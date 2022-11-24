ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo County, MI

Comments / 0

Related
WWMTCw

76th annual antique toy and collectible show brings hundreds to Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The largest antique and collectible toy show in Michigan came back for another year at the Kalamazoo County Fairgrounds on Saturday. The 76th annual antique and toy show brought hundreds of people across West Michigan to experience this unique collection. Increased demand: Michigan mail carriers to...
KALAMAZOO, MI
jack1065.com

City of Kalamazoo Tree Lighting in Bronson Park tonight

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Parents who may have been reluctant to take the kids out to this year’s Holiday Parade because of last Friday’s blizzard on November 18 will get another chance to ignite their Christmas Spirit tonight. The City will hold their annual Tree Lighting...
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive

Longtime Kalamazoo company appoints new CEO

KALAMAZOO, MI – A new CEO will take the reins at Kalsec when Scott Nykaza retires Dec. 31 after 23 years with the company. Robert Wheeler was appointed as the new CEO of the spice company, Kalsec Inc., by its board of directors, a Wednesday news release said. The...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

Car smashes into Battle Creek pizza shop

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Pizza lovers in Battle Creek might have to wait for a slice, as an operation closed because of a crash Friday evening. The Hungry Howie's located on Columbia Avenue in Battle Creek, shut down after an SUV crashed right into the store front. Last year:...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WWMTCw

Deadly semi crash in Saugatuck Township, MSP investigating

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — Michigan State Police is investigating a deadly crash that occurred in Saugatuck Township on Saturday. Smelly: Garbage truck catches fire, clouds area near Gobles with smoke. The crash happened near mile marker 39, south of Blue Star Highway on southbound I-196, according to state troopers.
SAUGATUCK, MI
103.3 WKFR

Carport in Kalamazoo Collapses Under Weight Of Snow

I kind of thought people were kidding when they told me, moving up here, I'd need a ladder to get on my roof to shovel. Apparently, not, as I ran across THIS poor structure on my way home the other day from work. Yep, that is a carport at an...
KALAMAZOO, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Driver rescued after vehicle crashes into creek, closing Ottawa County highway

OTTAWA COUNTY, MI -- An interstate highway near Grand Rapids was closed for a few hours Friday night as police rescued the driver of a submerged vehicle. At about 7:11 p.m. Nov. 25, deputies from the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash on westbound I-196, just west of the Kenowa Avenue overpass in Georgetown Township, eastern Ottawa County.
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
WWMTCw

Garbage truck catches fire, clouds area near Gobles with smoke

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A garbage truck caught fire on 24th Avenue Friday, exploding smoke into the area at least 1/2 mile away from the incident. The driver of the truck said they heard a loud pop, saw smoke, and immediately pulled over around 1 p.m. near M-40. Court: Wrongful...
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive

Fire damages Ottawa County commercial building

HUDSONVILLE, MI – No one was injured after a Hudsonville commercial building caught fire Thursday morning, Nov. 24. Crews responded to a business complex on Chicago Drive near Port Sheldon Street around 7:30 a.m. Ottawa County dispatchers said the fire at West Michigan Installation caused minor damage to two...
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
MLive

Woman killed after crashing into tree in Southwest Michigan

ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI – A Plainwell woman died after police believe her vehicle veered off the roadway Saturday afternoon and crashed into a tree. The woman killed in the Saturday, Nov. 26 crash was not immediately identified as authorities notify family members, Allegan County sheriff’s deputies said. Police...
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy