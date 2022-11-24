Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Motorcyclist Injured in Malibu Crash
A motorcycle rider who was not wearing a helmet was hospitalized with head trauma today after a crash on Pacific Coast Highway in a busy part of Malibu.
Motorcyclist hospitalized with head trauma after accident
A motorcycle rider was hospitalized with head trauma Saturday after a crash near Cross Creek Road and Pacific Coast Highway. According to authorities, the motorist was not wearing a helmet. The incident was reported around 4:16 p.m. The rider was ejected from the bike, and later airlifted to a nearby hospital. A description of the […] The post Motorcyclist hospitalized with head trauma after accident appeared first on The Malibu Times.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Truck Crashes into Goleta Albertsons Injuring Man and Killing Dog
A dog died and a man became seriously injured when their truck crashed into the pillar of the Albertsons grocery store in Goleta on Thanksgiving Day. At 3:57 p.m. Thursday, Santa Barbara County Firefighters responded to the parking lot next to the Camino Real Marketplace on Santa Felicia Drive. Crews...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Seven Vehicle Crash Slows Down Highway 101 Traffic in Montecito
MULTI-VEHICLE CRASH: Highway 101 northbound is closed at Ortega Hill Rd. following a multi-vehicle traffic collision Saturday night. 7 vehicles and 1 motorcyclist involved. Montecito firefighters responded to the incident at approximately 5:20 p.m. One patient being treated for moderate injuries, the rest are uninjured. Expect delays in the area...
kvta.com
Trial Enters Phase 2 For Defendants Convicted In Deadly Ventura Parking Structure Shooting
Updated--The trial for two individuals convicted for their roles in a deadly shooting at the Ventura beachside parking structure will enter a new phase this week. A Ventura County jury spent a week in deliberations before returning guilty verdicts a week ago in connection with a shooting at the structure on Harbor Boulevard almost three years ago that left one person dead and another wounded.
Lamborghini driver busted going 152 mph on California highway, CHP says
"154 is the State Route NOT the speed limit."
Classes at Santa Paula High in Ventura County canceled through Tuesday due to fire
Classes at Santa Paula High School will be canceled through Tuesday due to a fire at the gym, school officials said Sunday. "This is one of the biggest fires we've had in the city of Santa Paula in about 50 years," said Ventura County firefighter Andy Van Sciver.According to officials, the Bryden Gym sustained major damage in the fire on Sunday morning. "Due to the structural damage and the schoolwide impact of the Bryden Gym fire, the Santa Paula Unified School District and Santa Paula High School Administration will be canceling school for Santa Paula High School students on Monday and Tuesday,...
Santa Clarita mall evacuated after reports of shots fired
A shopping mall in Santa Clarita was evacuated after authorities received reports of gunshots being fired on Saturday night. Deputies responded to the Westfield Valencia Town Center around 6:40 p.m. The entire mall was evacuated as a precaution, said the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. After investigating, officials determined there was an “accidental discharge of […]
Gun concealed in man's pocket goes off at shoe store at Valencia mall
A man ran from a shoe store in Valencia Saturday evening after the gun he concealed in his pocket went off.
Santa Barbara Independent
Homeless Woman from Santa Barbara Rescues Driver in Paradise Road Car Fire
When Santa Barbara native Rebecca Neal was driving through the mountains on Highway 154 near Paradise Road in the early evening of November 17, she suddenly found herself playing the unlikely hero when she was one of the first on the scene of a vehicle rollover in which the driver was trapped inside his own burning car.
mountainenterprise.com
Road in and out of Frazier was cut off for hours
A car was reported to have gone over the side of Frazier Mountain Park Road at the lower bridge between Frazier Park and Lebec on Saturday, Nov. 19, at about 5 p.m. Frazier Park resident Dennis Law was eastbound when…(please see below to view full stories and photographs) Photo...
Overnight closures planned for 5 Freeway in Santa Clarita next week
One direction of the Golden State (5) Freeway between the Antelope Valley (14) Freeway and Calgrove Boulevard in Santa Clarita will be sporadically closed overnight starting next week to accommodate construction work. The $679 million I-5 North County Enhancements Project is an effort to improve the flow of truck freight...
Wind advisory forcing Southern California Edison to shut down power in Moorpark, Simi Valley
With an extreme wind advisory in effect for parts of the Southland, Southern California Edison is not taking any chances with the threat of potential wildfires. CBSLA's Jeff Nguyen reports from Moorpark.The company has shut down power for almost 2,000 customers in Ventura County, as strong Santa Ana winds pose a serious threat of wildfires.As a result, residents are forced to spend Thanksgiving elsewhere or turn to other power alternatives, such as generators. At William Paduano's home in Moorpark the generator is connected to his refrigerator this Thanksgiving. "You gotta keep the food from spoiling," Paduano told.The strong Santa Ana winds...
kvta.com
Guilty Verdicts In Deadly Shooting At Ventura Parking Structure
A Ventura County jury spent a week in deliberations before returning guilty verdicts Monday in connection with a shooting at the Ventura Parking structure on Harbor Boulevard almost three years ago that left one person dead and another wounded. They convicted Raymond Bolanos of Oxnard (photo) of murder and attempted...
cohaitungchi.com
Willett Hot Springs – Ojai, California
Located outside of Ojai, California, Willett Hot Springs offers a relaxing, secluded oasis for those willing to make the nearly ten-mile hike from the trailhead. Situated in the heart of the Sespe Wilderness in Los Padres National Forest, Willet Hot Springs provides visitors with an unforgettable, primitive hot spring experience characterized by stunning mountain views.
kclu.org
Active shooter threat made in Los Angeles disrupts South Coast university classes
A South Coast university is holding virtual classes Monday as the result of a threat over the holiday weekend. Cal Lutheran in Thousand Oaks has cancelled many of its in-person events, and most university employees are working remotely. On Saturday, someone found a note at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Sheriff's Office Identifies Victim who Died After Walking onto Highway 101
The Sheriff's Office has released the identity of the man who died after walking on Highway 101 near Fairview Ave last week. The Sheriff’s Office Coroner’s Bureau is reporting the pedestrian decedent is 29-year-old Michael Saffold from Goleta. Saffold's obituary can be read here. By the edhat staff.
A mother who disappeared last week found dead
A mother of two who disappeared last week in suspicious circumstances from her home in Simi Valley, California, has been found dead, authorities said. The Simi Valley Police Department said they found Rachel Castillo's remains in a remote location in the Antelope Valley.
Santa Barbara Edhat
National Historic Landmark For Sale in Downtown Santa Barbara
The Gonzalez-Ramirez Adobe—a National Historic Landmark and nearly 200-year- old masterpiece of Santa Barbara’s colonial architecture—has undergone a meticulous renovation by Becker Studios and is now offered for sale. The 0.62-acre property at 835 Laguna Street has versatile CG zoning, allowing for residential or a variety of commercial uses. Embodying the spirit of Old California, this unique property comes complete with pristine finishes while honoring the authenticity of the original Spanish adobe style.
signalscv.com
Woman found dead in donation collection box identified
The woman who was found dead in a donation collection box on Oct. 6 in Newhall has been identified by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner as 58-year-old Anita Raphael. Raphael was found dead inside a clothing collection box in Newhall, according to law enforcement officials, at approximately 10 a.m....
Comments / 1