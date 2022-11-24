Read full article on original website
Effingham Radio
Cumberland Falls Friday Night To North Clay 57-50
Cumberland suffered its first loss of the season as they fell to North Clay 57-50 Friday night at the Cumberland Thanksgiving Tournament. Cumberland came out strong in the first quarter and led 14-12 after the first quarter. Then the wheels fell off. Cumberland could only muster 4 points in the...
St. Teresa Edges Tri-Valley for 2A Football State Title
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Tri-Valley’s quest for a state football championship fell just short Friday. Decatur St. Teresa edged Tri-Valley, 29-22, in the class 2A state title game at Memorial Stadium. The win gives St. Teresa its fourth state title and first since 1979. The Bulldogs scored touchdowns on two fourth-down conversions in the second […]
STATE CHAMPS: St. Teresa beats Tri-Valley to win Class 2A championship
CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Tri-Valley had one final play to tie the game with a touchdown and extra point with time expiring but Jack Singer batted down the last pass and the celebration was on for St. Teresa football, winning the Class 2A state championship 29-22 at Memorial Stadium Friday afternoon. The Bulldogs (14-0) capped a […]
Effingham Radio
Sports Results For Friday and Saturday Nov 25th-26th
NEOGA DEFEATED GEORGETOWN NOTRE DAME DE LA SALETTE 46-39 COWDEN-HERRICK/BEECHER CITY THANKSGIVING TOURNAMENT.
Effingham Radio
Anna Marie Sparling, 86
Anna Marie Sparling, 86, passed away Friday, November 18, 2022 at her home in Effingham. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 am Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Effingham with burial in St. Anthony Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm Tuesday at Bauer Funeral Home in Effingham. Memorials may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.
Effingham Radio
Janet Kay Dawkins, 81
Janet Kay Dawkins, 81, of Shelbyville passed away at 10:30 pm, Monday, November 21, 2022 at the HSHS St. John’s Hospital in Springfield, Illinois. Janet was born on December 31, 1940 in Flora, Illinois the daughter of Roy and Lucille (Brown) Tatman. Janet had received an Associate Degree in early education. She married Darrell “Doc” Dawkins on July 22, 1960 in Flora and together they shared nearly 43 years of marriage before he preceded her in death on July 18, 2003. Janet had worked for North American Lighting in Flora for many years and assisted in nursing homes as well. Some of Janet’s hobbies were reading and cooking for her family, she loved a good crime story or historical readings. Another hobby Janet enjoyed was watching politics.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Friday, November 25th, 2022
Salem Police have arrested a 33-year-old Vandalia man for possession of a stolen vehicle. Police report Jerrad Simpson of West Fillmore in Vandalia was taken into custody on Thanksgiving Day after being located in an apartment in the 100 block of West Kell Street. He was located after his mother’s car, which had earlier been reported stolen, was found in the parking lot of the apartment complex.
wgel.com
Fatal Three-Vehicle Accident On Rt. 127 Friday
A fatal three-vehicle accident had Rt. 127 closed near Rt. 143 in Bond County for several hours Friday afternoon. Greenville Police received the report around 4:15 PM. Illinois State Police were dispatched to the scene. Bond County Coroner Tony Brooks has identified the man killed in the accident as 63...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police beat for Saturday, November 26th, 2022
Centralia Police arrested a 21-year-old Pinckneyville man on Friday on an outstanding Marion County traffic warrant. Kameron Russell was taken to the Marion County Jail where he is being held in lieu of $10,000 bond.
freedom929.com
RICHLAND COUNTY TRAFFIC CRASH
(OLNEY) The Illinois State Police are continuing to investigate a two vehicle traffic crash that occurred this past Wednesday afternoon at around 1:20, along Illinois Route 130 in Richland County, about 3 to 4 miles north of Olney. The incomplete report indicates three people were transported to an area hospital with injuries. No other details are available. We hope to have more information on this traffic wreck early next week.
INDOT announces temporary I-70 lane restriction
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Indiana Department of Transporation announced a temporary lane restriction on Interstate 70. This will impact the westbound lanes of I-70 over US-41 in Vigo County. The lane restriction is due to crews performing emergency deck patching on the west end of the westbound I-70 lanes. Officials said that this […]
Culture Connection: New Mexican bakery opens in Arcola
Arcola, Ill. (WCIA) — When you walk in to Panaderia Saldivar, the smell of Mexican sweet bread, or pan dulce, hits you immediately. “People just got to know what we were doing and started liking what we were selling,” explains owner Sandra Saldivar. The Saldivars have been baking for the Arcola community for the past […]
freedom929.com
START TIME 90 MINUTES EARLIER
(OLNEY) Due to the forecast of incoming rain tonight, the Annual Olney Christmas Parade will start 90 minutes earlier this evening at 5:00. The parade lineup at the Immanuel United Methodist Church parking lot will start at 3:00. The parade route will leave the church at 5:00, move south of East Street, then east on Main Street, and finish up at Van Street. Those in charge appreciate the understanding of everyone involved with this evening’s Christmas Parade in Olney, now starting at 5:00 with lineup at 3:00.
Illinois town brings “The Grinch” to life
SAINTE MARIE, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV)– If the Grinch saw the scene in Sainte Marie on Saturday, his heart just might grow three sizes again. The town was filled with Grinch-themed decorations, as a part of their second annual “Whoville” event. The event is put on by the St. Marie Community Club, off of an idea treasurer […]
WAND TV
Coroner releases name of woman killed in Warrensburg on Wednesday
WARRENSBURG, Ill. (WAND) — A woman is dead and a man is in custody for murder, according to the Macon County Sheriff's Department. The department said on Wednesday at 5:51 p.m. deputies responded to a home for a possible domestic situation in Warrensburg. According to the sheriff's department, additional...
Woman hurt in Decatur shooting
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Police Department responded to a shooting early Saturday morning. The shooting happened around 6 a.m. at the 1200 block of East Sedgwick Street. The police found a 31-year-old woman with life-threatening gunshot injuries on the scene and sent her to a local hospital. The Decatur Police Department is continuing to […]
WAND TV
Early morning house fire under investigation in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur firefighters responded to an early Saturday morning house fire. According to the department, on Saturday at 1:03 a.m. firefighters were dispatched to the 500 block of S. Jackson Street to a house fire. When firefighters arrived they found heavy smoke coming from all of the...
WTHI
Sullivan County man arrested for vehicle theft
DUGGER, Ind. (WTHI) - On Friday, the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office responded to an area in Dugger, Indiana for an unwanted guest. He was reportedly armed with a firearm. They identified him as Brant Boyd of Dugger, Indiana. They say Boyd was a suspect in a stolen vehicle case from earlier in the day.
southernillinoisnow.com
Autopsy to be completed on Centralia man found at foot of his deer stand
Marion County Coroner Troy Cannon says an autopsy will be held Monday to try and determine what led to the death of a 59-year-old Centralia man at the foot of his deer stand in a wooded area east of Centralia Friday morning. Martin Metzger was pronounced deceased on the scene...
‘They should have to pay us’: More exotic dancers join lawsuit against Tuscola gentleman’s club
TUSCOLA, Ill. (WCIA) — An increasing number of exotic dancers have spoken up against the working conditions at a gentleman’s club in Tuscola. Four more dancers in October and November joined a class action lawsuit filed in September against a company called Dirt Cheap, Inc., which runs The Hideout Club, and at least two more […]
