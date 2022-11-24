ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Perquimans Weekly

Column: Also remember our peacemakers this Thanksgiving

By By Keith Throckmorton Columnist
The Perquimans Weekly
The Perquimans Weekly
 3 days ago

What does the Bible say about the police? What should a Christian's view on law enforcement be? The Bible does not address police officers or law enforcement directly. However, it includes many scriptures supporting laws, justice, and living righteously.

Matthew 5:9 states: "Blessed are the peacemakers: for they shall be called the children of God." As God expects his people to obey the laws of man, He has left it to man to enforce them. Police officers are God's peacemakers.

Deuteronomy 32:4 states that our one true God is a God of justice. In Deuteronomy 16:20, God calls on His people to pursue justice. In Psalm 82:3-4, we read: "Give justice to the weak and fatherless; maintain the right of the afflicted and destitute. Rescue the weak and needy; deliver them from the hand of the wicked."

God made known His wishes through His people, the Nation of Israel, and partly through a system of laws that would protect them from each other and themselves. When His people did not adhere to these laws, specific punishments became necessary. Thus, enforcers were described as "watchmen" in Ezekiel 33:6, "judges" in Ezekiel 44:24, and "guards" in Nehemiah 4:13.

In Romans 13: 3-6, God tells his people to honor those in governing positions over us: "For rulers are not a terror to good conduct, but to bad. Would you have no fear of the one who is in authority? Then do what is good, and you will receive His approval, for he is God's servant for your good. But if you do wrong, be afraid, for he does not bear the sword in vain. For he is the servant of God, an avenger who carries God's wrath on the wrongdoer. Therefore, one must be in subjection, not only to avoid God's wrath but also for the sake of consciousness. For because of this, you also pay taxes, for the authorities are ministers of God, attending to this very thing."

Police officers are representatives of the governments that enact their laws. When the police are dedicated to "protect and serve," they are employed in a good and godly profession. Police and all other law enforcement agencies serve the least among us and protect us equally from all kinds of lawlessness and evil. It is a noble profession involving personal danger that equates with God's desire for justice and righteousness.

God empowered man to establish human laws and His laws in the Bible. All laws are to be obeyed. Enforcers of man's laws were installed early in the scriptures and are blessed today; they are our "peacemakers," our police.

More and more today, our society, with its broken laws, supports criminals. Criminals are increasingly empowered and supported, while our police are being more restricted, making their jobs unsafe and the rights of innocent victims less than those of criminals.

Criminals are even being made heroes, while our police are being viewed as criminals. There have been movements to defund and eliminate police, giving into chaos and anarchy. A growing number of liberal prosecutors do not support the police and refuse to prosecute laws. Some jurisdictions regret these decisions as crime has become rampant and out of control. What would any sane person expect?

If we are to be a godly society of man's laws and God's laws, our police must be fully supported in every way. They are our peacemakers and the children of God. As we celebrate Thanksgiving, remember and pray for our peacemakers who are protecting and serving us 24-7.

Keith Throckmorton retired from the Fairfax County (Virginia) Police Department. He's a resident of Perquimans County.

Comments / 0

Related
The Perquimans Weekly

Column: Giving to others is how we express true thanksgiving

The words “give” and “thanks” are forever connected. Thanksgiving Day is a reminder of the truth that gratitude and generosity are tied to one another. A fundamental part of us needs a physical representation of an inner feeling. We want to display our personal impressions publicly. Baptism is a symbolic giving of ourselves to God. Communion is a symbol of our gratitude for Christ’s giving to us. A wedding is...
The Perquimans Weekly

Column: For Christians, 'thanksgiving' password to God's clubhouse

Perhaps like many of us, when you were a child you were a club member or had a clubhouse with a secret password that only your closest friends knew. If you did not know the password, you could not enter the clubhouse, or unless you had the password, you could not join the club. God has a password to enter His gates, too. But He gives His password to the entire world and invites all humanity to enter. In Psalm 100, we receive the invitation...
The Perquimans Weekly

Column: Love is the greatest commandment

“And now these three remain: faith, hope, and love. But the greatest of these is love.” — 1 Corinthians 13:13. “But the greatest of these is love.” How it outshines the other graces! Someone is always falling in or out of love. Love, or lack of it, is portrayed in movies, television, theatres, and fiction — in every walk of life. Families are based on or destroyed by love. Children grow up with many affective disorders because of a lack of love and affection in...
The Perquimans Weekly

Column: The many benefits of growing older

This week, I had a conversation with a friend about growing older. “Look at us,” she said. “This is as good as it gets, isn’t it?” It took me a few seconds to respond, and I stammered, “But life has been good to us.” Since that chat, I have reflected on her statement, and to be honest, I have been quite analytical over my previous 79 years. Yes, I am...
The Perquimans Weekly

Column: Be prepared for tests of love at Walmart, elsewhere

One of the fables among pastors’ homes is that spouses try to prepare themselves spiritually for what will be preached in the upcoming weeks. Nothing gets a pastor’s family more on edge than knowing their spouse is about to preach a series on patience. Yikes. Good leaders lead by walking, not talking. So we have to go first in these matters! So, if Webb’s preaching on something like patience, I...
The Perquimans Weekly

‘Ever Forward’…

I wrote this after attending a Veteran’s Day Ceremony recently. This, and Memorial Day, always touch my heart. We are fortunate to have those men and women who have given their time, and too often, their lives for the freedoms we enjoy. I was not a veteran, but recognize the sacrifice they made for our country. My father served with the Army during World War II, and will always be...
The Perquimans Weekly

Column: Moving forward doesn't always mean you're progressing

Exodus 1-12 chronicles how nearly 3,500 years ago, God carried His people out of bondage in Egypt. What should have been a 10- to 11-day journey on foot turned into a 40-year journey by foot. God desired that the Israelites take possession of the land He had promised their forefathers, a land, according to Exodus 3:8, that was flowing with milk and honey. In other words, it was a land where the fledgling nation would prosper. Before entry, the children of Israel believed they could...
The Perquimans Weekly

First, recognize there is a problem...

We have a problem folks. I learned moments ago about the shooting in Charlottesville where three UVA football players were killed by a teammate. Why I came here to process it I honestly don’t know. Maybe it’s an attempt to do what I can because I feel there is little I can do. These tragedies don’t often make their way into the sports section of the newspaper but eventually, everything...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
The Perquimans Weekly

Ukrainians taste both bitter, sweet in war to oust Russians

“Bittersweet” is the only word in the English language that contains two opposites. Bitter and sweet. For weeks, Ukrainian troops have steadily pressured Russian soldiers in the Kherson region of Ukraine to retreat. Last week, euphoric Ukrainian armed forces marched into the capital city waving flags, carrying banners and cheering as citizens poured into the streets. That is the sweet. The bitter is the discovery of the destruction, torture, death...
The Perquimans Weekly

The Perquimans Weekly

Hertford, NC
427
Followers
872
Post
53K+
Views
ABOUT

The Perquimans Weekly is a weekly publication based in Hertford, North Carolina. It covers Perquimans County.

 https://www.dailyadvance.com/perquimans/

Comments / 0

Community Policy