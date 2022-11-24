Read full article on original website
Arkansas transgender trial to resume Monday after 5-week recess
A federal bench trial in the matter of four transgender youths in Arkansas, their parents and their doctors is set to resume Monday after recessing for five weeks due to scheduling conflicts in the court of U.S. District Judge James M. Moody Jr. Act 626 of 2021 — the Save...
Arkansas seeks submissions for land donations for new community corrections facility
Arkansas Department of Corrections Maximum Security Unit at Tucker (Photo courtesy of Arkansas Democrat-Gazette) The Arkansas Department of Corrections issued a public notice Friday for submissions from communities interested in donating land for construction of a new corrections center that will house approximately 200 to 300 offenders within the Division of Community Correction.
Shop local for Small Business Saturday
This Saturday is Small Business Saturday; a day to celebrate and support small businesses and all they do for their communities. According to Arkansas’ House of Representatives, it is estimated for every $100 spent in a local business, $68 recirculates and remains in the local economy. The numbers also show 47.2% of employees in Arkansas work for a small business.
Failure to register leads to arrest of Newton County man
A Newton County man has been arrested after failing to comply with reporting requirements as a registered sex offender. According to the probable cause affidavit, the Newton County Sheriff’s Department were looking for 49-year-old Eric Wade Hacker as a possible suspect for a recent break-in in the Marble Falls area. Authorities went to investigate a camper parked in a lot near The Hub Motel along Arkansas Highway 7 Spur, where they were advised the residence belonged to Hacker and his wife.
