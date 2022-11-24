MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University men’s basketball team was in central Minnesota for a Saturday matchup at St. Cloud State, where they came up just short in a 76-69 defeat. Max Bjorklund led all scorers with 28 points on the afternoon, but NMU shot just 35% from the floor and 27.3% from the three. SCSU was able to put the game away at the free throw line, where they went 24-27 (88.9%). The Wildcats are now 4-2 on the season heading into a contest at Minnesota Duluth tomorrow afternoon.

