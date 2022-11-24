Read full article on original website
Michigan Tech women’s basketball rolls through St. Cloud State 82-49
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan Tech used a massive first half to soar past St. Cloud State 82-49 Friday afternoon at SDC Gymnasium in non-conference women’s basketball. With five players in double-figures, Tech shot 50-percent from beyond the arc (12-for-24) and 57-percent overall (24-for-46) to improve to a record of 5-1. St. Cloud State fell to 2-2. Soraya Timms and Isabella Lenz paced the offense with 13 points apiece while Alex Rondorf narrowly missed a double-double after compiling 12 points, nine rebounds. Ellie Mackay and Sloane Zenner added 10 points apiece for the home Huskies.
Northern Michigan Men’s Basketball Comes Up Short at St. Cloud State
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University men’s basketball team was in central Minnesota for a Saturday matchup at St. Cloud State, where they came up just short in a 76-69 defeat. Max Bjorklund led all scorers with 28 points on the afternoon, but NMU shot just 35% from the floor and 27.3% from the three. SCSU was able to put the game away at the free throw line, where they went 24-27 (88.9%). The Wildcats are now 4-2 on the season heading into a contest at Minnesota Duluth tomorrow afternoon.
Wildcats Late Game Efforts Fall Short in Loss to Huskies
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University women’s basketball team (4-2, 0-0) welcomed St. Cloud State (2-2, 0-1) to the Berry Events Center for a non-conference matchup. The Wildcats fought hard but would eventually fall short in the final seconds. The team shot 15-57 (27.8%) from the field and 3-15 (20.0%) from three. Makaylee Kuhn led the ‘Cats with 19 points and seven (7) rebounds.
The Fire Station partnering with Last Prisoner Project for holiday letter campaign
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - In the spirit of Giving Tuesday, The Fire Station has partnered with the Last Prisoner Project for their holiday letter writing campaign. On Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, each of The Fire Station’s seven locations across the Upper Peninsula will have a letter writing station in the lobby area where customers can write a letter to an individual who has been incarcerated for nonviolent cannabis crimes in a state where cannabis is now legal to consume.
