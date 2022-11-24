Why Jets’ Zach Wilson apologized to teammates after getting benched for ‘humbling’ Patriots debacle

Read full article on original website
NFL Draft 2023: Giants land receiver, Jets pick franchise QB, Eagles double down on defense in latest 1st-round mock
It’s never too early to talk about the NFL Draft, which is a mere five months away. The New York Giants and New York Jets each had a pair of top-10 picks in the 2022 NFL Draft. Want to bet on the NFL?. But in 2023, both teams could...
Commanders outrun Falcons, intercept Mariota in 19-13 win
LANDOVER, Md. (AP) – Taylor Heinicke threw for two touchdown passes in a run-heavy game in the rain to help the Washington Commanders beat the Atlanta Falcons 19-13 for their fifth win in six games since he took over as starting quarterback. Kendall Fuller intercepted Marcus Mariota in the end zone with 58 seconds left […]
Fantasy Football Week 12 Care/Don't Care: Jalen Hurts, Eagles multidimensional offense nearly unstoppable
You don't need me to tell you why the Eagles are one of the clear frontrunners in the NFC. Their record speaks for itself. However, it's how they win games that makes them so impressive in both reality and fantasy. The Eagles are a classic example of a team that's capable of playing left-handed.
Eagles defeat Packers 40-33 | Watch the Live Postgame Show
Jalen Hurts ran for 157 yards to set an Eagles record for a quarterback, and Packers QB Aaron Rodgers suffered an oblique injury in Philadelphia's 40-33 victory over Green Bay on Sunday night.
Photos: Packers fall to Eagles on 'Sunday Night Football'
Green Bay's record drops to 4-8 after the 40-33 loss to league-leading Philadelphia.
Cowboys lock in date for Odell Beckham Jr.’s Dallas visit but new contenders emerge
The Cowboys won the Beckham Bowl. Now Dallas must win the heart and mind of free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. Per Pro Football Talk, FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer reports the three-time Pro Bowl selection will visit the Cowboys on Monday, Dec. 5. TO PURCHASE GIANTS TICKETS, VISIT: VIVIDSEATS.
Leonard Williams on Giants’ playoff hopes after Cowboys loss: ‘Everything is still in front of us’
ARLINGTON, Texas — The Giants lost again Thursday, for the second time in five days, after losing just twice in this season’s first 70 days. But they’re not finished — or so they insisted after Thursday’s 28-20 loss at the Cowboys, which marked the Giants’ second straight defeat and third in four games.
