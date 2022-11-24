Read full article on original website
Related
2 months in, Montana hunters have killed 55 wolves. Conservation groups are suing to stop the season
WildEarth Guardians and Project Coyote filed a new motion hoping to stop the wolf season in Montana, where hunters have already killed 55. The groups say the state is failing to protect wolves in Yellowstone and Glacier National Parks.
The youngest president-elect in Navajo history talks access to water, the Bears Ears debate and keeping young people on the reservation
Buu Nygren, from Red Mesa, Arizona, and Richelle Montoya, his vice president, will make history as the youngest president in Navajo Nation history, and the first female vice president. In November, they ousted President Jonathan Nez.
natureworldnews.com
Federal Government Plans to Cut Water Supply From Colorado to Both Powell and Mead for the First Time
The federal government intends to halt the deliveries of water from the Colorado River's Powell and Mead for the first time. Although the federal government has the authority to unilaterally stop receiving water from Lake Powell and Lake Mead, the two main reservoirs on the Colorado River, this has never happened. The seven states that rely on the river and the federal government have always bargained over previous cuts.
Paul Gosar Claims Kari Lake Could Sic Military on Tribal Land
Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) claims Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake could sic the National Guard on a Native American reservation in the state if elected governor. The bizarre claim was made in an obscure Oct. 28 interview flagged by The Informant on Tuesday, in which Gosar appeared to frame such a move as a heroic way to crack down on immigration issues. Claiming that “a lot of drugs and human smuggling goes through” the Tohono O’odham Nation, the Arizona Republican said “what if” Lake wins as governor and sends the National Guard to the border where they would “outline the...
The richest woman in Salt Lake City, Utah
Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
Guess Who’s Saying the Arizona Election was Stolen?
The election in Arizona isn’t even over and some conservative extremists are already saying it was stolen. Though Senator Mark Kelly has won reelection, the gubernatorial race has not yet been called and, given Republican candidate Kari Lake’s history and rhetoric, it’s no surprise that her supporters are already causing trouble. And just like in 2020, one of the principal proponents of the 2022 stolen-election theory is Donald Trump’s former Chief Strategist and January 6th hype-man, Steve Bannon.
Sean Hannity’s sulking announcement of Arizona governor results goes viral: ‘Weak hypocritical sore loser’
Sean Hannity was labelled a “hypocritical sore loser” for taking a cheap shot at Katie Hobbs while morosely calling the Arizona governor’s race for her live on-air.“Apparently they did have a drop in Arizona and Fox is projecting that Democratic Secretary of State, who should have recused herself, Katie Hobbs has been elected governor of Arizona,” the Fox News host announced toward the end of his 8pm show on Monday. A clip of Mr Hannity’s unenthusiastic race call had racked up nearly one million views by Tuesday morning, 13 hours after being posted to Twitter by the @Acyn account....
Kari Lake news – live: Dismal turnout at Arizona protest as Republican’s supporters deny election
Fewer than 20 people supporting Kari Lake gathered outside the state capitol in Arizona on Tuesday to protest her loss in the race for governor.Democratic candidate Katie Hobbs defeated the Donald Trump-endorsed Republican in one of the most-watched midterm contests in the country.The race was called on Monday night, with Ms Hobbs ahead by roughly 20,000 votes, with 50.4 per cent of the vote count to Ms Lake’s 49.6 per cent.In remarks to supporters the morning after her projected victory, Ms Hobbs said Arizona voters chose “solving our problems over conspiracy theories” and “sanity over chaos” after defeating the...
They defied California and drained an important salmon stream. Their fine: $50 per farmer
The Bee’s findings “should serve as a wake up call” for the Legislature and the Governor’s Office to change the law, one law professor said.
In the U.S., this critical mineral is found only in Utah and it matters
Indium is a mineral vital to daily life, used in common items like think windshields and touch screens. The only “established resource” of indium in the United States s found in Utah’s West Desert. Researchers say there is enough indium there to meet the entire domestic demand for 10 years.
Ana Navarro takes time to 'dance on Kari Lake's grave' after Arizona race called for opponent
CNN political commentator Ana Navarro delighted in Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake's projected loss on Tuesday's episode of "The View." "Can I just dance on Kari Lake’s grave for a minute?" Navarro asked her co-hosts while discussing the race being called for Lake's opponent, current Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs.
Few Remember The Massacre Of Native Indian Americans
“It almost annihilated us as a people,” said Darren B. Parry. Parry is a former chairman of the Northwestern Band of the Shoshone Nation. “But it’s largely been forgotten.” because the Civil War overshadowed the event. The causalities were 350 people. But some reports suggest higher numbers. (source)
a-z-animals.com
Meet the Largest Land Owners in Utah
“Buy land, they’re not making it anymore,” Mark Twain famously said, and it really sums up the number one reason land is such a wise investment. Land will always be necessary and will not vanish into thin air. Buildings and businesses come and go, but land lasts a lifetime. Considering land is a limited resource, it stands to reason that it can be a profitable investment.
Flathead Beacon
Ryan Zinke Declares Victory in Race for New Montana House Seat
Former Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke declared victory Wednesday night in the race for a new U.S. House seat representing western Montana, prevailing over Democrat Monica Tranel and Libertarian John Lamb in a midterm election he was favored to win, but which has remained too close to call after results were delayed in some counties for more than 24 hours after polls closed.
Bison spread as Native American tribes reclaim stewardship
BADLANDS NATIONAL PARK, S.D. (AP) — Perched atop a fence at Badlands National Park, Troy Heinert peered from beneath his wide-brimmed hat into a corral where 100 wild bison awaited transfer to the Rosebud Indian Reservation. Descendants of bison that once roamed North America’s Great Plains by the tens...
Federal government to protect rare prairie bird found in Oklahoma, Kansas
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - The U.S. government says it will protect two populations of a rare prairie bird that’s found in parts of the Midwest, including one of the country’s most prolific oil and gas fields. The lesser prairie chicken’s range covers a portion of the oil-rich Permian...
University of Wyoming analysis proves the economic irrelevance of public-land livestock grazing
A series of University of Wyoming economic analyses (funded by the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association) to determine the economic impacts of eliminating federal grazing found that public land ranching isn’t just insignificant in local western economies, but its economic contribution is entirely inconsequential. The small economic contribution of public-lands cattle and sheep in the arid West is dwarfed by cattle production in the lush pastures of the East and Midwest. And, of course, there’s a good reason for this: The vast majority of cattle in the United States are pastured in states with ample rainfall and productive pastures, not in the arid West which is wracked by drought more often than not.
The Most Haunted Hotel in Idaho, Utah, Oregon, Montana, Wyoming, Nevada and Washington
We are not talking dress up and say boo for Halloween haunted. We are talking about real deal haunted hotels. The website Love Exploring dove in to find each state's most haunted hotel and they have some freaky stories around why. Said to be haunted by both former guests and employees, these hotels are for the thrill-seekers looking to hunt ghosts on their vacations. Here I have highlighted the most haunted hotel in Idaho as well as our surrounding states: Utah, Oregon, Montana, Wyoming, Nevada and Washington. Just in case you are a scream chaser and want to take a road trip to check out all of the top haunted hotels. First let's check out Idaho's.
Colorado Supreme Court reduces minimum passing score for bar exam
The Colorado Supreme Court announced earlier this month that starting in 2023, the minimum passing score, or cut score, on the Uniform Bar Examination required for admission to practice law in Colorado will be lowered from 276 to 270. The change is prospective, and applicable to candidates for admission beginning...
Idaho Senators explain 'no' votes on Respect for Marriage Act, Boise Pride Director responds
BOISE, Idaho — A major win in congress for LGBTQ+ supporters, the Senate voted in favor of advancing legislation that would codify protections for same-sex marriage. A 62-37 procedural vote in the senate clears the way for final votes on the Respect for Marriage Act. The Respect for Marriage...
Comments / 0