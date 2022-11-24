Stephen C. Fleetwood, 55, of Georgetown, passed away Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, at TidalHealth Nanticoke. Steve was born in Columbus, Ohio, Feb. 2, 1967, to the late William T. and Reba Megee Fleetwood. He was currently employed at Baker’s Hardware in Millsboro, where he worked in their rental department. Steve was previously employed by Westwoods Farms as a driver and by Sears automotive department in Salisbury, Md. He and his wife, Diane, were married Sept. 10, 2016, in Georgetown. He attended Carey’s Methodist Church in Millsboro. Steve was a man of many talents. He could fix and build just about anything and loved to work on projects. His passion was buying and restoring cars. He was blessed with a wonderful singing voice, and his favorite singer was Elvis Presley. He and his daughter, Rebekah, loved to sing Elvis together, and work on cars. He and Diane enjoyed traveling to Lancaster, Pa., with their special friends Tom and Diane Baione, taking in the scenery, attending auctions, shopping, and of course eating. Steve can be described as a humble, loving and mischievous man, who was a wonderful husband, dad and pop pop who will be dearly missed.

GEORGETOWN, DE ・ 15 HOURS AGO