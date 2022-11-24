ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

FanSided

Everything Russell Wilson said about heated Broncos sideline exchange

The Denver Broncos didn’t have quite the game they were hoping for, which led to a heated exchange between Russell Wilson and Mike Purcell. Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson isn’t quite getting the job done the way the team needs him to, and players are beginning to show their frustration with him as he’s putting out the worst season of his career. Teammate Mike Purcell got into a heated exchange with Wilson on the sideline, and Wilson spoke about it shortly after in a press conference.
DENVER, CO
FanSided

Coward decision by Buccaneers coaching staff cost game

There were a lot of bad moves by the cowardly Buccaneers coaching staff in their loss to the Browns, but one decision stands alone as the worst. Cowardice and conservative play-calling have no place in the modern NFL. There is a reason why the aggressive approach by Bruce Arians worked so well. There is a reason why the safe play-calling from Todd Bowles and his staff has made the Buccaneers one of the least-exciting teams in the NFL.
TAMPA, FL
FanSided

Projected College Football Playoff rankings after Michigan downs Ohio State

Michigan’s emphatic victory over Ohio State will shake up the College Football Playoff rankings and put the Wolverines in line for some first-place votes. Ohio State was a sizable favorite over Michigan despite sitting just one place ahead of them in the College Football Playoff rankings. The Wolverines proved it was a mistake to doubt them by wallopping their rivals.
COLUMBUS, OH
FanSided

Brian Kelly gets trolled relentlessly for LSU losing to Texas A&M

LSU’s College Football Playoff chances are dead after their loss to Texas A&M, and head coach Brian Kelly got trolled. The LSU Tigers rose up to the No. 5 spot in this past week’s College Football Playoff rankings following Tennessee’s loss to South Carolina. With that, LSU couldn’t afford another loss, considering they already had two to their credit on the season, if they wanted to sneak into the Playoff.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
FanSided

Broncos defense finally snaps at Russell Wilson (Video)

The Denver Broncos are going through a really bad year and their defense has finally had it with Russell Wilson’s poor performance. Big things were expected from the Denver Broncos when they traded a small fortune to acquire Russell Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks last spring. To say it has been a disappointment is an understatement as Wilson has flopped, playing a big part in the reason why Denver is falling out of the playoff picture rapidly.
DENVER, CO
FanSided

3 NFL quarterbacks who played like they should be benched in Week 12

These three NFL quarterbacks didn’t play well enough to earn another start after Week 12. That doesn’t mean that they won’t start anyway. Week 12 of the 2022 NFL season officially began on Thanksgiving with three games. But the action continued on Sunday, and the quarterbacks were once again the talk of the day.
FanSided

Watch Ohio State-Michigan fight on sidelines near the brink of chaos

With the action picking up between Ohio State and Michigan, tempers boiled over as The Game almost erupted in chaos with a sideline fight breaking out. Early on in The Game, it felt as if both the Ohio State Buckeyes and Michigan Wolverines were feeling one another out, despite the intimate history of the rivals. Drives were getting stopped short consistently and it was just 10-3 at the end of the first quarter.
ANN ARBOR, MI
NFL Analysis Network

Ravens Receive Massive Injury Update On Offensive Star

The injury report was a concerning one for the Baltimore Ravens at the start of the week. Starting quarterback Lamar Jackson did not participate in the team’s first practice on Wednesday, as he was listed as out with a hip injury. It was certainly not a surprise to see...
BALTIMORE, MD
lastwordonsports.com

Rachaad White Fantasy Football Outlook Without Leonard Fournette

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette is unlikely to suit up in Week 12, paving the way for Rachaad White to earn some fantasy football relevance in the upcoming matchup against the Cleveland Browns. White, a rookie third-round pick, has largely served as the backup running back, but will he thrive with increased opportunity?
TAMPA, FL
FanSided

Updated AFC Playoff Picture, AFC Wild Card standings after Ravens and Titans lose

Let’s check the pulse on the AFC Playoff Picture and AFC Wild Card standings after the Ravens and Titans got dropped in Week 12. We’re on the other side of Thanksgiving, which means games are going to start mattering more than they ever have before. The NFL Playoff Picture is beginning to come into focus, but there was chaos on the AFC side of things in Week 12 with two top teams going down — one more shockingly than the other.
BALTIMORE, MD
FanSided

FanSided

