KWCH.com
Brief warm up Monday
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that a brief warm up is on the way Monday before colder weather returns midweek. It will be a cold start to the day Monday with morning low temperatures in the 20s. Afternoon highs will reach the upper 50s to near 60. South winds will be gusty over eastern Kansas.
KWCH.com
Breezy, dry and chilly Sunday
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Get ready for some big temperature swings in the week ahead, with most of Kansas remaining dry. It will be a breezy, mostly cloudy and chilly day across Kansas in the wake of the weather system that spread beneficial rains across central and eastern Kansas on Saturday. Rainfall amounts from 0.10-0.75″ were common with far eastern Kansas picking up heavier amounts ranging from 1-2″ of rainfall. Afternoon temperatures will remain in the 40s to near 50, with gusty north winds through early afternoon relaxing by late day.
KWCH.com
Rain ending tonight, dry and chilly Sunday
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that rain will continue into the night, then dry and chilly weather is on the way Sunday. Areas of rain will continue tonight from southwest into central and eastern Kansas. Rain amounts of up to a half inch will be possible before the rain ends late overnight.
KWCH.com
Chilly, rainy Saturday afternoon
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Get ready for a soggy afternoon across Central and Eastern Kansas. This weather system will be fast moving and not cold enough for snow- just a chilly rain through the afternoon and into the overnight hours. Rainfall amounts will generally range fro 0.10-0.75″ with locally heavier amounts, especially east of the Flint Hills. The rain should begin in south-central Kansas after the Noon hour and heaviest between 5pm and 10pm, before diminishing after midnight.
KAKE TV
One dead in Saturday evening accident along Kellogg in Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - One person is dead after an accident near Kellogg and I-135. Sedgwick County dispatch has confirmed to KAKE News that an accident at the intersection of N I-135 and W. Kellogg has claimed the life of one person. The accident happened at approximately 8:15 p.m.
Wichita Tractor in South Hutch is off road volume dealer
SOUTH HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Market South Hutch Business of the Month for October is Wichita Tractor. Manager Jesse McCullough is keeping the family tradition alive. "I was kind of born into it," McCullough said. "My grandfather started the company back in 1971. Last year in December was our 50th year in business. We're going on 51 years this year. I kind of grew up in the shop as a technician, wrenching on things when I wasn't playing baseball throughout the years. Grew up a little bit, went to college and started selling for Dad in '09, doing the tractors and the Bad Boy Mowers down there in the Wichita platform. At that time we had owned a smaller dealership up here in Pleasantview for a matter of years. 2015 comes along and we approach Polaris for some off-road opportunities in the side-by-side world, which they granted us December of 2015. That, then prompted a new location, which we built here in South Hutch, moved the whole facility and all of our people over here and we've been growing ever since."
One person dead in Wichita following crash
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – One person died following a crash Saturday night in Wichita. It happened on Kellogg and Hydraulic just before 9 p.m. Sedgwick County confirmed one person is dead but there are no other injuries. KSN has a crew on the way to the scene. We will update this story as we learn […]
Fatal accident in Harvey County Sunday morning kills Wichita man
HARVEY COUNTY, Kan. — A wrong way driver from Wichita died in an accident just south of Newton on I-135 just after midnight Sunday. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2012 Nissan Altima driven by 45-year-old Jeremy Sagerty of Wichita was traveling north in the southbound lanes of the highway when the Altima collided head-on with a 2021 Mercedes Sprinter driven by 50-year-old Christian Walker of San Francisco, California.
Fatal accident in Wichita Saturday night
It happened just after 8:15, on westbound Kellogg near Hydraulic, after a single vehicle left the roadway and crashed. The victim has not been identified.
KWCH.com
One dead in Kellogg crash
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County Emergency Communications confirmed one person is dead in a crash near westbound Kellogg at I-135. The crash happened at 8:17 p.m. Saturday evening. We have a crew on the scene gathering more details. Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or...
🎥 A Day In The Life: Wells Aircraft
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — One of the more popular and unique small airplanes is the Cirrus. The small, single-engine airplane became a news headline when it became the first aircraft to sport its own parachute, which can bring the aircraft down if it becomes disabled and can’t glide or fly.
wichitabyeb.com
Kiko’s returning to Wichita next month with Kiko’s Burrito Co.
Earlier this year, the taco restaurant and self-proclaimed “Carne Asada Specialist” Kiko’s closed their Wichita location at 2800 E. Central. The restaurant that started in Newton where their original location still resides was rumored to be on the hunt for a new spot in Wichita. Their new...
KWCH.com
Christmas tree farms open for season, drought impacting industry
MAIZE, Kan. (KWCH) - As the holiday season kicks off, the extended drought is impacting a celebration staple. The day after Thanksgiving in Maize, Prairie Pines Christmas Tree Farm opened its doors for guests eager to start setting up their holiday décor. “Opening day is always a lot of...
wichitabyeb.com
First Look at Delicias Salvadorenas Restaurant
There’s a new restaurant that has taken over the former Pho Lotus space at 1523 S. Seneca. It’s called Delicias Salvadorenas and they just opened this weekend. I stopped by while they were getting set up. So with that said, let’s check it out. ===========. 1523 S....
kfdi.com
Scheels to Set-up Shop in Wichita, Creating 500 Job Openings
Employee-owned sports retailer Scheels is opening its second Kansas store in Wichita and plans to hire at least 500 associates by July. The company is looking for employee-owners to join the team, share their passions, and advance their careers, and offers the best benefits in retail. With 230,000 square feet...
ksal.com
Fatal Wrong-Way Crash on I 135
A driver was killed in a two-vehicle wrong-way head-on crash on Interstate 135 early Sunday morning in South Central Kansas. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2012 Nissan Altima passenger car was headed north in the southbound lanes of I 135. The car collided head-on with an oncoming 2021 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van.
Accident on Thanksgiving sends two to hospital
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Two people were taken to the hospital on Thanksgiving just before noon after an accident at US-50 and Buhler Road. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2017 Toyota Corolla was southbound on Buhler Road and failed to yield the right of way at the posted stop sign at US-50 and was struck by an eastbound 2004 Chevy Tahoe.
Woman was ‘negligently’ shot Thanksgiving night in Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A 19-year-old Wichita woman was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after being shot Thanksgiving night. It happened around 9:50 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 700 block of West MacArthur. The Wichita Police Department says the woman was in an apartment with others when a 20-year-old man “negligently […]
KWCH.com
Non-chain stores in Wichita area gear up for Small Business Saturday
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With Black Friday in the rearview mirror, one of the busiest shopping weekends of the year rolls on with the focus on smaller, non-chain stores and shops. In a recent Bankrate survey, nearly 60% of shoppers said they plan to be out for Small Business Saturday.
KWCH.com
WPD announces annual toy drive
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department (WPD) is launching its annual toy drive for local Domestic Violence shelters. On December 5, WPD will be collecting items, ranging from apparel to blankets. If you would like to donate, the event will be held at the Community Policing Office at 5802 W. Central. The toy drive will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
