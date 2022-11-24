Read full article on original website
khqa.com
3 Kahoka teens injured after ejected in crash
CLARK COUNTY, Mo. (KHQA) — Three teenage boys from Kahoka, Mo., were injured in a single SUV accident early Saturday morning. Around 6:13 a.m., the teens were traveling eastbound on Route H about two miles west of Winchester when their Isuzu Trooper ran off the left side of the road, overturned, and ejected all three boys, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's crash report.
wlds.com
Water Line Break at Area Manufacturing Facility Cause of Large Thanksgiving Day Boil Order
A break in an industrial service line was the cause of an unusually large boil order being issued on Thanksgiving day in Jacksonville. The Jacksonville water treatment plant began receiving calls of low water pressure across the west side of town at about 9:30 Thursday morning. Municipal Utilities Superintendent Ricky Hearin says around that same time, personnel at the water plant were noticing a sudden spike in water usage meaning there was a break somewhere in the system.
advantagenews.com
Fire closes Alton Hit N Run
A small fire has forced the closure of the Hit n Run in Alton on State Street. The call came into the Alton Fire Department at 12:52 am on Tuesday. Fire crews responded to find the store filled with smoke but were able to extinguish the flames rather quickly. No injuries were reported as the store was closed at the time.
1 dead, 1 injured in car crash in Jersey County
JERSEY COUNTY, Ill. — One person was killed, and another was injured in a car crash in Jersey County on Monday. The crash happened shortly after 2:40 p.m. on Oak Rest Road at Illinois Route 16, according to Illinois State Police. A 2022 Polaris Ranger was traveling northbound on...
wlds.com
Rural Meredosia Fire Claims Life of Home Owner
One person has died after fire swept through a house in rural Meredosia Wednesday night. At approximately 7:25 Wednesday night, West Central Dispatch received reports from an Illinois State Trooper and Pike County Sheriff’s Deputy who both said visible flames and smoke could be seen from a nearby highway near Meredosia.
wlds.com
Jacksonville Papa Murphy’s Burglarized
Jacksonville Police are investigating a Thanksgiving Day burglary of a business. Police received a phone call at 9:39 yesterday morning from employees of Papa Murphy’s Pizza located at 1119 West Morton Avenue saying that the business had been burglarized overnight. Upon arrival, police were shown where a cash register...
wmay.com
Suspect Shot By Police In Litchfield; ISP Investigating
Illinois State Police are investigating after a man with a gun was shot by police in Litchfield Thanksgiving morning. Several agencies responded to a report of an armed individual in the parking lot of Taylorville Community Credit Union around 10am Thursday. When officers arrived, they say the man displayed the weapon. Two Litchfield police officers, a Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputy, and an Illinois State Police trooper all discharged their weapons.
muddyrivernews.com
Quincy man facing attempted murder charges after ramming car full of people in McDonald’s parking lot
QUINCY — A Quincy man was arrested Tuesday night and now faces several charges, including attempted murder. Dailean Millner-Williams, 20, was arrested at 9 p.m. Tuesday and is lodged in the Adams County Jail on a $250,000 bond. He also has been charged with vehicular invasion, aggravated battery, criminal damage to property, leaving the scene of a personal injury accident and aggravated reckless driving.
KMOV
wlds.com
Multiple Cass Fire Departments Respond to Rural Virginia Home Fire
Multiple Cass County fire departments responded to a structure fire in rural Virginia yesterday afternoon. According to a Facebook report by the Beardstown Fire Department, at approximately 3:40 yesterday afternoon, Beardstown Fire and Ambulance were called for mutual aid with the Virginia Fire Department to a single-story residence on 7647 Schall Road in rural Virginia.
wmay.com
Construction Underway On Solar Farm Project
Construction is now underway for a major solar farm project at the western edge of Sangamon County. The Springfield Sangamon Growth Alliance says work on the Double Black Diamond Solar Farm began once crops were harvested from the farmland where the solar panels will sit. The 41-hundred acre site also includes property in Morgan County.
wmay.com
Traffic Changes Coming December 5th To Monroe Street Near Capitol Complex
Get ready for a big traffic change heading into downtown Springfield. Monroe Street will be reduced to one lane of traffic between Spring and Second Street, starting December 5th. The change is necessary to accommodate ongoing construction work at the state Capitol Complex, with that work scheduled to last until September of 2023.
Secretary of State starting disability parking stings
ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Illinois Secretary of State’s Office is starting a statewide sting operation to catch drivers misusing parking spaces designated for people with disabilities. Starting Friday, Secretary of State Police will be enforcing the provisions of the Parking Program for Persons with Disabilities at shopping centers throughout the state. Springfield is among the […]
Central Illinois Proud
Disability Parking stings planned for Black Friday
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Secretary of State Police will be conducting disability parking stings in Peoria this Black Friday. According to an Illinois press release, Secretary of State Jesse White announced that the Secretary of State Police will be conducting parking stings at shopping malls across the state to enforce the Illinois Parking Program for Persons with Disabilities.
muddyrivernews.com
Real estate transfers in Pike County from Nov. 14-18, 2022
Muddy River News transaction information is obtained from Illinois Real Estate Transfer Declaration forms accompanying recorded documents. Dates provided may differ from actual transaction or recording dates. Further details may be obtained from the PTAX form or recorded documents. Constance R. Hammitt of Rockport sold a residence at 15867 US....
muddyrivernews.com
Quincy man jailed, faces charges of domestic battery, unlawful restraint
QUINCY — A Quincy man is in the Adams County Jail after deputies from the Adams County Sheriff’s Department responded to a domestic abuse call Wednesday night. Deputies were called at 11:05 p.m. Wednesday to 428 Timber Ridge Lane, east of Quincy off State Street. Deputies learned a female resident had contacted a third party and requested police assistance. Upon arrival, deputies determined the woman was being held against her will and the victim of domestic battery.
wlds.com
GFL Trash Service Terms Come into Question In South Jacksonville & Jacksonville
A presentation concerning trash service raised a few eyebrows in the Village of South Jacksonville recently in which some claims were made that the City of Jacksonville says weren’t brought up in their contract negotiations. South Jacksonville Village President Dick Samples invited GFL Environmental to the Village Board of...
