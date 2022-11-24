Read full article on original website
Everything Russell Wilson said about heated Broncos sideline exchange
The Denver Broncos didn’t have quite the game they were hoping for, which led to a heated exchange between Russell Wilson and Mike Purcell. Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson isn’t quite getting the job done the way the team needs him to, and players are beginning to show their frustration with him as he’s putting out the worst season of his career. Teammate Mike Purcell got into a heated exchange with Wilson on the sideline, and Wilson spoke about it shortly after in a press conference.
Coward decision by Buccaneers coaching staff cost game
There were a lot of bad moves by the cowardly Buccaneers coaching staff in their loss to the Browns, but one decision stands alone as the worst. Cowardice and conservative play-calling have no place in the modern NFL. There is a reason why the aggressive approach by Bruce Arians worked so well. There is a reason why the safe play-calling from Todd Bowles and his staff has made the Buccaneers one of the least-exciting teams in the NFL.
Los Angeles Chargers at Arizona Cardinals odds, picks and predictions
The Los Angeles Chargers (5-5) are on the road in Week 12, visiting the Arizona Cardinals (4-7) Sunday for a 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff at State Farm Stadium in Glendale (CBS). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Cardinals vs. Chargers odds, and make our expert NFL picks and predictions.
Projected College Football Playoff rankings after Michigan downs Ohio State
Michigan’s emphatic victory over Ohio State will shake up the College Football Playoff rankings and put the Wolverines in line for some first-place votes. Ohio State was a sizable favorite over Michigan despite sitting just one place ahead of them in the College Football Playoff rankings. The Wolverines proved it was a mistake to doubt them by wallopping their rivals.
Brian Kelly gets trolled relentlessly for LSU losing to Texas A&M
LSU’s College Football Playoff chances are dead after their loss to Texas A&M, and head coach Brian Kelly got trolled. The LSU Tigers rose up to the No. 5 spot in this past week’s College Football Playoff rankings following Tennessee’s loss to South Carolina. With that, LSU couldn’t afford another loss, considering they already had two to their credit on the season, if they wanted to sneak into the Playoff.
Washington HC Ron Rivera has strong praise for the Atlanta Falcons
The Atlanta Falcons may be leaving Washington with a loss but they shouldn’t hang their heads low as there is a lot to be proud of, so much so that the opposing head coach had some strong praise for them. Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera who used to...
Broncos defense finally snaps at Russell Wilson (Video)
The Denver Broncos are going through a really bad year and their defense has finally had it with Russell Wilson’s poor performance. Big things were expected from the Denver Broncos when they traded a small fortune to acquire Russell Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks last spring. To say it has been a disappointment is an understatement as Wilson has flopped, playing a big part in the reason why Denver is falling out of the playoff picture rapidly.
Colts vs. Steelers: Staff picks and predictions in Week 12
The Indianapolis Colts (4-6-1) are just about set to host the Pittsburgh Steelers (3-7) at Lucas Oil Stadium on Monday night. The Week 12 matchup features two of the bottom AFC teams. While the Steelers are essentially out of the playoff race, the Colts are inching closer to being in the same tier.
NFL Week 13 Schedule, Odds, Lines and Over/Unders (Every Team's Spread, Moneyline and Total
There were plenty of dud matchups on the schedule in Week 12, with only one head-to-head matchup featuring two playoff caliber teams between the Cincinnati Bengals and Tennessee Titans on the schedule. That won't be the case in Week 13. Six playoff teams go head to head this week, making...
3 NFL quarterbacks who played like they should be benched in Week 12
These three NFL quarterbacks didn’t play well enough to earn another start after Week 12. That doesn’t mean that they won’t start anyway. Week 12 of the 2022 NFL season officially began on Thanksgiving with three games. But the action continued on Sunday, and the quarterbacks were once again the talk of the day.
Commanders' final injury report for Week 12 vs. Falcons
The Washington Commanders released their final injury report Friday ahead of Sunday’s Week 12 game against Atlanta Falcons. In the first bit of news, linebacker Cole Holcomb was placed on injured reserve Friday, freeing up a roster spot. Holcomb hasn’t played since Washington’s Week 7 win over Green Bay with a foot injury.
Josh Jacobs stuns Seahawks with game-winning TD in OT: Best Memes and Tweets
Josh Jacobs ran for an 86-yard touchdown to lift the Las Vegas Raiders over the Seattle Seahawks. Social media was stunned and had a lot to say. God, we wish Gus Johnson was on the call for Josh Jacobs’ game-winning touchdown run for the Las Vegas Raiders over the Seattle Seahawks.
Watch Ohio State-Michigan fight on sidelines near the brink of chaos
With the action picking up between Ohio State and Michigan, tempers boiled over as The Game almost erupted in chaos with a sideline fight breaking out. Early on in The Game, it felt as if both the Ohio State Buckeyes and Michigan Wolverines were feeling one another out, despite the intimate history of the rivals. Drives were getting stopped short consistently and it was just 10-3 at the end of the first quarter.
NFL Analysis Network
Ravens Receive Massive Injury Update On Offensive Star
The injury report was a concerning one for the Baltimore Ravens at the start of the week. Starting quarterback Lamar Jackson did not participate in the team’s first practice on Wednesday, as he was listed as out with a hip injury. It was certainly not a surprise to see...
Sporting News
NFL standings: Updated AFC, NFC playoff picture for Week 12 of 2022 season
The 2022 NFL season is down to the final six weeks Although the playoff picture for the AFC and NFC won't be finalized until Week 18, it's time to keep looking at the updated standings and what teams would be in the playoffs if the season ended in Week 12.
lastwordonsports.com
Rachaad White Fantasy Football Outlook Without Leonard Fournette
Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette is unlikely to suit up in Week 12, paving the way for Rachaad White to earn some fantasy football relevance in the upcoming matchup against the Cleveland Browns. White, a rookie third-round pick, has largely served as the backup running back, but will he thrive with increased opportunity?
Soggy weather was no problem for Philadelphia Eagles fans
Despite the rain and the wind, Eagles fans took over South Philadelphia Sunday night.
Bet Mike Tomlin to Run Circles Around Jeff Saturday in Steelers-Colts Monday Night
The 4-6 Indianapolis Colts are off to a better start in the Jeff Saturday era than many might have anticipated. After stunning the Las Vegas Raiders in his head coaching debut at any level, not just the professional, the Colts fought tooth and nail at home last week against the Philadelphia Eagles; losing by just one 17-16.
Updated AFC Playoff Picture, AFC Wild Card standings after Ravens and Titans lose
Let’s check the pulse on the AFC Playoff Picture and AFC Wild Card standings after the Ravens and Titans got dropped in Week 12. We’re on the other side of Thanksgiving, which means games are going to start mattering more than they ever have before. The NFL Playoff Picture is beginning to come into focus, but there was chaos on the AFC side of things in Week 12 with two top teams going down — one more shockingly than the other.
Titans vs. Bengals predictions: NFL experts make Week 12 picks
In what is a rematch of a divisional round contest from last season’s playoffs, the Tennessee Titans will host the Cincinnati Bengals at Nissan Stadium in Nashville on Sunday in Week 12. While nobody has forgotten the results of last year’s playoff matchup, the Titans have done the best...
