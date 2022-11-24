Read full article on original website
kciiradio.com
Ronald Ross Fox
Funeral services for 68-year-old Ronald Ross Fox will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday December 1, 2022, at the Brighton Community Church. Burial will follow at Sandy Hook Cemetery north of Brighton. Visitation will be held Wednesday evening at Gould Funeral Home in Brighton from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Memorials to American Legion Post No. 29 may be left at the funeral home or Church or mailed to the family at 201 South Harrison Street, Brighton, IA 52540.
kciiradio.com
Applications Still Accepted For Jefferson County Christmas Program
In Jefferson County the deadline for the Children’s Christmas Program is approaching. Families have until Wednesday, December 7 to submit their applications. The Sieda Children’s Christmas Program has worked to provide gifts for children ages 17 years and under living in low-income houses. Last year, they were able to provide 378 children with toys, clothing, and other items. Adoption mittens will be hanging on trees throughout Fairfield for residents to continue this generosity.
Pen City Current
After 42 Years, Retired Nurse Thanks Men Who Saved Her Life
It was August,1980. 34-year old Head Nurse Marcia Marshall was working at the Mental Health Institute (MHI) in Mt. Pleasant. She needed to change the dressing on the hands of a patient, “Billy.” Billy had been in a scuffle earlier in the day with another patient and had injured his hands. He was now heavily sedated with his wrists in restraints, attached to a thick belt. He was asleep in the day room. Marcia woke him up and said, “C'mon, Billy, I need to change your dressing.” He lumbered down the hall, following Marcia to the treatment room. Billy was a big man, not obese, but big and hefty. Another patient, was trying to come in the room. Marcia shut the door to keep him out, something she would later regret.
kciiradio.com
Paws and More Online Auction
Paws and More Animal Shelter currently has an online auction running through the 27th of November. They are raising funds for a Capital Campaign to acquire land for a new building. KCII news met with Dr. Ann Valentine, Board President of Paws and More, the Washington Humane Society. “Well, in the auction that’s going on through the 27th, bids are made by comment, and every item or package includes information about the donor and exactly what is in that package. And then, it will tell you, for example, what is the opening bid is and whats the required increment for an additional bid; many times its five dollars above what the current bid is. So it’s an exciting thing and kind of fun, and there are some really wonderful packages available. Find more information about the online auction for Paws and More here.
ourquadcities.com
St. Ambrose to hold memorial service for Patrick Torrey
St. Ambrose University will host a university-wide prayer service in memory of Patrick Torrey on Monday, Nov. 28 at 7 p.m., in Christ the King Chapel, 518 W. Locust St., Davenport. The service will be open to the public. The 22-year SAU senior died suddenly on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022....
kciiradio.com
Dorothy K. Clark
Celebration of life services for 77-year-old Dorothy K. Clark of Ottumwa, Iowa, formerly of Washington, Iowa will be held at a later date with interment at Elm Grove Cemetery. A general memorial has been established. The Jones & Eden Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
kciiradio.com
4-H Winter Extravaganza Open for Registration
The goals of the Washington County 4-H Project Extravaganza days are to give 4-H members a variety of options for hands-on learning, experiencing, creating, and fun with other 4-H members under the leadership of community businesses, experts, and volunteers. Depending on details of each workshop, the majority are open to any 4-H members 4th grade and older. Each participant brings in their own level of experience and is able to apply that to these project areas. Check them out and get registered today! Online pre-registration is required by November 28 at 8 a.m. Limited space is available for some workshops and filled on a first-come, first serve basis. Each workshop has the same low fee of $10 this year, thanks to the generous support from the Great Big 4-H Lucky Clover Raffle proceeds. Contact Amy Green at the Washington County Extension Office with questions or if you would like to volunteer. The full 4-H Winter Extravaganza can be found here.
kciiradio.com
SNOW Blitz Starts Holiday Season in Washington Saturday
The sprint to the holidays starts Saturday with Main Street Washington’s SNOW Blitz slate of events. The day starts on the Washington Square with the Jingle Bell 5K Fun Run. Registration is at 8a.m. At JP’s 207 with the race at 9. Participants can choose between a one mile walk around the square or a 5K through downtown and Sunset Park. Registration is $25 for those 10 and older, $10 for those under 10. All are invited inside JP’s 207 for awards and prizes after. KCII will broadcast live and play music with the Big Red Radio from 8-10a.m.
KCJJ
Basement fire displaces Cedar Rapids residents
A Friday evening fire in a Cedar Rapids home has displaced five residents. In a release from the city’s Fire Department, dispatchers were called just before 5:30pm regarding a fire in the basement of the home, located in the 100 block of Broadmore Road Southwest. Arriving crews came upon...
cbs2iowa.com
Fire forces family of five out of their home
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — A Cedar Rapids family managed to escape a large fire inside their home. It happened just before 5:30pm in the 100 block of Broadmore Road SW. When first responders arrived, they smoke coming from the front door. Three adults and two children managed to escape without injury. Crews found heavy flames in the basement of the home and worked to try and contain the damage.
kciiradio.com
City of Riverside Capital Projects Agenda
The City of Riverside City Council will be holding a work session on Monday, November 28th at 6:00 PM covering capital projects. The departments that will be covered are Economic Community Development, Public Safety, and Streets and Sidewalks. The meeting will be held in the Riverside Council Chambers.
kciiradio.com
HALCYON HOUSE WASHINGTON PAGE WITH SAMANTHA MEYER
On today’s program we’re talking with new Main Street Washington Director Samantha Meyer about Saturday’s SNOW Blitz events and her first few weeks in the position.
kciiradio.com
Louisa County Dispatcher Receives IEMSA Award
Delaney Parish has been a dispatcher with the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office for over five years. On November 12, her hard work was rewarded with the Dispatcher of the Year Award from the Iowa Emergency Medical Services Association (IEMSA). “It kind of leaves me speechless.” Parish remarked. “This is...
kciiradio.com
Mid-Prairie High School Receives Grant For Baseball Field
Last week, the Washington County Riverboat Foundation (WCRF) held their benefit event at the Riverside Casino to hand out spring and fall grants to deserving organizations. Along with Superintendent Brian Stone and Activities Director Tyler Hotz, several Mid-Prairie High School baseball players, coaches, and parents were on hand to receive a grant worth $159,040. It was the third largest fall grant given out that evening, and will go towards their “Field of Dreams” project.
KCRG.com
Two dead following Henry County crash
HENRY COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Just after 4 p.m. Saturday afternoon, a car was going west on Highway 34 at mile marker 246 when it went off the roadway, heading south. The vehicle crossed traffic heading east and entered the south ditch where it hit a parked truck. After crashing into the truck, the vehicle rolled onto it’s side and stopped.
kciiradio.com
Washington Fire Department Awarded Grant
The Washington Fire Department was awarded funds from the FEMA Assistance to Firefighters Grant in September in the amount of $183,190.47. Unfortunately, this will not fund the entire project. The remaining and matching funds will come from the 2022 Go Bond issue. “Our SCBA’s are what we use for breathing inside a structure fire, and we have 27 of them currently, as you see. A lot of them are nearing expiration. Currently, our bottles allow for 30 minutes of air inside of a structure fire; the new ones will allow for 45 minutes. They are more upgraded, better suited for us, and we are one of the last departments in the county to get the upgraded bottles. Another highlight is the masks. Currently, we just keep masks on our fire trucks, and we share them or clean them. This grant will allow us to purchase masks for everybody. They’ll be fitted to their face; they’ll carry it with them. It will stay with their gear in their gear lockers out here, and it will be their personal mask. The City Council approved a payment of $37,709.53 to secure the masks for the Fire Department.
KCRG.com
Multiple Marion businesses cited after selling alcohol to person under 21
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - On Wednesday, November 23rd, 2022, the Marion Police Department conducted alcohol compliance checks at 29 Marion businesses that sell alcohol. The person attempting to purchase the alcohol was an adult and under 21 years of age. The following businesses sold alcohol to the underage individual:. Beans,...
kciiradio.com
JJ NICHTING COMPANY IN TOUCH WITH SOUTHEAST IOWA WITH DEPUTY SCOTT BELL & SHERIFF RICH MCNAMEE
On today’s program, we’re talking with Deputy Scott Bell and Sheriff Rich McNamee with the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, about their K9 Unit and their dog, Axel.
KCRG.com
6-year-old in Cedar Rapids needs kidney to grow up
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Six-year-old Jakori Johnson and his mother are desperately searching for a kidney donor. ”I like to play basketball. I even like spending time with my grandma,” Jakori told us. The Cedar Rapids boy is the youngest of three brothers. He seems like a typical 6-year-old,...
KCRG.com
Four killed, three hurt in vehicular incidents since start of Thanksgiving holiday period
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The busy holiday travel weekend has resulted in multiple crashes on Iowa roadways, with several turning fatal. Since Wednesday, Nov. 23, the Iowa State Patrol said that five crashes have taken place with injuries or fatalities. Only one of them took place in eastern Iowa, when a 13-year-old was killed in a single-vehicle crash on a four-wheeler outside of Manchester.
