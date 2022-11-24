ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 106

Mdhtrucker
3d ago

that will do a lot of good, you people are about as dumb as they come!!! Get rid of Dumacrats and your so called gun problems go away!!! I will not support Minneapolis in any way,

Reply(5)
74
Dennis Gunderson
3d ago

Law biding citizens need to go get their carry and conceal now! It is your right to have the tools for what our forefathers put added the 2nd amendment for, and that’s to stand up and fight corrupt government. It is not a coincidence that the DOJ violated their jurisdiction by inserting themselves into Minnesota elections in THE MOST DENSELY POPULATED AREAS OF MINNESOTA. The entire state was red, except for these tiny spots on the map, and those places are where the DOJ stationed themselves. Voting integrity in Minnesota is completely undermined when our federal government takes radical steps that violate the constitution when it concerns STATE ELECTIONS!

Reply(2)
54
Anthony Yunk
3d ago

red flag laws aren't specifically spelled out. does that mean that if I don't like my neighbors, I can just call authorities and say that, I saw my neighbor waving a gun and I thinks he's unstable!? I don't even have to prove anything.

Reply(3)
29
Related
ourquadcities.com

Changes for Iowa medical pot won’t likely lead to recreational

State board wants to drop sales tax on medical marijuana products. Republicans on Capitol Hill plan to go after the President’s son when they take control of the House of Representatives. Illinois state lawmakers face some tough budget decisions if they want to pursue the governor’s priorities. And...
IOWA STATE
WausauPilot

The 2022 Election is over. Wisconsin turns to redistricting (again).

In the recent midterm election, Democrats won three of five statewide races, including two of the three most important, governor and attorney general. But using their newly gerrymandered maps in 2022, Republicans expanded their large majorities in the state legislature, securing a 2/3 supermajority in the state Senate, and falling two seats short in the Assembly.
WISCONSIN STATE
hot967.fm

Greater MN cities to Democratic lawmakers: Don’t forget us

City leaders from Greater Minnesota meeting in Alexandria recently did not fail to notice that the incoming Democratic majorities in the Minnesota House and Senate will not have very many non-metro lawmakers. Thief River Falls Mayor Brian Holmer, president of the Coalition of Greater Minnesota Cities says:. “Now’s the time...
ALEXANDRIA, MN
CBS Denver

Kari Lake files lawsuit in Maricopa County, claims election laws broken

Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake has filed a lawsuit against Maricopa County elections officials, alleging they broke election laws. Lake also claimed that 118 polling centers appeared to have a "printer/tabulation problem," although officials previously said there were 60 polling centers with printer issues that were fixed before polls closed.  Democrat Katie Hobbs, who currently serves as Arizona secretary of state, was projected as the winner of the race 10 days ago. Lake, a close ally of former President Donald Trump who has refused to acknowledge President Joe Biden won the 2020 election, has not yet conceded the governor's...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
kfgo.com

Minnesota deer hunting numbers down

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Deer harvest numbers are off slightly this year in Minnesota, but the hunting isn’t over yet as the firearms ‘B’ season continues this weekend. “The ‘B’ season actually started this past Saturday in southeastern Minnesota,” DNR big game program leader Barb Keller said. “It runs until Sunday. We also have additional harvest opportunities, including our muzzleloader season which opens this Saturday, and then our archery deer season runs through Dec. 31.”
MINNESOTA STATE
empowerwisconsin.org

Leave it to Evers: Tony’s blood money

MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers is once again proclaiming “Shop Small Wisconsin” this holiday season. It’s an interesting declaration from the guy who drove so many small businesses out of business during the pandemic. Evers put out a press release this week announcing his second consecutive...
WISCONSIN STATE
mprnews.org

New map restores Native names to northern Minnesota

The names of many lakes, rivers and cities across northern Minnesota have roots in the Ojibwe language — Bemidji, for example, is derived from the word bemijigamaag meaning "Lake with crossing waters" — a reference to how the Mississippi River flows across Lake Bemidji. But the names of...
MINNESOTA STATE
The Associated Press

Republican Kiley captures California US House seat

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Republican Kevin Kiley, a state legislator who became a conservative favorite for his pointed and relentless criticism of Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom, captured a U.S. House seat Tuesday in northeastern California. With 83% of ballots counted, Kiley received nearly 53% of the votes to defeat...
CALIFORNIA STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

Schools struggling as illnesses surge in Minnesota

(Minneapolis, MN)--Minnesota schools are struggling to keep their classrooms staffed as respiratory sicknesses are surging statewide. The Minnesota Department of Health says flu-like outbreaks more than double last week compared to the week before. The outbreak is effecting staff and students alike. In one case, the Hinckley-Finlayson School District held...
MINNESOTA STATE
William Davis

Governor Tim Walz Says Adult-use Cannabis Legalization in Minnesota in 2023

Disclaimer: William is a CBD and MMJ enthusiast working withQuick Med Cards. Be that as it may, you stand to gain the latest insights into the cannabis industry. The Democratic victory in the state's elections significantly increased the likelihood of Minnesota legalizing recreational marijuana and Gov. Tim Walz said on Friday that he informed former Gov. Jesse Ventura that he believes it may be one of the first pieces of legislation he signs in the new year.
MINNESOTA STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

Birds found dead on Minnesota lake, officials investigating

(Waseca, MN)--Officials say that more than 100 Canada geese and 25 mallard ducks were found dead on a Minnesota lake. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says since the more than 125 dead birds were found last Sunday in Waseca, several hundred geese continue to use the lake. The DNR is testing the dead birds for diseases. Results are pending.
WASECA, MN
gorhamtimes.com

Collins Pushes Funds for Mainers this Winter

Oil prices across the nation are challenging citizens, especially those in Maine, this winter. The average cost for heating oil per gallon currently sits at $5.42, which is a considerable increase compared to past years. Fortunately, the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) has awarded the State of Maine $42.5 million to help those in need.
MAINE STATE
Sasquatch 107.7

Minnesota Supreme Court Won’t Review Rochester Rape Case

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man convicted of rape charges has run out of appeals. The Minnesota Supreme Court has denied a request by 58-year-old Scott Ramey to review his conviction and 23-year prison sentence for repeatedly sexually assaulting a 20-year-old homeless woman two years ago. An Olmsted County jury found him guilty of first and third-degree criminal sexual conduct.
ROCHESTER, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy