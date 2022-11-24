Audi is recycling old automotive plastic and turning it into new parts, specifically seatbelt buckle covers. Manufacturers are fully aware of the importance of going green, with most automakers already fully committed to an EV future. As many know, going electric isn't necessarily as environmentally friendly as one might think, and many are claiming that EVs are there to save the automotive industry and not the planet, so many are turning to other methods to get cars even cleaner. We've seen some incredible eco-friendly projects in the past, including a crazy French concept car made from milk bottles, and even major players such as BMW are going all in on recycled materials for their interiors. Any effort to reduce CO2 emissions counts, contributing to a cleaner overall production process.

1 DAY AGO