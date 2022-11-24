ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSAW

Abbotsford teen harvests unusual buck

ABBOTSFORD, Wis. (WSAW) - It will be a deer season to remember for Payton Schreiber. The 15-year-old Abbotsford teen harvested a buck with an unusual rack. Schreiber’s mother, April, told NewsChannel 7 the animal was entangled in a type of fencing, causing a deformity to its antlers. They believe...
ABBOTSFORD, WI
WJFW-TV

Christmas Train Village Show returns to Minocqua

MINOCQUA, Wis. (WJFW) - The Northwoods Model Railroad Club is hosting their annual Christmas Train Village Show. The show features two different layouts, an "O" gauge and an “N" gauge. Kids operate all the trains themselves with just the push of a button. Skip Tosch the president of the club says setting up the village for this year took 70 hours to complete. “Same building but they’re in different positions every year, people come in and it looks different every year,” said Skip Tosch.
MINOCQUA, WI
WSAW

Knowing your family medical history could save your life

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - How much you do or do not know about your family medical history could save your life one day. National Family History Day is Nov. 25 and it is a reminder that as you spend time with your family this week for Thanksgiving, you should know what health risks are in your lineage. Aspirus offers genetic counseling services that can help you determine your own personal inherited health risks or those of other family members, and learn how personalized medicine can impact your health.
WAUSAU, WI
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin

Photo byPhoto by Louis Hansel on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Wisconsin that are highly praised for their food and service.
WISCONSIN STATE
stevenspoint.news

One dead in Portage County shooting

PORTAGE COUNTY – One man is dead following a shooting in Portage County. In the early hours of Nov. 27, the Portage County Sheriff’s office was called to a residence in the town of Amherst. “Upon arrival of responding deputies a 92-year-old male was located deceased inside the...
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
WSAW

Man, 78, arrested in murder of 92-year-old man in Portage County

TOWN OF AMHERST, Wis. (WSAW) - Investigators from the Portage County Sherrif’s Department say a 92-year-old man was shot and killed early Sunday morning. Around 12:30 a.m. deputies responded to a home in the town of Amherst for a shooting. Inside they found the elderly man dead. Investigators said the suspect is a 78-year-old man. He was arrested at the scene. Authorities are recommending he be charged with first-degree intentional homicide.
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
WSAW

Rotary Winter Wonderland at Marshfield Zoo

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - The Rotary Winter Wonderland at Marshfield Zoo opened Friday. It was started as a way to bring canned goods and money to local food banks and collects over $100,000 each year. “We usually bring 50 to 60 thousand cans of food in 36 days and then...
MARSHFIELD, WI
Fox11online.com

Pulaski area bonfire victim is making progress on this Thanksgiving Day

(WLUK) -- One of the most severely burned victims in a Shawano County bonfire explosion six weeks ago is sharing the progress he is making this Thanksgiving. Brandon Brzeczkowski's family has been sharing updates with us throughout his recovery. He is one of about 60 people who were at the bonfire that left many in attendance with burns after a partially filled drum of diesel fuel was rolled into the fire, causing it to explode.
SHAWANO COUNTY, WI
waupacanow.com

Women’s shelter to open

Foundations for Living obtained approval Nov. 15 from the Waupaca Common Council to open a women’s shelter. Located at 1310 Royalton St., the shelter will be known as the Middleton House. It is named after Doug and Roxanne Middleton, who donated the two-story, 2,048-square-foot home to Foundations for Living.
WAUPACA, WI
WSAW

First Alert Weather: Good travel weather Sunday, risk of snow by mid-week

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Saturday could have been the last time we reach 50° this fall/almost winter season in North Central Wisconsin. Hopefully, you got outside to enjoy the mild conditions, along with the bright sunshine. Clouds will increase Saturday evening in advance of a cold front dropping SE through the region. No precipitation is associated with this front but it will work to bring cooler air back into the area. Lows by morning on Sunday are in the upper 20s to low 30s.
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

Major donations bring local trail project closer to goal

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Thanks to major gift commitments from three Stevens Point area donors, the Plover River Crossing Trail project is a step closer to meeting the 20% local matching funds required to fulfill a recently awarded $1.47 million Transportation Alternative Programs grant from the State of Wisconsin.
STEVENS POINT, WI
merrillfotonews.com

Kraegenbrink Promoted to Battalion Chief at MFD

John Kraegenbrink was promoted to Battalion Chief – Operations at the Merrill Fire Department (MFD) during a badge-pinning ceremony on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, at the Merrill Fire Station. His wife, Kelly, did the honors of pinning his new badge to his uniform as daughters, Brooklyn and Korina, looked on. He also received his new helmet.
MERRILL, WI

