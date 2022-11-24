ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo, CA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
calcoastnews.com

Los Osos board looking into incorporation, creating a new city

The Los Osos Community Services District Board of Directors plans to discuss turning the bedroom community into a city, and the processes required to move forward, according to its Dec. 1 board meeting agenda. The Committee to Incorporate Los Osos, which was formed by former director Jon-Erik Storm and resident...
LOS OSOS, CA
calcoastnews.com

Atascadero retailer asking the public to help identify thief

A thief ran out of the Hobby Headquarters on El Camino Real last week with a radio controlled vehicle. The popular shop sells leisure time items such as paintball equipment, drones and remote control vehicles. Sporting a baseball cap and thick black suspenders, the man walked into the store and...
ATASCADERO, CA
calcoastnews.com

The bodies of two SLO residents found under brush

A day after a vehicle crashed in San Luis Obispo, officers found a dog and later two SLO residents deceased in a nearby creek bed. On Monday, at about 5:30 p.m., the car reportedly struck a curb, a street sign and the abutment of a bridge in the 3400 block of Sacramento Drive. Investigators did not suspect the driver was under the influence of alcohol. Officers completed a traffic collision report, and the car was towed, police said.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
New Times

SLO County to outsource psychiatric health facility

San Luis Obispo County's only low-income-serving psychiatric hospital is set to change hands soon. The SLO County Health Agency is finalizing a contract with an outside vendor to take the reins of its 16-bed psychiatric health facility (PHF), an inpatient unit primarily serving adult patients on Medi-Cal. A final contract...
Paso Robles Daily News

Missing persons, dog found dead in San Luis Obispo

Police investigating incident, possible connection with traffic accident Monday. – On Monday at approximately 5:35 p.m., the San Luis Obispo Police Department responded to a single-vehicle collision on the 3400 block of Sacramento Drive where a car had reportedly struck the curb, a street sign, and the abutment of the bridge. The driver was not suspected of alcohol impairment; a traffic collision report was completed, and the car was towed.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Top 10 most expensive homes sold in Santa Maria the week of Nov. 13

A house in Santa Maria that sold for $700,000 tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Santa Maria in the last week. In total, 11 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $574,455. The average price per square foot was $360.
SANTA MARIA, CA
calcoastnews.com

SLO County gas prices plunging, find the lowest prices

The average price for a gallon of gas in San Luis Obispo County plunged 19 cents during the past week to $5.45, even as residents hit the road for the Thanksgiving holiday, according to figures from AAA. “The national average has fallen sharply since the June peak of nearly $5.02,”...
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy