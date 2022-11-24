Let me make it clear, Solana is not FTX. It’s true that SBF was an angel investor in Solana. So, the demise of FTX, Alameda, and SBF hit SOLANA hard. But, the Solana blockchain is definitely not dead. Adoption is not decreasing, Solana NFT volumes soared and 10K collections sold out in past week. So, Solana as an ecosystem is showing no signs of slowing down. And right now, some Solana blue chip NFTs that can make you rich are available at massive discounts.

1 DAY AGO