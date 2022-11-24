Is today feeling like grabbing a globe, spinning it and placing your finger on a random location ? Well your in luck, Solvang, CA is one city worth visiting, here's why. A small town of roughly 6,050 residents founded in 1911 has grown in fame for its Danish-style architecture, its pastries and for its many wineries and yearly festivities. As soon as you place your feet in the town, you will feel the laid back relaxing atmosphere.

SOLVANG, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO