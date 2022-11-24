Read full article on original website
Live results, scores and updates for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
Get the latest scores and updates on the FIFA World Cup.
World Cup draws soccer fans to bars early, but they don’t mind
While many people continued to sleep off their Thanksgiving feasts Friday, a select few soccer fans got up bright and early to take in every second of the World Cup.
WLNS
Morocco pulls off another World Cup upset, beats Belgium 2-0
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Morocco pulled off yet another World Cup shock on Sunday, and Belgium’s aging “Golden Generation” took the hit this time. The 2-0 upset left Kevin de Bruyne and the 2018 semifinalists in peril of a group-stage exit at what is likely the final World Cup for a highly-talented Belgian group that haven’t managed to convert their promise into prizes.
WLNS
Neymar shows swollen ankle, plans to return at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Neymar is planning a World Cup comeback despite posting a photo of his ankle still looking very swollen on Saturday. Neymar is undergoing treatment for damaged ligaments in his right ankle after getting hurt in Brazil’s 2-0 opening win over Serbia on Thursday. Team doctors said Neymar will miss Monday’s match against Switzerland but did not elaborate on a timetable for his return — or say whether he will be able to return at all.
WLNS
Show’s over already for host Qatar’s World Cup team
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The show is over already for the Qatar team, which was eliminated Friday from the World Cup less than a week after it opened the tournament and launched the first version of soccer’s biggest event in the Middle East. Qatar lost 3-1 to Senegal...
‘The greatest day of my life’: Saudi Arabia’s female fans bring the noise
Saudi Arabia’s female fans were out in force for the match against Poland thanks to reforms that are leading to greater equality
WLNS
Cricket flourishes among Qatar World Cup migrant laborers
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — As dawn broke Friday in Qatar, the laborers who built this energy-rich country’s World Cup soccer stadiums, roads and subway filled empty stretches of asphalt and sandlots to play the sport closest to their hearts — cricket. The sport that spread across the...
