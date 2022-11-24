ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
calcoastnews.com

Los Osos board looking into incorporation, creating a new city

The Los Osos Community Services District Board of Directors plans to discuss turning the bedroom community into a city, and the processes required to move forward, according to its Dec. 1 board meeting agenda. The Committee to Incorporate Los Osos, which was formed by former director Jon-Erik Storm and resident...
LOS OSOS, CA
Cristoval Victorial

Solvang, CA A City Worth Visiting

Is today feeling like grabbing a globe, spinning it and placing your finger on a random location ? Well your in luck, Solvang, CA is one city worth visiting, here's why. A small town of roughly 6,050 residents founded in 1911 has grown in fame for its Danish-style architecture, its pastries and for its many wineries and yearly festivities. As soon as you place your feet in the town, you will feel the laid back relaxing atmosphere.
SOLVANG, CA
AOL Corp

Farmhouse sells for $1.5 million in Santa Maria

A spacious house built in 1997 located in the 5600 block of Oakhill Drive in Santa Maria has a new owner. The 3,063-square-foot property was sold on Nov. 14, 2022. The $1,475,000 purchase price works out to $482 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms and three baths. It sits on a 0.6-acre lot.
SANTA MARIA, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Top 10 most expensive homes sold in Santa Maria the week of Nov. 13

A house in Santa Maria that sold for $700,000 tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Santa Maria in the last week. In total, 11 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $574,455. The average price per square foot was $360.
SANTA MARIA, CA
weddingchicks.com

An Intimate Ranch Wedding in San Luis Obispo

Bride and groom Katie and John wanted a Boho whimsical feel for their special day, and that’s exactly what they got! They couldn't stop raving that everything about their day at Flying Caballos (San Luis Obispo) turned out better then they could ever have dreamt of and felt completely elevated.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Start the new year crafting with the library

– Crafters will enjoy the January craft project with the Paso Robles City Library, a felt coin purse; a great tool to meet a New Year’s goal to save some pennies. Designed by Over the River Felt of overtheriverfelt.com, this coin purse is just the right size to fit in a handbag or backpack. This class is perfect for beginning sewing enthusiasts. Combining hand sewing and felt assembly techniques, this simple project features a sturdy metal clasp.
PASO ROBLES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy