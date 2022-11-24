Read full article on original website
Related
The trauma of Indigenous boarding schools: Can government investigations deliver justice?
Only now has the U.S. government committed to learning the full story of Indigenous boarding schools. Tribes across the country have been inspired by civil rights movements, fighting for representation, to tell their story and maybe for some semblance of justice. But is justice possible?
SNAP recipients can get free grocery delivery through Meijer
Grand Rapids Meijer announced its supercenter stores will offer free home delivery to customers receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits. The free service is to help “families stretch their dollars even further throughout the busiest shopping season of the year,” Meijer said in a news release. SNAP...
MSP: Two vehicles on US-131 shot at with BB gun
Police say two vehicles were shot at with a BB gun on Saturday on US-131 in the Wyoming area.
WWMTCw
76th annual antique toy and collectible show brings hundreds to Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The largest antique and collectible toy show in Michigan came back for another year at the Kalamazoo County Fairgrounds on Saturday. The 76th annual antique and toy show brought hundreds of people across West Michigan to experience this unique collection. Increased demand: Michigan mail carriers to...
jack1065.com
City of Kalamazoo Tree Lighting in Bronson Park tonight
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Parents who may have been reluctant to take the kids out to this year’s Holiday Parade because of last Friday’s blizzard on November 18 will get another chance to ignite their Christmas Spirit tonight. The City will hold their annual Tree Lighting...
Longtime Kalamazoo company appoints new CEO
KALAMAZOO, MI – A new CEO will take the reins at Kalsec when Scott Nykaza retires Dec. 31 after 23 years with the company. Robert Wheeler was appointed as the new CEO of the spice company, Kalsec Inc., by its board of directors, a Wednesday news release said. The...
WWMTCw
Car smashes into Battle Creek pizza shop
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Pizza lovers in Battle Creek might have to wait for a slice, as an operation closed because of a crash Friday evening. The Hungry Howie's located on Columbia Avenue in Battle Creek, shut down after an SUV crashed right into the store front. Last year:...
WWMTCw
Deadly semi crash in Saugatuck Township, MSP investigating
ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — Michigan State Police is investigating a deadly crash that occurred in Saugatuck Township on Saturday. Smelly: Garbage truck catches fire, clouds area near Gobles with smoke. The crash happened near mile marker 39, south of Blue Star Highway on southbound I-196, according to state troopers.
103.3 WKFR
Carport in Kalamazoo Collapses Under Weight Of Snow
I kind of thought people were kidding when they told me, moving up here, I'd need a ladder to get on my roof to shovel. Apparently, not, as I ran across THIS poor structure on my way home the other day from work. Yep, that is a carport at an...
Driver rescued after vehicle crashes into creek, closing Ottawa County highway
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI -- An interstate highway near Grand Rapids was closed for a few hours Friday night as police rescued the driver of a submerged vehicle. At about 7:11 p.m. Nov. 25, deputies from the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash on westbound I-196, just west of the Kenowa Avenue overpass in Georgetown Township, eastern Ottawa County.
‘Soda just didn’t love me back’: Meet Michigan kid CEO that created sugar-free soda
KALAMAZOO, MI- In 2021, Beau Blackmon told his parents he wanted to make soda for kids. One year later, that dream has become a reality. The seven-year-old is now the CEO of “Good Soda,” a sugar-free soda. “I really love soda, but soda just didn’t love me back,”...
Museum Tour: Historic Adventist Village in Battle Creek
A 13-acre village in Battle Creek tells the story of a global church that was founded in the area.
Michigan state troopers seize firearms
Several illegal firearms were seized after a traffic stop in Eaton County
Trafficked teen girl found under blanket in car on Mackinac Bridge
ST. IGNACE, Mich. — A Michigan man is accused of human trafficking after a teenage girl was found under a blanket while they were crossing the Mackinac Bridge, authorities said. The 38-year-old man from Comstock Park, whose name has not been released, was arrested by the Kent County Sheriff’s...
Four Michigan Towns Named Most 'Magical Winter Wonderland Towns' In U.S
Here's where you can find them.
WWMTCw
Garbage truck catches fire, clouds area near Gobles with smoke
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A garbage truck caught fire on 24th Avenue Friday, exploding smoke into the area at least 1/2 mile away from the incident. The driver of the truck said they heard a loud pop, saw smoke, and immediately pulled over around 1 p.m. near M-40. Court: Wrongful...
Sheriff’s deputies rescue driver after vehicle crashes, submerges in West Michigan creek
A 47-year-old man had to be rescued by sheriff’s deputies in West Michigan after the vehicle he was driving left the road, hit several road signs and careened down a ditch into a creek on Friday evening.
Fire damages Ottawa County commercial building
HUDSONVILLE, MI – No one was injured after a Hudsonville commercial building caught fire Thursday morning, Nov. 24. Crews responded to a business complex on Chicago Drive near Port Sheldon Street around 7:30 a.m. Ottawa County dispatchers said the fire at West Michigan Installation caused minor damage to two...
Woman killed after crashing into tree in Southwest Michigan
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI – A Plainwell woman died after police believe her vehicle veered off the roadway Saturday afternoon and crashed into a tree. The woman killed in the Saturday, Nov. 26 crash was not immediately identified as authorities notify family members, Allegan County sheriff’s deputies said. Police...
Comments / 0