Potsdam, NY

wwnytv.com

Early settlers & natives: Did they get along?

AKWESASNE (WWNY) - In what we know today as St Lawrence County, European settler Alexander Macomb owned the 10 towns divided in a treaty after the American Revolution. They were Louisville, Stockholm, Potsdam, Madrid, Lisbon, Canton, DeKalb, Hague, Cambray, and Oswegatchie. The area got its first settlers around 1800. In...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
northcountrynow.com

Christmas trees now for sale at Potsdam Fire Dept.

The Potsdam Fire Department has begun its annual Christmas tree sales. They are open Sat. and Sun. from 10 a.m.-9 p.m., Mon-Thur. 5-9 p.m., and Fri. 5-10 p.m. Here, Potsdam residents from left, Dillynn, Dustin and Danielle Bartow tie a purchased tree to their car. NCNow photo.
POTSDAM, NY
wwnytv.com

Historical Felts Mills home up for auction. The starting bid? $1!

FELTS MILLS, New York (WWNY) - ”Once in a lifetime opportunity for someone here.”. A historic home is up for auction. The starting bid? $1!. “All I can tell you is by starting at a dollar we can get a million. Starting at a million we wouldn’t be able to get a dollar. It’s a psychological thing,” said Bernie Brozstek, Owner of Brozstek’s Auction Services.
FELTS MILLS, NY
wwnytv.com

Mary A. Gardner, 48, of Massena

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Mary A. Gardner, age 48, of Massena, NY passed away suddenly on November 20th at the Massena Memorial Hospital in Massena, NY. Arrangements for cremation are with the Garner Funeral Service. There will be a celebration of life at a time yet to be determined. Thoughts, memories and condolences for the Gardner family can be shared @garnerfh.com.
MASSENA, NY
wwnytv.com

The Paddock Arcade holds grand re-opening after upgrades and renovations

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - After months of renovation, the new and improved Paddock Arcade held it’s opening ceremony Saturday. “It’s fabulous. It’s a beautiful event,” said Alexandria Bay Mayor Steven Jarvis. The renovations were overseen by Jake Johnson Properties, the company putting more than half...
WATERTOWN, NY
WIBX 950

MV Crime Stoppers Seeking Help in Finding Local Fugitive

The Oneida County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's assistance in finding a man wanted by authorities following a bench warrant issued in Rome City Court. 39-year-old Anthony P. Chandler of Rome is wanted based on a warrant issued in Oneida County Drug Court, according to Investigator Sahid Karcic of the Oneida County Sheriff's Department. Chandler was originally charged with Attempted-Criminal Possession of a Weapon, 3rd Degree, based on a previous conviction. The warrant for Chandler's arrest was issued on November 4th.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
The Place I Live: Redford

The Place I Live: Redford

I stayed with my grandmother on Standish Rd. in Redford for many summers. No running water and we cooked with the wood stove. Those were the happiest days of my life. The farm was settled by my Irish ancestors in the late 1800s Following a trip to Ireland it became crystal clear why they settled in this beautiful land. The mountains were very close to the beautiful land they were forced to leave. Fields of hay and handsome rock walls that separated properties were identical to their home country.
REDFORD, NY
wwnytv.com

State Police investigate suspicious death in Lisbon

TOWN OF LISBON, New York (WWNY) -State Police are investigating a dead body found on the side of the road in St. Lawrence County. A State Police officials said around 1:15 Thursday afternoon they were called to Pray Road for a suspicious complaint. The scene was about halfway between Ogdensburg...
LISBON, NY
96.1 The Eagle

The Best Places To See a Moose in Upstate New York

Do you remember the story from early last summer about a moose that was on the loose in an Upstate New York city?. In May of 2022, police were inundated with calls from people in Schenectady and nearby towns who swore, as hard as it was to believe, that they’d spotted a random moose just wandering around.
SCHENECTADY, NY
informnny.com

NYSP: Brasher Falls man charged with grand larceny following Malone Walmart theft

MALONE, N.Y. (WWTI) – A Brasher Falls man was arrested following a larceny complaint from the Walmart in Malone, according to a press release from New York State Police. Police say they responded to the larceny complaint on November 11. They say 27-year-old Jordon King of Brasher Falls allegedly stole $1,099.72 worth of merchandise and then ran to his vehicle and fled the scene when he was confronted, according to an initial investigation by NSYP.
MALONE, NY
mynbc5.com

Massena Police charge man with murder in homicide investigation

MASSENA, N.Y. — Police have charged a man with murder after a person was found dead in the village of Massena. The Massena Police Department arrested 38-year-old Robert Isaac Carr on Tuesday during an investigation into a suspicious death on Tracy Street earlier that morning. Police had received a...
MASSENA, NY
wwnytv.com

Ogdensburg home a total loss after early Sunday morning fire

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A home in Ogdensburg is a total loss after a fire broke out Sunday morning. Ogdensburg fire officials say they were called around 5 AM to respond to a fully involved structure fire at 309 Grant Street. They arrived on scene to find heavy fire...
OGDENSBURG, NY
wwnytv.com

Man accused of killing his father with a knife

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - According to court documents, 38-year-old Robert Isaac Carr allegedly used a knife to kill his father, Robert W. Carr, in Massena Tuesday. Police said the body of the 66-year-old victim was found lying in the front yard of 9 Tracy Street in the village Tuesday morning.
MASSENA, NY

