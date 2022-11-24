Read full article on original website
WSAW
Abbotsford teen harvests unusual buck
ABBOTSFORD, Wis. (WSAW) - It will be a deer season to remember for Payton Schreiber. The 15-year-old Abbotsford teen harvested a buck with an unusual rack. Schreiber’s mother, April, told NewsChannel 7 the animal was entangled in a type of fencing, causing a deformity to its antlers. They believe...
WSAW
Identifying the signs of a loved one’s cognitive decline during holiday gatherings
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Many families are looking forward to getting together this week for Thanksgiving. For families that are unable to frequently get together, the holidays can be a time to spot when an older adult is no longer acting like themselves. Dementia Specialists Carley Prochaska of ADRC of...
WJFW-TV
Christmas Train Village Show returns to Minocqua
MINOCQUA, Wis. (WJFW) - The Northwoods Model Railroad Club is hosting their annual Christmas Train Village Show. The show features two different layouts, an "O" gauge and an “N" gauge. Kids operate all the trains themselves with just the push of a button. Skip Tosch the president of the club says setting up the village for this year took 70 hours to complete. “Same building but they’re in different positions every year, people come in and it looks different every year,” said Skip Tosch.
WSAW
Knowing your family medical history could save your life
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - How much you do or do not know about your family medical history could save your life one day. National Family History Day is Nov. 25 and it is a reminder that as you spend time with your family this week for Thanksgiving, you should know what health risks are in your lineage. Aspirus offers genetic counseling services that can help you determine your own personal inherited health risks or those of other family members, and learn how personalized medicine can impact your health.
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin Office of Rural Health Recognizes Local Physician Assistant as Wisconsin Rural Health Hero
The Wisconsin Office of Rural Health has recognized a local physician assistant as a Wisconsin Rural Health Hero. Michael Conard worked for Memorial Medical Center-Neillsville for seven years before it became Marshfield Medical Center-Neillsville. Michael decided to stay on through the transition and has remained at MMC-Neillsville to this day.
stevenspoint.news
One dead in Portage County shooting
PORTAGE COUNTY – One man is dead following a shooting in Portage County. In the early hours of Nov. 27, the Portage County Sheriff’s office was called to a residence in the town of Amherst. “Upon arrival of responding deputies a 92-year-old male was located deceased inside the...
Man injured while unloading gun in parking lot of Wisconsin mall
GRAND CHUTE, Wis. — A 21-year-old Wausau man was injured Friday morning when the gun he was unloading in the parking lot of a northeastern Wisconsin shopping mall went off. The incident happened just before 9:10 a.m. at the Fox River Mall in Grand Chute. In a news release, the town’s police department said the man suffered non-life-threatening injuries and...
WSAW
Man, 78, arrested in murder of 92-year-old man in Portage County
TOWN OF AMHERST, Wis. (WSAW) - Investigators from the Portage County Sherrif’s Department say a 92-year-old man was shot and killed early Sunday morning. Around 12:30 a.m. deputies responded to a home in the town of Amherst for a shooting. Inside they found the elderly man dead. Investigators said the suspect is a 78-year-old man. He was arrested at the scene. Authorities are recommending he be charged with first-degree intentional homicide.
WSAW
Rotary Winter Wonderland at Marshfield Zoo
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - The Rotary Winter Wonderland at Marshfield Zoo opened Friday. It was started as a way to bring canned goods and money to local food banks and collects over $100,000 each year. “We usually bring 50 to 60 thousand cans of food in 36 days and then...
Fox11online.com
Pulaski area bonfire victim is making progress on this Thanksgiving Day
(WLUK) -- One of the most severely burned victims in a Shawano County bonfire explosion six weeks ago is sharing the progress he is making this Thanksgiving. Brandon Brzeczkowski's family has been sharing updates with us throughout his recovery. He is one of about 60 people who were at the bonfire that left many in attendance with burns after a partially filled drum of diesel fuel was rolled into the fire, causing it to explode.
wearegreenbay.com
Central Wisconsin man injured after gun accidentally discharges in Fox River Mall parking lot
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Officers responded to the Fox River Mall parking lot on Black Friday, after reports of an accidental discharge of a firearm, sending one man to the hospital. According to the Grand Chute Police Department, the incident happened just after 9 a.m. on November 25. Officers...
waupacanow.com
Women’s shelter to open
Foundations for Living obtained approval Nov. 15 from the Waupaca Common Council to open a women’s shelter. Located at 1310 Royalton St., the shelter will be known as the Middleton House. It is named after Doug and Roxanne Middleton, who donated the two-story, 2,048-square-foot home to Foundations for Living.
WSAW
First Alert Weather: Good travel weather Sunday, risk of snow by mid-week
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Saturday could have been the last time we reach 50° this fall/almost winter season in North Central Wisconsin. Hopefully, you got outside to enjoy the mild conditions, along with the bright sunshine. Clouds will increase Saturday evening in advance of a cold front dropping SE through the region. No precipitation is associated with this front but it will work to bring cooler air back into the area. Lows by morning on Sunday are in the upper 20s to low 30s.
WSAW
Major donations bring local trail project closer to goal
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Thanks to major gift commitments from three Stevens Point area donors, the Plover River Crossing Trail project is a step closer to meeting the 20% local matching funds required to fulfill a recently awarded $1.47 million Transportation Alternative Programs grant from the State of Wisconsin.
Advocacy group objects to Marathon County supervisors’ attempt to align with religious organization
A nonprofit advocating the principle of separation of state and church has strongly objected to attempts by some Marathon County supervisors to “replace secular public health care with a religiously oriented crisis pregnancy center”. Issuing a press statement on Tuesday, the Freedom From Religion Foundation said the proposal...
WBAY Green Bay
Wausau man injured by alleged accidental weapon discharge at Fox River Mall parking lot
GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - Authorities responded to the parking lot of 4301 W. Wisconsin Ave., Fox River Mall, at 9:08 AM on Friday for a report of a man injured from a firearm discharge. A preliminary investigation shows a 21-year-old man from Wausau was unloading a handgun in the...
merrillfotonews.com
Kraegenbrink Promoted to Battalion Chief at MFD
John Kraegenbrink was promoted to Battalion Chief – Operations at the Merrill Fire Department (MFD) during a badge-pinning ceremony on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, at the Merrill Fire Station. His wife, Kelly, did the honors of pinning his new badge to his uniform as daughters, Brooklyn and Korina, looked on. He also received his new helmet.
WSAW
First Alert Weather: A potential winter storm could impact the region early this week
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Partly cloudy tonight with lows in the upper 10s north to the low to mid 20s in Central Wisconsin. Partly to mostly cloudy to start the work week on Monday. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. We are monitoring Tuesday into early Wednesday for a...
spmetrowire.com
One dead, one arrestd, following Amherst shooting
The Portage Co. Sheriff's Office has confirmed that one man is dead following an early-morning shooting in the town of Amherst.
