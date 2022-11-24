Read full article on original website
Carscoops
Porsche Design Auctioning This Unique 1972 911 Targa And One-Off Timepiece
A special 1972 Porsche 911 S 2.4 Targa and a one-of-a-kind timepiece from Porsche Design will be auctioned off by RM Sotheby’s in an online auction running from November 29 to December 14. The 911 S 2.4 Targa heading to auction has been expertly restored by Porsche Classic and...
One-Off Matte Black Ferrari Enzo Could Only Be Ordered By A Royal Family
There has only ever been one Ferrari Enzo to leave the factory in Maranello in Nero Opaco (read matte black), and this is it. Offered for sale via RM Sotheby's, the already rare Enzo is made so much more special by its unique paint job, which was originally commissioned by a member of the royal family of Brunei. Only a customer as wealthy as that could convince Ferrari to break with tradition - lesser customers would likely be sued for even suggesting changing the color of their car from anything but red.
Porsche Needs 34 Hours To Apply The Rothman's Inspired Livery To A 911 Dakar
Car enthusiasts worldwide were pleasantly stunned by the all-new Porsche 911 Dakar's official reveal. This is partly due to the heritage "Roughroads" livery, which pays tribute to the Rothman's Porsche 953, which competed in the 1984 Paris-Dakar rally, among other fan-built Porsches. In case you're wondering why it says "Roughroads" and not "Rothman's," the latter was a famous cigarette sold elsewhere in the world.
Driven: 2022 Rolls-Royce Phantom Delivers Luxury Beyond Luxury
CarBuzz has been granted many opportunities to drive six-figure luxury cars, including several from Rolls-Royce. There is one model, however, that has eluded us... until now. At long last, we had the opportunity to drive (and be driven in) the 2022 Rolls-Royce Phantom, the ultimate flagship from the world's premier luxury coach builder. From an outsider's point of view, there isn't that large of a gap between the Phantom and other Rollers like the Ghost or Cullinan. But for those who know, the Phantom exists in a different league.
Audi Q6 Sportback e-tron Spied Undergoing Winter Testing
Audi's rapidly expanding e-tron lineup shows no signs of slowing down as the upcoming Q6 Sportback e-tron has been spied undergoing winter testing for the first time. Like the smaller Q4 Sportback e-tron, the Q6 Sportback e-tron is an all-electric SUV with a coupe-style sloping roofline. This particular electric Audi has been spied before, but this is the first time it's been caught in the snow, no doubt to ensure that the quattro all-wheel-drive system is as secure and stable in slippery, wet conditions as it is in the dry.
Presenting The $1.3 Million Praga Bohema Track-Ready Supercar
Praga is a 115-year-old Czech company that typically builds go-karts, race cars, and even airplanes. But now, it's getting into the track-focused, street-legal supercar business. Introducing the Praga Bohema, a nearly $1.3 million supercar that was teased earlier this month. But today is the real deal, so let's get cracking.
Audi R8 GT Priced At $249,900 And Only 150 Are Coming To The USA
The Audi R8 GT is Audi's way of saying goodbye to the second iteration of the supercar and the V10 engine that powers it. But its exclusivity means that only 150 of the 333 units globally produced will make their way to the US (and 10 to Canada), each priced at $249,900. In addition, US-spec models will differ from the rest of the world in a few key areas.
BMW Reveals Most Powerful Straight-Six Engine Ever In Limited Edition 3.0 CSL
BMW 3.0 CSL pays homage to the original car of the same name. Limited to 50 units to celebrate 50 years of BMW M. Features BMW's most powerful inline-six ever (552 horsepower/406 lb-ft of torque) Manual gearbox and rear-wheel drive only. BMW has taken the wraps off its most exciting...
Lamborghini Explains How The Huracan Sterrato Went From Idea To Reality
The Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato will be one of the most out-there products to come from Lamborghini in years, but while the concept of an off-road supercar has now cemented in our brains, it's been a long process to get to this point. Ahead of the official unveiling of the production car, Lamborghini is taking a look back at the concept that started it all by talking to the people that created it.
Pre-Production Ford Bronco Transformed Into Matching Support Trailer
We're all aware of what happens to pre-production cars. Once they've outlived their usefulness, it's off to the crusher. But it seems Ford has come up with a more useful way of using these vehicles. Instead of destroying a pre-production Bronco, Darin Spreadbury created a trailer out of the in-demand...
Ferrari Vision Gran Turismo Concept Debuts With 1,300 HP And Sub-2 Second 0-60 Time
Ferrari's new hypercar uses the same 120-degree 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 architecture you'll find in the 296 GTB and the brand's Le Mans contender. However, this car takes that powertrain and brings it into the virtual world. You'll be able to drive the Ferrari Vision Gran Turismo in Gran Turismo soon. That powertrain, by the way, makes 1,321 horsepower and 811 lb-ft of torque thanks to the aforementioned engine and some electric motors.
Aehra Electric Sedan Will Have Supercar Lines And Porsche Taycan-Crushing Horsepower
Aehra, an all-new Milan-based startup specializing in ultra-premium EVs, will soon launch a "supercar saloon" to take on the likes of the Porsche Taycan and Mercedes-Benz EQS. This news comes just weeks after the Aehra SUV pictured here was revealed with its dramatic butterfly doors and short overhangs, allowing for a spacious interior.
996 Porsche 911 Turbo Racks Up 676,000 Miles With One Owner
One Porsche 911 Turbo owner has pushed his car further than even Porsche thought it could go, rolling the odometer over on his 996-generation Turbo. Well, to be specific, the owner didn't actually roll the odometer over. Instead, per the Apex Automotor page on Facebook, the car's odometer is now stagnant, reading 999,999 km (621,370.571 mi).
Zagato-Designed Electric Watercraft Is The Hyperboat Of The Future
Acclaimed automotive design house Zagato has teamed up with Persico Marine to create the extraordinary Persico Zagato 100.2, an all-electric "hyperboat" that is equal parts beauty and performance. Unveiled via video preview at Zagato's Milan headquarters, the graceful watercraft gains motivation from a DeepSpeed electric propulsion system that is powered...
New Audi Q8 e-tron Comes With Recycled Plastic As Part Of Its Seat Belts
Audi is recycling old automotive plastic and turning it into new parts, specifically seatbelt buckle covers. Manufacturers are fully aware of the importance of going green, with most automakers already fully committed to an EV future. As many know, going electric isn't necessarily as environmentally friendly as one might think, and many are claiming that EVs are there to save the automotive industry and not the planet, so many are turning to other methods to get cars even cleaner. We've seen some incredible eco-friendly projects in the past, including a crazy French concept car made from milk bottles, and even major players such as BMW are going all in on recycled materials for their interiors. Any effort to reduce CO2 emissions counts, contributing to a cleaner overall production process.
Lewis Hamilton Reprimanded For Ripping Donuts In An R34 Nissan GT-R
UPDATE: We spoke with Omoshiro Rent-A-Car, which confirmed the R34 in question was rented by Hamilton or parties related to him on the trip to Japan, which took place during the Japanese Grand Prix. "Under the guidance of our attorneys, we are unable to disclose any further information," said Omoshiro to CarBuzz. Damage to the vehicle, if any, has not been disclosed.
Does Wheel Size Matter?
Wheels have been trending upward in size for decades. Once upon a time, 15-inch diameter wheels were the standard, but by the early 2000s, 17-inch wheels became a sporty and premium option. In the 2000s, bigger wheels became a status thing from the aftermarket, and the automotive industry followed. Now, cars like the Audi RS Q8 come from the factory with 23-inch wheels, and the Chevrolet Silverado EV will be the first production car with 24-inch wheels. Why, though? Is there a performance benefit from larger diameter wheels, or is it purely a status thing? Let's take a look.
New Toyota Prius Is The Perfect Foundation For A Lexus CT Reboot
The new Toyota Prius represents a drastic departure for the nameplate. The fifth generation recently debuted with an elegant profile, surprising performance, and a tastefully designed cabin. It's a country mile ahead of its predecessors and the overall execution is near-premium. With a few enhancements and more refinement, it could...
Mazda MX-5 Miata Converted To Vintage Roadster By Spanish Coachbuilder Hurtan
Spanish coachbuilder Hurtan has revealed a 30th Anniversary Special Edition based on the existing Grand Albaycin that we reported on last year. The roadster is based on the humble Mazda MX-5 Miata, but with so much of it changed that its cost-effective origins are almost impossible to detect. For this celebratory model, just six examples will be produced, with each available in a choice of three exterior color combinations: Midnight Blue, Cherry Red, or Lead Grey. Two choices will be available for interior trimmings, and each car will feature special upholstery on the seats to identify them as 30th Anniversary models.
The Coolest Mini We've Ever Seen Has Made Its Public Debut
Revealed earlier this year to much fanfare, David Brown Automotive's irresistibly cool Mini Remastered Marshall Edition is being shown to the public for the first time, and it is now available to order. Built to celebrate the classic Mini and Marshall Amplification's 60th anniversary this year, the Mini Remastered Marshall...
