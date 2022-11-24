that will do a lot of good, you people are about as dumb as they come!!! Get rid of Dumacrats and your so called gun problems go away!!! I will not support Minneapolis in any way,
Law biding citizens need to go get their carry and conceal now! It is your right to have the tools for what our forefathers put added the 2nd amendment for, and that’s to stand up and fight corrupt government. It is not a coincidence that the DOJ violated their jurisdiction by inserting themselves into Minnesota elections in THE MOST DENSELY POPULATED AREAS OF MINNESOTA. The entire state was red, except for these tiny spots on the map, and those places are where the DOJ stationed themselves. Voting integrity in Minnesota is completely undermined when our federal government takes radical steps that violate the constitution when it concerns STATE ELECTIONS!
red flag laws aren't specifically spelled out. does that mean that if I don't like my neighbors, I can just call authorities and say that, I saw my neighbor waving a gun and I thinks he's unstable!? I don't even have to prove anything.
Comments / 106