wegotthiscovered.com

Review: ‘Disenchanted’ is not the sequel that we wanted, but it’s there

Disney isn’t afraid to ask “what happens after happily ever after?”. The studio has been doing it for more than two decades with other fairytales such as Cinderella, The Little Mermaid, and Frozen, just to name a few. So when Disney announced that it would be releasing Disenchanted, a sequel to the 2007 film Enchanted, some fans wondered if this was necessary, especially since the opener was released 15 years ago. But in the end, it’s here and available to stream on Disney Plus.
Horror fans come out in force to support a nightmarish modern classic

If Pluto TV and Prime Video have seen an uptick in streams, it might be because of the latest Reddit debate about the 2014 horror/thriller The Babadook, which is streaming on the platforms. The soul-chilling storyline sees how a mother’s grief over her dead husband might have dire consequences for her child when a children’s book brings a sinister presence to life,
Netflix’s unexpectedly controversial new original shrugs off bad buzz to hit #1 in 84 countries

If ever there was a combination of filmmaker and property so destined to eventually be intertwined that the only surprise is that it didn’t happen sooner, it’s Tim Burton and The Addams Family. Hollywood’s premiere offbeat outsider always felt like the perfect candidate for the spooky and kooky franchise, with Wednesday finally being unleashed on Netflix this past… well, you can guess.
Latest Sci-Fi News: ‘Star Wars’ fandom realizes Disney has fired or replaced almost 20 filmmakers and stunning ‘Avatar 2’ posters introduce the movie’s protagonist lineup

Lucasfilm seems to change its mind about who should helm Star Wars in this glorious new era nearly as much as George Lucas used to change tiny details in his two trilogies in subtle, but nevertheless controversial ways. Now that more people are starting to realize a trend, the real question is if we can perceive any future for the galaxy far, far away that even remotely comes close to a coherent interconnected narrative like the one in Disney’s other big cinematic franchise.
‘Zorro’ star gets slaughtered for daring to suggest Tom Holland as his replacement

Hollywood has made a concerted effort to move away from its long-held and historically unsavory practice of whitewashing certain roles, so it came as something of a surprise when no less of an authority than Antonio Banderas suggested London-born Tom Holland as the perfect candidate to replace him in a potential Zorro legacy sequel.
It’s easy to forget one of the finest standalone horror stories ever told is an episode of TV

Any horror movie that captures the imagination, seizes the zeitgeist, wins big at the box office, scores high with critics, or punctures the pop culture consciousness is virtually guaranteed to be turned into a franchise as quickly as possible. As a result, standalone stories that exist independently are becoming increasingly rare, but it’s very easy to forget that one of the finest one-and-done tales ever told was an episode of The X-Files.
‘Wednesday’ star comes clean on the season finale’s big cliffhanger mystery

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Wednesday. The world of television series has been seeing a positive resurgence of late. One of the recent surprise streaming hits has been the Addams Family spinoff Wednesday starring Jenna Ortega. The show has captured a lot of hearts and imaginations, not only stoking interest in its source material but also leaving fans wanting more.
The long-overdue mercy killing of a cratering franchise (that didn’t even die) makes one final streaming stand

As popular as they proved to be up to a point, it’s impossible to argue that Michael Bay’s time at the helm of the Transformers franchise peaked with the very first installment. From there, reviews got progressively worse with each subsequent installment, until the final nail was thankfully hammered into the coffin when The Last Knight cratered at the box office.
Guillermo del Toro gives us our first official reaction to ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’

We’re fairly certain that the Avatar: The Way of Water embargo hasn’t lifted yet, mainly due to the fact that we’re even more certain the embargo hasn’t been declared yet. Whatever the case, James Cameron‘s sequel has received its first public reaction, and it’s in the form of glowing praise from Cameron’s longtime friend Guillermo del Toro.
Latest Fantasy News: The next ‘Witcher’ spinoff reportedly revealed as fans realize Daemon’s actor from ‘House of the Dragon’ isn’t like his character at all

Even despite the fact that the main show on Netflix is standing on the precipice with Henry Cavill’s departure, The Witcher world is only expanding its horizons with more spinoffs, the latest of which is going to depict an unlikely gang of rogues trying to make their way in the volatile landscape of the Continent.
Tim Burton is getting dragged for ‘Wednesday’s tone-deaf delivery of inclusivity

Another day, another smash-hit Netflix TV series that is nonetheless courting controversy. Wednesday has proven to be the perfect alternate Thanksgiving viewing this week, with folks loving the Addams Family reimagining and especially Jenna Ortega’s unbeatable turn as the iconic gothic teen. Unfortunately, not all aspects of the show are going down so well online. And, fairly or unfairly, director Tim Burton is bearing the brunt of their scorn.
Horror hardcores are gushing over Netflix’s latest twisted tale

It’s been an absolutely delightful year to be a horror fan with production companies going full-steam ahead with bringing fresh scares to cinema screens and streaming services. One of the latest spooky series haunting audiences is Wednesday — the Addams Family spinoff has been on Netflix for less than...
‘Rogue One’ fans ponder how a scene-stealing icon could wind up in ‘Andor’

Offering comic relief in a story on a serious mission, K-2SO easily stole the show in Rogue One. With Andor being about the spy who played center stage in the Star Wars movie, fans are wondering where K-2SO has been. With the first season all wrapped up, the mechanical badass was a no show and now with season 2 set to come out at some unspecified time in the future, fans are wondering how he might make his appearance.
No, ‘wokeness’ isn’t why ‘Strange World’ flopped at the box office

Strange World is on track to turn into one of Disney’s biggest box office bombs in the company’s history, and there are heated arguments going on as to why the animated film has had such a disastrous reception. There’s a corner of the internet which in pinning the...

