Early settlers & natives: Did they get along?
AKWESASNE (WWNY) - In what we know today as St Lawrence County, European settler Alexander Macomb owned the 10 towns divided in a treaty after the American Revolution. They were Louisville, Stockholm, Potsdam, Madrid, Lisbon, Canton, DeKalb, Hague, Cambray, and Oswegatchie. The area got its first settlers around 1800. In...
Christmas trees now for sale at Potsdam Fire Dept.
The Potsdam Fire Department has begun its annual Christmas tree sales. They are open Sat. and Sun. from 10 a.m.-9 p.m., Mon-Thur. 5-9 p.m., and Fri. 5-10 p.m. Here, Potsdam residents from left, Dillynn, Dustin and Danielle Bartow tie a purchased tree to their car. NCNow photo.
Historical Felts Mills home up for auction. The starting bid? $1!
FELTS MILLS, New York (WWNY) - ”Once in a lifetime opportunity for someone here.”. A historic home is up for auction. The starting bid? $1!. “All I can tell you is by starting at a dollar we can get a million. Starting at a million we wouldn’t be able to get a dollar. It’s a psychological thing,” said Bernie Brozstek, Owner of Brozstek’s Auction Services.
Police seek info on Massena woman found dead
On Thanksgiving Day, New York State Police located a body in a ditch on a road in the St. Lawrence County town of Libson.
Mary A. Gardner, 48, of Massena
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Mary A. Gardner, age 48, of Massena, NY passed away suddenly on November 20th at the Massena Memorial Hospital in Massena, NY. Arrangements for cremation are with the Garner Funeral Service. There will be a celebration of life at a time yet to be determined. Thoughts, memories and condolences for the Gardner family can be shared @garnerfh.com.
North Country woman found dead in roadside ditch, New York police say
LISBON, N.Y. (WCAX) - Police say a Northern New York woman was found dead in a roadside ditch on Thursday. New York State Police say the body of Ashli Bernard, 25, of Massena, was found on the side of Pray Road in the town of Lisbon at about 1:15 p.m.
The Paddock Arcade holds grand re-opening after upgrades and renovations
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - After months of renovation, the new and improved Paddock Arcade held it’s opening ceremony Saturday. “It’s fabulous. It’s a beautiful event,” said Alexandria Bay Mayor Steven Jarvis. The renovations were overseen by Jake Johnson Properties, the company putting more than half...
MV Crime Stoppers Seeking Help in Finding Local Fugitive
The Oneida County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's assistance in finding a man wanted by authorities following a bench warrant issued in Rome City Court. 39-year-old Anthony P. Chandler of Rome is wanted based on a warrant issued in Oneida County Drug Court, according to Investigator Sahid Karcic of the Oneida County Sheriff's Department. Chandler was originally charged with Attempted-Criminal Possession of a Weapon, 3rd Degree, based on a previous conviction. The warrant for Chandler's arrest was issued on November 4th.
Ogdensburg man arrested on drug, larceny charges following Canton Shoe Department theft
OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) – An Ogdensburg man was arrested on drug and theft charges following a larceny complaint at The Shoe Department in Canton, according to a press release from New York State Police. Police say 25-year-old Tanner DeLarge allegedly stole $19.97 worth of merchandise from the store on...
The Place I Live: Redford
I stayed with my grandmother on Standish Rd. in Redford for many summers. No running water and we cooked with the wood stove. Those were the happiest days of my life. The farm was settled by my Irish ancestors in the late 1800s Following a trip to Ireland it became crystal clear why they settled in this beautiful land. The mountains were very close to the beautiful land they were forced to leave. Fields of hay and handsome rock walls that separated properties were identical to their home country.
State Police investigate suspicious death in Lisbon
TOWN OF LISBON, New York (WWNY) -State Police are investigating a dead body found on the side of the road in St. Lawrence County. A State Police officials said around 1:15 Thursday afternoon they were called to Pray Road for a suspicious complaint. The scene was about halfway between Ogdensburg...
The Best Places To See a Moose in Upstate New York
Do you remember the story from early last summer about a moose that was on the loose in an Upstate New York city?. In May of 2022, police were inundated with calls from people in Schenectady and nearby towns who swore, as hard as it was to believe, that they’d spotted a random moose just wandering around.
NYSP: Brasher Falls man charged with grand larceny following Malone Walmart theft
MALONE, N.Y. (WWTI) – A Brasher Falls man was arrested following a larceny complaint from the Walmart in Malone, according to a press release from New York State Police. Police say they responded to the larceny complaint on November 11. They say 27-year-old Jordon King of Brasher Falls allegedly stole $1,099.72 worth of merchandise and then ran to his vehicle and fled the scene when he was confronted, according to an initial investigation by NSYP.
Upstate New York Village Named Most Beautiful Wonderland In The World
We rounded the bend and right there in front of me was the most magical and glittering iced-over winter wonderland I had ever seen. Upstate New York bursts with beauty, but one village rises above the rest. Actually, it rises above all of the most beautiful winter villages in the world.
Massena Police charge man with murder in homicide investigation
MASSENA, N.Y. — Police have charged a man with murder after a person was found dead in the village of Massena. The Massena Police Department arrested 38-year-old Robert Isaac Carr on Tuesday during an investigation into a suspicious death on Tracy Street earlier that morning. Police had received a...
Ogdensburg home a total loss after early Sunday morning fire
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A home in Ogdensburg is a total loss after a fire broke out Sunday morning. Ogdensburg fire officials say they were called around 5 AM to respond to a fully involved structure fire at 309 Grant Street. They arrived on scene to find heavy fire...
Man accused of killing his father with a knife
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - According to court documents, 38-year-old Robert Isaac Carr allegedly used a knife to kill his father, Robert W. Carr, in Massena Tuesday. Police said the body of the 66-year-old victim was found lying in the front yard of 9 Tracy Street in the village Tuesday morning.
This Upstate New York Town Is the Best Place to Buy a Lake House in the U.S.
After months where the New York housing market went haywire, prices seem to be cooling off—at least in some neighborhoods. If you're looking to make a valuable investment in New York, though, the city isn't the only option; you might want to look into quaint upstate towns for some really good deals.
