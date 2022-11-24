Read full article on original website
Daily Iowan
Johnson County medical clinic files for bankruptcy after malpractice lawsuit
A medical clinic in Johnson County filed for bankruptcy after facing a $75 million malpractice judgment to parents of a newborn who suffers permanent brain damage. In 2018, the newborn sustained serious brain damage after his birth at Mercy Hospital in Iowa City after health care providers allegedly improperly used forceps and a vacuum, crushing the baby’s head during delivery.
kchanews.com
Northeast Iowa Man Struck, Killed by Passing Vehicle After Putting His Car in the Ditch
A northeast Iowa man was killed by a passing vehicle after putting his own car in the ditch. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office says they received a report of a motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian on the 27000 Block of Lincoln Road, north of West Union, at about 6:30 p.m. Monday (11.21) evening. At the scene, deputies determined that 54-year-old Guadalupe Salgado Bernal of Ossian had put his car in the ditch.
Silver Alert canceled for Gladstone woman who was heading to Iowa
The Missouri State Highway Patrol issued a Silver Alert for a missing Gladstone woman who was heading to Iowa City, Iowa, Thursday but never arrived.
KCRG.com
Four killed, three hurt in vehicular incidents since start of Thanksgiving holiday period
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The busy holiday travel weekend has resulted in multiple crashes on Iowa roadways, with several turning fatal. Since Wednesday, Nov. 23, the Iowa State Patrol said that five crashes have taken place with injuries or fatalities. Only one of them took place in eastern Iowa, when a 13-year-old was killed in a single-vehicle crash on a four-wheeler outside of Manchester.
KCTV 5
Silver Alert canceled for traveling Gladstone woman who hasn’t reached destination in Iowa
GLADSTONE, Mo. (KCTV) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a Gladstone woman who was traveling to Iowa but hasn’t reached her destination in Iowa City. According to the authorities, 76-year-old Rebecca Turner was last seen leaving her driveway in the 2000 block of NE 72nd Terrace. She...
bleedingheartland.com
Clark farm on Muscatine Island
This column by Daniel G. Clark about Alexander Clark (1826-1891) first appeared in the Muscatine Journal. Alexander Clark became extraordinarily wealthy for a Black man in 19th-century America, but nobody yet has assembled all the details we could learn. Muscatine’s entrepreneurial barber is remembered for achievements as churchman, lawyer, masonic...
KCJJ
Basement fire displaces Cedar Rapids residents
A Friday evening fire in a Cedar Rapids home has displaced five residents. In a release from the city’s Fire Department, dispatchers were called just before 5:30pm regarding a fire in the basement of the home, located in the 100 block of Broadmore Road Southwest. Arriving crews came upon...
KCRG.com
Multiple Marion businesses cited after selling alcohol to person under 21
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - On Wednesday, November 23rd, 2022, the Marion Police Department conducted alcohol compliance checks at 29 Marion businesses that sell alcohol. The person attempting to purchase the alcohol was an adult and under 21 years of age. The following businesses sold alcohol to the underage individual:. Beans,...
Photo Gallery: Iowa Knocks Off Nebraska
Hawkeyes Keep Heroes Trophy for Eighth Year in a Row
ourquadcities.com
Changes for Iowa medical pot won’t likely lead to recreational
State board wants to drop sales tax on medical marijuana products. Republicans on Capitol Hill plan to go after the President’s son when they take control of the House of Representatives. Illinois state lawmakers face some tough budget decisions if they want to pursue the governor’s priorities. And...
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids crews respond to house fire near Cherry Hill Park
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Friday evening at approximately 5:26pm, the Cedar Rapids Fire Department responded to the 100 block of Broadmore Road NW for a report of a residential fire. Upon arrival, crews found a heavy amount of smoke coming from the front door and fire in the basement....
biztimes.biz
Medical Associates Clinic names Dubuque native new chief operating officer
A Dubuque native has been named the new chief operating officer for Medical Associates Clinic. Tom Pfiffner started in his new role with the Dubuque-based health care provider this month, a press release states. He succeeds Chief Operating Officer Brian Schatz, who is retiring at the end of the year after 23 years in the role.
Fatal four-wheeler accident in Delaware County
(Manchester) An ATV accident in Northeast Iowa on Wednesday afternoon resulted in one death. The Iowa State Patrol says the four-wheeler was traveling westbound on 240th Street and lost control. The ATV bottomed out upon entering the north ditch and the passengers were ejected. One rider was struck by the...
weareiowa.com
Iowa finishes regular season 7-5, looks ahead to bowl game
Currently, ESPN, CBS and 247Sports all have Iowa in different bowl games. Iowa's destination will be announced next Sunday.
KCRG.com
185th Air Refueling Wing KC-135 flies over Kinnick Stadium at Hawkeye game
(IOWA CITY (KTIV) -- It was an exciting moment for members of the Iowa Air National Guard’s 185th Air Refueling Wing in Sioux City. The Wing’s KC-135 Stratotanker, on Friday, performed a flyover above Kinnick Stadium, after the singing of the National Anthem, and before the Iowa Nebraska football “Heroes” game in Iowa City, Iowa.
KCRG.com
Man arrested in Black Hawk County after allegedly firing gun at vehicle
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - A man is in custody after police said that he shot a gun at a vehicle with people inside on Friday evening. At around 11:34 p.m., the Waterloo Police Department was sent to a report of gunshots in the 200 block of Fereday Court. Police believe that a man, later identified as Timothy Chisum, took out a handgun and allegedly made threats toward two people inside of a vehicle. They said he then shot at the vehicle once, and ran away.
KIMT
One person dead after ATV accident in NE Iowa
DELAWARE COUNTY, Iowa – One person is dead after an ATV accident near Manchester Wednesday afternoon. Iowa State Patrol hasn't released the name of the victim at this time. The accident happened on 240th Street, south of Manchester, Wednesday afternoon. The operator was riding the ATV west, went into a ditch and was thrown from the ATV.
KCJJ
Cedar Rapids man arrested after NL police discover him in vehicle with marijuana
A Cedar Rapids man was arrested in North Liberty early Saturday after police observed him with marijuana, sleeping in a vehicle. According to police, 20-year-old Justice Love of 29th Avenue Southwest was a passenger in a vehicle pulled over on the 400 block of Washington Street around 1:30 am. He was discovered asleep with marijuana residue on his lap, and officers observed the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. The driver stated that Love had been using Xanax and that they would find marijuana inside.
