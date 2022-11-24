MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV) -- A suspect is injured after police said they flashed a gun at officers during an incident in Litchfield on Thanksgiving day. Illinois State Police(ISP) said in an initial incident report that its officers, along with Litchfield Police and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, responded to a call for a person with a gun around 10 a.m. Officers found the person in the parking lot of Taylorville Community Credit Union in the 800 block of West Union Avenue in Litchfield.

LITCHFIELD, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO