special day, and that’s exactly what they got! They couldn't stop raving that everything about their day at Flying Caballos (San Luis Obispo) turned out better then they could ever have dreamt of and felt completely elevated.
Old Orcutt hosts its 2nd Annual Small Business Saturday
Old Orcutt is hosting its 2nd Annual Small Business Saturday -- a tradition to celebrate small businesses and shop on the last weekend of November. The post Old Orcutt hosts its 2nd Annual Small Business Saturday appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Noozhawk
Bill Macfadyen: Lamborghini Driver Turns Highway 154 into His Personal Speedway
It’s that time of the year when our thoughts turn to gratitude, and we at Noozhawk are enormously grateful for your loyal readership and support for our mission. Whether you’ve been with us from the start 15 years ago or just discovered us last week, thank you. Our...
Morro Bay Art Association to host 'Art and About' event on Saturday
The Morro Bay Art Association is hosting 'Art and About', an event featuring a large array of fine art and crafts by Morro Bay Art Association member artists.
Downtown lighting ceremony kicks off holiday season
Event the first of multiple annual holiday happenings in Paso Robles. – Paso Robles officially entered the holiday season Friday night when Mrs. Claus threw a switch and lit up the Downtown City Park. The holiday lights festooned in the oak trees illuminated the park. Mayor Steve Martin and members...
Start the new year crafting with the library
– Crafters will enjoy the January craft project with the Paso Robles City Library, a felt coin purse; a great tool to meet a New Year’s goal to save some pennies. Designed by Over the River Felt of overtheriverfelt.com, this coin purse is just the right size to fit in a handbag or backpack. This class is perfect for beginning sewing enthusiasts. Combining hand sewing and felt assembly techniques, this simple project features a sturdy metal clasp.
Atascadero preschool to host holiday movie fundraiser
Atascadero Cooperative Preschool is hosting a special showing of "The Polar Express" at Colony Cinemas in Atascadero on December 3.
Tree lighting helps kick off holiday happenings in Downtown SLO
Mission Plaza in downtown San Luis Obispo was lit up with thousands of twinkling lights on Friday, Nov. 25.
