wevv.com
Kentucky State Police selling Trooper Teddy Bears through Thanksgiving weekend
The Kentucky State Police is selling its Trooper Teddy Bears through Thanksgiving weekend. The KSP bears will go on sale starting on Thursday night and continuing through the holiday weekend. KSP says the bears will be sold at a discounted price for Black Friday. Purchases can be shipped or picked...
westkentuckystar.com
Meth trafficking charges for Salem man in Paducah
A traffic stop Saturday morning in Paducah resulted in meth trafficking charges for a Livingston County man. McCracken County Sheriff's deputies stopped a vehicle around 10:30 a.m. Saturday on Benton Road. The driver, 53-year-old Wesley A. Fox of Salem was arrested following a search of his truck. The search allegedly...
14news.com
westkentuckystar.com
Vehicle burns in LBL on Thanksgiving morning
No one was injured in a vehicle fire on US 68 in Trigg County on Thanksgiving morning. Trigg County emergency personnel said the vehicle caught fire around the 4-mile marker of US 68. East Golden Pond firefighters were called to the scene to extinguish the fire. WKDZ reported that the...
wpsdlocal6.com
Car crash injures two in Graves County
BOAZ, KY — Two Graves County drivers were transported to the hospital after a head-on collision on the 500 block of Vastine Green Road in the Boaz area, deputies say. Graves County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the area at about 10:50 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 25. They say Kevin Brown, 53, of Symsonia, was traveling east on Vastine Green Road in a 2016 Chrysler 200. Brown approached Mallory Buzanis, 19, of Hickory, in a 2020 Chevrolet Malibu, as she was traveling west.
westkentuckystar.com
wpsdlocal6.com
Paducah police locate two previously missing teens
PADUCAH — Paducah police are asking for information on two missing teens, who they say are not believed to be in any danger. According to a Friday release, Duzhan Lester Jr. and Jesse Davis left their residence overnight. They were both last seen in the 3200 block of Madison Street in Paducah.
KFVS12
2 people charged in connection with investigation into puppies dumped side of Hickman Co. road
HICKMAN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Two people were charged in connection with an investigation after some puppies were dumped on the side of the road. According to a Facebook post by the Hickman County Sheriff’s Office, a man called them on Thursday, November 17 to report some puppies that were dumped on the side of the road. He said he took the puppies home and posted about them on his personal Facebook page.
Indiana Hunter Killed After Tree Stand Collapses
Indiana officials said a man has died in a hunting accident in the state’s Scott County. Indiana Conservation officers said on Tuesday first responders went to the scene near Taylor Road near Scottsburg. According to reports, 94-year-old Donald Cass was deer hunting from a homemade tree stand when it fell. Authorities say he wasn’t wearing a full-body safety harness at the time of the collapse.
14news.com
Home catches fire on Thanksgiving in Masonville
MASONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - In Daviess County, a home caught on fire on Thanksgiving. It was just after 2 p.m. on Deer Valley’s Creekview Court. Masonville Firefighters say the fire was coming from the garage, but spread into the home and attic. No one was hurt. The cause is...
14news.com
Family remembers Hopkins Co. teen on 1st official ‘Live Like Logan’ Day
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Thursday marked “Live Like Logan Day” in Hopkins County Kentucky. For the family of Logan McKnight of Dawson Springs, it marks a date every bit as important as the approaching anniversary of the deadly December 10 tornado. Over the last 11 months, the...
kbsi23.com
Paducah woman faces drug charges in Graves County
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A Paducah woman faces drug charges after she was arrested in Graves County on Nov. 21. April Renee Jones, 47, faces charges of trafficking in a controlled substance 1st offense over 2 grams of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance 3rd offense or greater (methamphetamine).
fox56news.com
Petition made in honor of Loretta Lynn
The petition is to rename Paintsville Lake State Park to Loretta Lynn State Park. The petition is to rename Paintsville Lake State Park to Loretta Lynn State Park. Nov. 25: America’s top dog, record spending, and …. Here are five things to know before you go to bed on...
westkentuckystar.com
Christmas parades kick off this weekend
Shopping and Christmas light displays aren't the only holiday traditions that return this weekend. Community Christmas parades also get started on Saturday, but the bulk of the celebrations will be next weekend. Here's the schedule:. SATURDAY, NOV. 26. Mayfield's parade participants will line up Saturday at 3 pm near Mayfield...
WKYT 27
‘The need is great’: Kentucky charities need help to help others
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Inflation is affecting many people this holiday season. We’ve reported on the rising costs of food and gas. Now, it’s also affecting charities and donation efforts. Charity organizations are meant to help those in need, but, this holiday season, the charities themselves are in need too.
wevv.com
Woman killed in Hopkins County crash
A woman is dead after a Tuesday afternoon crash that happened in Hopkins County, Kentucky. The Hopkins County Sheriff's Office says 33-year-old Cheara R. Scott of Dawson Springs died in the crash. HCSO says deputies were dispatched to the crash just after noon on Tuesday. They say it happened on...
harlanenterprise.net
New mobile clinic rolls across the state to deliver specialized pediatric care
Far too often, children and teens can’t get to Lexington to get the specialized care they need. With the new mobile clinic, the providers at Kentucky Children’s Hospital will bring the care to them. Funded by grants from the Colonel Harland Sanders Foundation and the Coaches for the...
wkdzradio.com
Dawson Springs Man Charged With Drug Possession
A Dawson Springs man was charged with possession of drugs on West 7th Street in Hopkinsville Thanksgiving Day. Hopkinsville Police say 46-year-old James Adams was stopped after he was seen staggering and nearly falling down while walking on the sidewalk. He reportedly told law enforcement he was on several medications...
cbs4indy.com
Texas woman scams Indiana man out of $1.2 million
NEW PALESTINE, Ind. — A Fort Worth, Texas, woman is accused of scamming a New Palestine man out of more than $1 million over a 16-month period in which she lied to him about medical expenses but instead used the money he sent her to gamble at Oklahoma casinos.
radionwtn.com
Guy Penrod To Perform At Murray
Murray, Ky.–Former lead singer of the Gaither Vocal Band, Guy Penrod, will be making an appearance at the First Baptist Church in Murray. Join them on Sunday, December 11, at 5 pm in the Sanctuary to attend Guy’s Christmas tour. The event is free, but an e-ticket is required for entry. Register at http://ow.ly/NYS350LLx7K.
