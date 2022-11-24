Read full article on original website
calcoastnews.com
Los Osos board looking into incorporation, creating a new city
The Los Osos Community Services District Board of Directors plans to discuss turning the bedroom community into a city, and the processes required to move forward, according to its Dec. 1 board meeting agenda. The Committee to Incorporate Los Osos, which was formed by former director Jon-Erik Storm and resident...
calcoastnews.com
Atascadero retailer asking the public to help identify thief
A thief ran out of the Hobby Headquarters on El Camino Real last week with a radio controlled vehicle. The popular shop sells leisure time items such as paintball equipment, drones and remote control vehicles. Sporting a baseball cap and thick black suspenders, the man walked into the store and...
See trees sparkle, sculptures shine at SLO Botanical Garden’s Nature Nights event
The new event features eight acres of lighted garden displays interspersed with beautiful artworks.
SLO County man, family members burned in ‘horrific’ fire during Thanksgiving camping trip
As the fire engulfed the Atascadero man, his daughter “literally tackled him” to try to extinguish the flames, a family friend said.
The first mobile “Route One Farmers Market” launches this Sunday at the Vandenberg Village
The first mobile and non-profit "Route One Farmers Market" launches its food services today at the Vandenberg Village. The post The first mobile “Route One Farmers Market” launches this Sunday at the Vandenberg Village appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Mountain lion sightings continue to worry San Luis Obispo residents
A local San Luis Obispo community member comes face to face with a mountain lion in her own backyard.
Orcutt library to be temporarily closed starting Monday
The Orcutt branch of the Santa Maria Public Library will be closed Monday, November 28 through Wednesday, November 30 for building maintenance.
calcoastnews.com
The bodies of two SLO residents found under brush
A day after a vehicle crashed in San Luis Obispo, officers found a dog and later two SLO residents deceased in a nearby creek bed. On Monday, at about 5:30 p.m., the car reportedly struck a curb, a street sign and the abutment of a bridge in the 3400 block of Sacramento Drive. Investigators did not suspect the driver was under the influence of alcohol. Officers completed a traffic collision report, and the car was towed, police said.
New Times
SLO County to outsource psychiatric health facility
San Luis Obispo County's only low-income-serving psychiatric hospital is set to change hands soon. The SLO County Health Agency is finalizing a contract with an outside vendor to take the reins of its 16-bed psychiatric health facility (PHF), an inpatient unit primarily serving adult patients on Medi-Cal. A final contract...
Missing persons, dog found dead in San Luis Obispo
Police investigating incident, possible connection with traffic accident Monday. – On Monday at approximately 5:35 p.m., the San Luis Obispo Police Department responded to a single-vehicle collision on the 3400 block of Sacramento Drive where a car had reportedly struck the curb, a street sign, and the abutment of the bridge. The driver was not suspected of alcohol impairment; a traffic collision report was completed, and the car was towed.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Top 10 most expensive homes sold in Santa Maria the week of Nov. 13
A house in Santa Maria that sold for $700,000 tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Santa Maria in the last week. In total, 11 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $574,455. The average price per square foot was $360.
Black Friday shoppers flocked to downtown Paso Robles in search of deals
Black Friday shoppers flocked to downtown Paso Robles in search of deals, Christmas presents and things they didn’t even know they needed.
Structure fire destroys home in Santa Maria
The Santa Maria Fire Department responded to reports of a house fire on Friday on the 1600 block of Gunderson.
calcoastnews.com
Bezos charity awards $5 million to controversial SLO County nonprofit
A charity created by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has issued a $5 million grant to the Community Action Partnership of San Luis Obispo County (CAPSLO) for housing homeless families. Launched in 2018, the Bezos Day 1 Families Fund issues annual awards to organizations helping homeless families move from the streets...
Noozhawk
Bill Macfadyen: Lamborghini Driver Turns Highway 154 into His Personal Speedway
It’s that time of the year when our thoughts turn to gratitude, and we at Noozhawk are enormously grateful for your loyal readership and support for our mission. Whether you’ve been with us from the start 15 years ago or just discovered us last week, thank you. Our...
‘A secret till you find it’: Jesse James once threw ‘em back at this California bar
How the strange and famous seem to stumble upon California's second-oldest bar.
Cal Poly Police seeking information about burglary
Cal Poly police are seeking information regarding a burglary at the Performing Arts Center on the evening of Friday, Nov. 25th between 6:15 and 7:05 p.m.
When Cambria man was hospitalized, SLO nurse stepped in to care for his dog
“This was the kindest gesture I have ever received! I was beyond grateful, and so was my boy,” Michael Walsh said.
calcoastnews.com
SLO County gas prices plunging, find the lowest prices
The average price for a gallon of gas in San Luis Obispo County plunged 19 cents during the past week to $5.45, even as residents hit the road for the Thanksgiving holiday, according to figures from AAA. “The national average has fallen sharply since the June peak of nearly $5.02,”...
New Times
Compton's problem child: As Oceano's two advisory councils continue bickering, SLO County supervisors could pull the plug on one
Twenty-six years after setting up advisory councils, the SLO County Board of Supervisors is about to discuss withdrawing recognition of one that has existed since the beginning. Following years of belligerent interactions with its critics and bouts of infighting, the Oceano Advisory Council (OAC) is in jeopardy. On Dec. 6,...
