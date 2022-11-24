Read full article on original website
Live results, scores and updates for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
Get the latest scores and updates on the FIFA World Cup.
Gambhir picks Hardik, Shaw as India's future captaincy candidates
"Prithvi Shaw is one I feel can be a very aggressive captain, a very successful captain because you see that aggression in the way a person plays the sport"
UK start-up behind algae-based packaging bids for Earthshot glory
A British start-up founded by two ex-students from France and Spain, crafting biodegradable packaging from marine plants, is aiming to seal royal approval this week when Prince William unveils his latest Earthshot prizes. The co-creator of Notpla, which rather than using environmentally damaging plastics makes various naturally degrading -- and even edible -- packaging from seaweed and other marine plants, says they have already felt the competition's benefits.
Victoria faces a grave climate and energy crisis. The new government's policies must be far bolder
The Andrews Labor government has been returned in Victoria. It must now reckon with two particularly crucial challenges: runaway climate change and wartime-scale energy costs. Victorians are still reeling from rare major flooding in which the state’s largest dam, Dartmouth, spilled over. Meanwhile, electricity prices in Victoria are rising dramatically – in turn, driving up prices for consumers. The Andrews government has signalled a major shakeup of Victoria’s energy sector. Its pre-election commitments – a 95% renewable electricity target by 2035 and net-zero emissions by 2045 – are definite moves in the right direction. And plans to reinstate the State Electricity...
