Au Gres, MI

MLive.com

Gladwin able to put together a drive when it mattered

DETROIT -- Up until the final two minutes of the third quarter of Saturday’s Division 5 state championship game, the Gladwin offense had managed a total of 66 yards. The Flying G’s managed a couple of big plays late in the third quarter, then the offense bogged down again for much of the fourth until getting one final possession.
GLADWIN, MI
MLive.com

Defense kept coming through for Frankenmuth

DETROIT -- At one point this season, the Frankenmuth defense was a puzzle no team could solve. The Eagles opened the season with a 27-2 win over Goodrich, then later in the year had back-to-back-to-back shutouts of Bay City John Glenn, Freeland and Bridgeport. Alma, Garber and Powers managed a touchdown each the last three weeks of the regular season. Frankenmuth entered Saturday’s Division 5 state championship game against Gladwin having allowed a total of 13 points in four postseason games, shutouts of Swan Valley and Country Day, and allowing a score each against Birch Run and Hamady.
FRANKENMUTH, MI
MLive.com

Ottawa Lake-Whiteford holds off Ubly for second Division 8 state title

Ottawa Lake-Whiteford followed quarterback Shea Ruddy to its second Division 8 sate championship Friday, holding off Ubly for a 26-20 win at Ford Field. Ruddy, who led the Bobcats defensively with 12 tackles and an interception, broke a 20-20 tie with a 7-yard run with 1:59 remaining in the game. Ottawa Lake-Whiteford’s defense held Ubly on downs in the final two minutes to secure the win and a 14-0 record.
UBLY, MI
wsgw.com

Gladwin, Saginaw County Boards of Commission Friendly HS Football Wager

Two local high scool football teams will be competing against each in a state final match up on Saturday, and local elected officials have a friendly wager on the match. The Frankenmuth Eagles will face the Gladwin Flying G’s at Ford Field in Detroit at 4:30 p.m. for the Division 5 State Finals. Both teams are 13-0. The Boards of Commissioners of both counties have agreed to provide a gift basket filled with items representative of each county to the winning county’s board.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
WNEM

First Alert- Sunday morning, November 27

Here's a look at the top stories we are following today. Kyle Gillett has your latest forecast. Community comes out to send off Frankenmuth Eagles. The Frankenmuth Eagles lost their big game at Ford Field, Saturday afternoon. The Eagles lost against the Gladwin Flying G’s 10 to 7. TV5...
FRANKENMUTH, MI
WNEM

TV5 News Update- Sunday morning, November 27

Detroit News

Can Michigan's wild turkeys survive larger hunts?

A pugnacious flock of turkeys once ran wild in the central Michigan city of Midland. They chased joggers and attacked elementary schoolers waiting for bus rides to school in the early 2000s, said Adam Bump, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources upland bird game specialist who was stationed nearby at the time.
MICHIGAN STATE
wcsx.com

Michigan Will Soon Have a New Largest Indoor Waterpark

A favorite Michigan lodge has announced a massive $80 million expansion to help add a waterpark. Not only that, but this new waterpark will mark the largest indoor waterpark in Michigan. The fact it’s indoor obviously makes it ideal for Michigan’s cold winter months. That lodge is the...
FRANKENMUTH, MI
WNEM

Mid-Michigan mom didn’t hesitate to help with aftermath of Hurricane Ian

Here are the top stories we're following today. The East Side Soup Kitchen in Saginaw hosted its annual Thanksgiving feast Thursday. First Alert Weather Update: Thursday evening, Nov. 24. Updated: 22 hours ago. |. Meteorologist Kyle Gilette has your evening forecast!. TV5 News Update: Thursday evening, Nov. 24. Updated: 22...
SAGINAW, MI
MLive

Bavarian Inn Lodge aims to become Michigan’s largest indoor water park with $80M expansion

FRANKENMUTH, MI — Bavarian Inn Lodge officials say a planned $80 million expansion will make the indoor waterpark and family entertainment center Michigan’s largest. The project will expand the existing Bavarian Lodge Inn, one of Frankenmuth’s top tourist attractions, to 140,000 square feet. It is expected to be complete in the spring of 2024, with some parts of the new family fun center opening in late fall 2023, according to company officials.
FRANKENMUTH, MI
abc12.com

Saginaw man pronounced dead after crash with semi-truck

GRATIOT COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Saginaw man died early Tuesday after police say he ran a stop sign and hit a semi-truck at a rural Gratiot County intersection. The Gratiot County Sheriff's Office says 33-year-old Stevie Medel was driving the pickup truck west on Lincoln Road south of Breckenridge around 6:20 a.m., when he ran the stop sign at Barry Road.
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

Police: Family dispute leads to gunfire, arrest

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A Saginaw woman has been arrested for assault with intent to murder and brandishing a firearm in public, police said. A family dispute between Tanara Williams, her cousin, and her uncle happened on Nov. 22 at a residence nearby Van Etten Street in Saginaw. The argument...
SAGINAW, MI
abc12.com

Two men shot inside a vehicle in Saginaw

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Two men are recovering from gunshot wounds sustained inside a vehicle driving in Saginaw on Friday afternoon. Police say the man ages 20 and 22 were driving in the 1600 block of South Fayette Street around 3:10 p.m. when unknown suspects opened fire on them. An...
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

Investigators: Dog found with gunshot wound in jaw

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) – Saginaw County Animal Care and Control are asking for the public’s help after a dog was dropped off with a gunshot wound in her jaw. Investigators said she was shot sometime in the evening on Nov. 23 in the area of Meade St. near Patton St.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
wsgw.com

Animal Control Looking for Suspect Who Shot Dog

Saginaw County Animal Care and Control officials are asking for help identifying a suspect in the shooting of a dog. The dog was dropped off at animal control with a gunshot wound in her jaw and was aparently shot sometime in the evening of November 23rd in the area of Meade St. near Patton Street.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI

