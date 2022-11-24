Read full article on original website
hwy.co
Add the James Farm Ecological Preserve to Your List
Delaware beaches tend to be very busy in the summertime. If you’re looking for a peaceful retreat while remaining close to the coastline, perhaps you should drive to the James Farm Ecological Preserve, DE. From hiking trails and observation decks to educational programs and a sandy beach, it’s a...
Cape Gazette
Masonic Charities of Delaware sponsors Harry K Foundation Christmas Ball
The Harry K Foundation recently received a donation from the Masonic Charities of Delaware in support of the 2022 Harry K Foundation Annual Christmas Ball to be held Saturday, Dec. 10, at Rehoboth Beach Country Club. Chad Zook of Masonic Charities of Delaware presented Harry Keswani with a $10,000 donation...
Cape Gazette
302 Food Rescue unveiled in Milford
As the weather turns frigid in the Cape Region, the Food Bank of Delaware has teamed up with Bayhealth and Food Lion to start a new program to help get food to those in need. The program is 302 Food Rescue, an app that helps connect volunteers with food pantries to deliver fresh foods from participating grocery stores, restaurants and caterers. Bayhealth serves as the primary sponsor, while the Food Bank provides volunteers and Food Lion is helping to provide food.
PhillyBite
Best Mexican Restaurants in Delaware
- I love eating at the best Mexican restaurants whenever I'm in Delaware. From Newark to Wilmington, there are dozens of excellent Mexican restaurants. These are some of my favorites, and I'd like to share them with you. Mariachi Restaurant in Rehoboth Beach DE. Mariachi Restaurant offers authentic Spanish and...
Cape Gazette
Health Fitness & Leisure Expo seeks exhibitors March 11
Delaware Resorts Expos announces its 4th Annual Health Fitness & Leisure Expo is scheduled for Saturday, March 11, at Cape Henlopen High School on Kings Highway in Lewes. More than 80 exhibitors will offer a full array of health, fitness, retirement community and leisure-related products and services for current and future resort-area residents and their homes. Lead sponsor Beebe Healthcare will again offer free health screenings.
Cape Gazette
Stephen C. Fleetwood, man of many talents
Stephen C. Fleetwood, 55, of Georgetown, passed away Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, at TidalHealth Nanticoke. Steve was born in Columbus, Ohio, Feb. 2, 1967, to the late William T. and Reba Megee Fleetwood. He was currently employed at Baker’s Hardware in Millsboro, where he worked in their rental department. Steve was previously employed by Westwoods Farms as a driver and by Sears automotive department in Salisbury, Md. He and his wife, Diane, were married Sept. 10, 2016, in Georgetown. He attended Carey’s Methodist Church in Millsboro. Steve was a man of many talents. He could fix and build just about anything and loved to work on projects. His passion was buying and restoring cars. He was blessed with a wonderful singing voice, and his favorite singer was Elvis Presley. He and his daughter, Rebekah, loved to sing Elvis together, and work on cars. He and Diane enjoyed traveling to Lancaster, Pa., with their special friends Tom and Diane Baione, taking in the scenery, attending auctions, shopping, and of course eating. Steve can be described as a humble, loving and mischievous man, who was a wonderful husband, dad and pop pop who will be dearly missed.
Cape Gazette
Rehoboth professor pens second novel
The long-held dream comes true once again for Rehoboth author Ethan Joella, whose second novel, “A Quiet Life,” will be released by Simon & Schuster Tuesday, Nov. 29. In November 2021, when Simon & Schuster published his first book, “A Little Hope,” Joella was told the publisher generally waits to see how the first novel sells before buying a second one. However, Simon & Schuster signed him for a second novel before the first was even available for sale.
Cape Gazette
Historic Maull House will be open to the public Dec. 3
The Col. David Hall Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution will welcome visitors to the Thomas Maull House from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 3, at 536 Pilottown Road, Lewes. In addition to tours, there will be a bake sale and hand-knit maritime mitts for sale,...
Cape Gazette
Rehoboth Public School building added to historic diorama
Several Rehoboth Beach residents living today attended the brick Rehoboth Beach Public School built along the north side of third-block Rehoboth Avenue in 1908. The old brick schoolhouse building was Rehoboth’s second such facility. Today, the new City Hall occupies that location. Students from first to 11th grade were...
delawarepublic.org
New Sussex County Substation looks to improve reliability for Delaware Delaware Electric Cooperative customers
Delaware Electric Cooperative has completed construction on a new $4.4 million substation in Sussex County. The Dorey Substation went on line late last month, providing power to an estimated 2,100 homes in the Georgetown area. “This was an old switching station that previously provided power to one of our transmission...
Cape Gazette
Georgetown homeless village opening delayed
The planned opening before Thanksgiving of the homeless Pallet village in Georgetown has been delayed. The 40 cabin-like, 64-square-foot units were fabricated by a team of volunteers from several county companies in mid-October on First State Community Action Agency property in downtown Georgetown. In a partnership between Town of Georgetown...
Cape Gazette
Community Bank donation supports Milton Fire Department
Community Bank Delaware recently presented a $2,500 donation to Milton Fire Department in support of its new addition. The bank has committed to donate a total of $7,500 over a three-year period. To meet the increased needs resulting from the population growth in Milton, it was necessary for the Milton...
Cape Gazette
Gallo Gives Foundation awards community donations
As part of its continual effort to make a difference in the community in which its associates live and serve, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty’s Gallo Gives Foundation awarded its quarterly donations to: First Tee Delaware, Autism Delaware, Sussex Strong Foundation, Community Resource Center, Cape Community Fund, Sussex Housing Group, and Beebe Medical Foundation. In all, $11,500 was donated in this round of giving.
Cape Gazette
Louis P. Corrozi, active church member
Louis P. Corrozi, 75, of Rehoboth Beach, passed away Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, at ChristianaCare Seasons AccentCare in Wilmington Hospital. Lou was born June 23, 1947, in Wilmington, son of the late John S. Corrozi and Mary (DeAngelis) Corrozi. He was a graduate of Salesianum High School and attended University of Delaware.
WMDT.com
Ben’s Red Swings Cleanup
SALISBURY, Md- Volunteers came together Saturday morning at Bens’s Red Wings in Salisbury City Park today to bring it back to looking brand new. Volunteers replaced chains on the swings, filled in new mulch and turf, and repainted all the jungle gyms. over 100 volunteers had the job done...
Cape Gazette
Stephanie V. Strawley, Bell Telephone retiree
Stephanie V. Strawley, 90, of Dagsboro, formerly of Aston, Pa., passed away surrounded by loved ones at her home Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease. Stephie was born on June 10, 1932, in Philadelphia, Pa., to Frank and Victoria Kostrzewski. She met John Strawley...
Cape Gazette
Stop the Cape Henlopen State Park restaurant
The following letter was sent to state and local officials with a copy provided to the Cape Gazette for publication. We are writing to you, as full-time residents of Lewes, to voice our strong opposition to DNREC's plan to put in a restaurant at Cape Henlopen State Park. The restaurant...
Cape Gazette
Giving thanks for charity through golf
Charity fundraising golf tournaments raise billions of dollars each year throughout the United States. The professional golf tours and their associations with local charities generate much of this money. However, most charity golf events are not involved with the PGA or LPGA. Instead, these tournaments serve local needs or a regional element of larger charitable interests.
Cape Gazette
Give thanks to those who work for fishermen and hunters
A while back, I wrote a column about how lucky we are to live in the Cape Region, where we have access to such good fishing and hunting. While we give thanks for that this Thanksgiving, perhaps we should reflect on why we have all those open spaces along the beach and in the woods and fields.
WBOC
Blessings for Badges Feeds First Responders
DELAWARE- There are many ways to give thanks on this holiday. For members of one Delaware nonprofit, it was a show of gratitude to first responders working in Kent and Sussex Counties. "Blessings for Badges" justified their name on Thanksgiving day. Volunteers gathered at the Leipsic and Millsboro Fire Companies...
