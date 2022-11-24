Read full article on original website
SUPER CHEAP Solana NFTs That Can Make You RICH
Let me make it clear, Solana is not FTX. It’s true that SBF was an angel investor in Solana. So, the demise of FTX, Alameda, and SBF hit SOLANA hard. But, the Solana blockchain is definitely not dead. Adoption is not decreasing, Solana NFT volumes soared and 10K collections sold out in past week. So, Solana as an ecosystem is showing no signs of slowing down. And right now, some Solana blue chip NFTs that can make you rich are available at massive discounts.
Wrapped Ethereum Still Intact As 'Joke' Spreads On Crypto Twitter About Its Insolvency
Speculations regarding Wrapped Ethereum WETH/USD being ‘insolvent’ are making the rounds on Twitter after an apparent "joke" was taken seriously by members of the community. What Happened: Rumors that WETH was not 1:1 backed by Ethereum ETH/USD and was insolvent began spreading on Saturday, creating fear, uncertainty and...
Tiantian Kullander: Founder of crypto company valued at $3bn dies 'unexpectedly' at age 30

Tiantian Kullander, the co-founder of Hong Kong-based digital asset company Amber Group, died at the age of 30 on 23 November, confirmed a company statement issued on Sunday night.The unexpected death of the young crypto founder has left many in the financial markets sector shocked. The statement revealed that Kullander, a former Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs trader affectionately known as "TT", "unexpectedly" died in his sleep. It did not share any other details. "It is with the deepest sadness and a heavy heart that we inform you of the passing of our friend and co-founder, Tiantian Kullander, who passed...
All You Need to Know About Immutable X, Part 2
This is the second part of the article. Read the first part here. ImmutableX is an Ethereum layer 2 scaling solution. Intending to enable a gas-free NFT environment that allows users to build and develop their decentralized apps, such as games and marketplaces.
NFTs 101- Everything You Need to Know – Part 2
This is the second part of the article. You can read the first part here. Many find the world of cryptocurrencies, crypto-art, and NFTs to be mysterious. For instance, NFTs can serve as a certificate of authenticity. And even if this proves legal ownership, what is the effect on intellectual property rights?
A Simple Guide to Etherscan
In recent times, the FTX saga has been dominating headlines. Due to mismanagement of user funds, Sam Bankman-Fried (ex-CEO of FTX) had to file FTX, FTX US, and Alameda for bankruptcy. Hours later, FTX announces that their exchange has been hacked. What a terrible coincidence! Suddenly, over $600 million dollars of assets were lost.
Top 4 Decentralized Exchanges For Crypto
There are four decentralized exchanges that caught our attention that deserve more adoption than they already have. One of them has an 88% APY if you stake NMX, with the lowest trading/swap fee at 0.1%.
Everything You Need to Know About Ledger Nano, Part 1
The current FTX collapse showed once more the importance of non-custodial wallets. Most importantly, the cold storage hardware wallets. They offer the best security you currently can get in crypto. The market leader in these wallets is Ledger, and they have a couple of Nano wallet options.
What Is THORChain? Part 2
THORChain is a cross-chain blockchain that offers swapping with native tokens. This is Part 2 of our articles about THORChain.
What is The Trezor Wallet? Part 2
Security was one of the core reasons why blockchain technology became appealing alongside cheap cross-border payments. However, security remains a great concern for crypto users. Fraudsters have found ways to hack crypto platforms, stealing millions from users.
NFT News | NFT Market Hit Hard | November Week 4
The Domino effect of the FTX saga and other big firms' crises have left the market at a standstill. The market is yet to make a significant move, leaving many concerned about where prices will go. This is especially true for NFTs.
