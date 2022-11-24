Read full article on original website
kciiradio.com
City of Riverside Capital Projects Agenda
The City of Riverside City Council will be holding a work session on Monday, November 28th at 6:00 PM covering capital projects. The departments that will be covered are Economic Community Development, Public Safety, and Streets and Sidewalks. The meeting will be held in the Riverside Council Chambers.
kciiradio.com
Washington Fire Department Awarded Grant
The Washington Fire Department was awarded funds from the FEMA Assistance to Firefighters Grant in September in the amount of $183,190.47. Unfortunately, this will not fund the entire project. The remaining and matching funds will come from the 2022 Go Bond issue. “Our SCBA’s are what we use for breathing inside a structure fire, and we have 27 of them currently, as you see. A lot of them are nearing expiration. Currently, our bottles allow for 30 minutes of air inside of a structure fire; the new ones will allow for 45 minutes. They are more upgraded, better suited for us, and we are one of the last departments in the county to get the upgraded bottles. Another highlight is the masks. Currently, we just keep masks on our fire trucks, and we share them or clean them. This grant will allow us to purchase masks for everybody. They’ll be fitted to their face; they’ll carry it with them. It will stay with their gear in their gear lockers out here, and it will be their personal mask. The City Council approved a payment of $37,709.53 to secure the masks for the Fire Department.
KCRG.com
Two dead following Henry County crash
HENRY COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Just after 4 p.m. Saturday afternoon, a car was going west on Highway 34 at mile marker 246 when it went off the roadway, heading south. The vehicle crossed traffic heading east and entered the south ditch where it hit a parked truck. After crashing into the truck, the vehicle rolled onto it’s side and stopped.
kciiradio.com
Louisa County Dispatcher Receives IEMSA Award
Delaney Parish has been a dispatcher with the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office for over five years. On November 12, her hard work was rewarded with the Dispatcher of the Year Award from the Iowa Emergency Medical Services Association (IEMSA). “It kind of leaves me speechless.” Parish remarked. “This is...
kciiradio.com
Ronald Ross Fox
Funeral services for 68-year-old Ronald Ross Fox will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday December 1, 2022, at the Brighton Community Church. Burial will follow at Sandy Hook Cemetery north of Brighton. Visitation will be held Wednesday evening at Gould Funeral Home in Brighton from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Memorials to American Legion Post No. 29 may be left at the funeral home or Church or mailed to the family at 201 South Harrison Street, Brighton, IA 52540.
Daily Iowan
Johnson County medical clinic files for bankruptcy after malpractice lawsuit
A medical clinic in Johnson County filed for bankruptcy after facing a $75 million malpractice judgment to parents of a newborn who suffers permanent brain damage. In 2018, the newborn sustained serious brain damage after his birth at Mercy Hospital in Iowa City after health care providers allegedly improperly used forceps and a vacuum, crushing the baby’s head during delivery.
kciiradio.com
Supervisors Canvass Election Results
Results from the 2022 elections have been certified by the Washington County Board of Supervisors. County Elections Administrator Sue Meeks tells KCII News that there were 8,874 total voters, or 57.11% of those registered in Washington County, who participated. Of those 2,643 voted absentee and of those 1,051 were mail-out ballots. At the time of canvass, the State Auditors race still featured Republican challenger Todd Halbur interested in a recount of ballots. He has since conceded to Democratic incumbent Rob Sand. The canvass did not see any results change from election night reports.
kciiradio.com
Applications Still Accepted For Jefferson County Christmas Program
In Jefferson County the deadline for the Children’s Christmas Program is approaching. Families have until Wednesday, December 7 to submit their applications. The Sieda Children’s Christmas Program has worked to provide gifts for children ages 17 years and under living in low-income houses. Last year, they were able to provide 378 children with toys, clothing, and other items. Adoption mittens will be hanging on trees throughout Fairfield for residents to continue this generosity.
kciiradio.com
Dorothy K. Clark
Celebration of life services for 77-year-old Dorothy K. Clark of Ottumwa, Iowa, formerly of Washington, Iowa will be held at a later date with interment at Elm Grove Cemetery. A general memorial has been established. The Jones & Eden Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
KCJJ
Basement fire displaces Cedar Rapids residents
A Friday evening fire in a Cedar Rapids home has displaced five residents. In a release from the city’s Fire Department, dispatchers were called just before 5:30pm regarding a fire in the basement of the home, located in the 100 block of Broadmore Road Southwest. Arriving crews came upon...
kciiradio.com
Mid-Prairie High School Receives Grant For Baseball Field
Last week, the Washington County Riverboat Foundation (WCRF) held their benefit event at the Riverside Casino to hand out spring and fall grants to deserving organizations. Along with Superintendent Brian Stone and Activities Director Tyler Hotz, several Mid-Prairie High School baseball players, coaches, and parents were on hand to receive a grant worth $159,040. It was the third largest fall grant given out that evening, and will go towards their “Field of Dreams” project.
kciiradio.com
JJ NICHTING COMPANY IN TOUCH WITH SOUTHEAST IOWA WITH DEPUTY SCOTT BELL & SHERIFF RICH MCNAMEE
On today’s program, we’re talking with Deputy Scott Bell and Sheriff Rich McNamee with the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, about their K9 Unit and their dog, Axel.
kciiradio.com
Washington County Sheriffs Office and State Agency Serve Warrants and Save Animals
The Washington County Sheriff’s office conducted a search warrant of the property at 2245 170th St Washington, IA, on Tuesday. The Animal Rescue League of Iowa, as well as the Iowa Farm Sanctuary, were present for the search. Katie Valentine with the Iowa Farm Sanctuary spoke with KCII News. “Iowa Farm Sanctuary received a report of a dead lamb on this property on Monday. So I went ahead and called the local Sheriffs department and met with local Sheriffs Deputies on the site and we were appalled at what we found, we weren’t expecting this scale of situation, what we walked into was hell on earth. There are hundreds of dead bodies sprawling over many acres and there are bones and skeletons everywhere. There’s deceased corpses scattered throughout, and there are plenty of live animals here that have been living and suffering for we don’t know how long. With this search warrant we actually were able to get these animals surrendered into the Animal Rescue League. They are onsite with us and from there we have kind of just been birthing and getting these animals to safety, and to a different location, and then coordinate placement. They are in need of immediate medical attention. There are some starving, they are full of parasites, head injuries, basically knocking on deaths door. That’s the kind of situation we walked into and we are still here for a second day in a row getting things cleaned up and animal moved out of here. KCII will bring you more information when it becomes available.
KCJJ
Rollover accident kills two and injures three in rural Iowa
A single vehicle rollover accident in rural Iowa resulted in two fatalities and three injuries Saturday afternoon. According to Iowa State Police, the incident occurred near the intersection of US 34 and Racine Avenue, between Mt. Pleasant and Burlington, at about 4:10. 48-year-old Sean Reid of Stockport was driving a 2014 Chrysler Town and Country minivan when it inexplicably went off the road. It crossed eastbound traffic and entered the south ditch, then struck a parked truck. The minivan then rolled on its side and came to rest.
newsfromthestates.com
Mobile home park fined for inadequate wastewater treatment
A mobile home park on the eastern outskirts of Iowa City failed for more than two years to address the excessive contamination it discharges from its wastewater treatment system, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. Sunrise Village was recently ordered by the DNR to pay an $8,000 fine....
kciiradio.com
Leadership Washington Class Heads Back to School
The Washington Chamber of Commerce’s Leadership Washington class headed back to school on Wednesday, November 9, as they learned about the multiple educational facilities and opportunities in the Washington community. Leaders Nicole Peterson and Jim Lester coordinated the group as they started their day at the Washington Public Library, where Director Cary Ann Siegfried sent the class on a scavenger hunt to explore the library. They were provided informational tours of Stewart Elementary, Lincoln Elementary, Washington Middle School, and Washington High School. They heard about several of the new district-wide initiatives focused on improving the lives of their students both emotionally and educationally. Washington Community School District Superintendent Willie Stone welcomed the group at Stewart Elementary and spoke while at the High School about the construction time frame on the new Middle School/High School project. The next stop was at Kirkwood Washington County Regional Center, where members of the Kirkwood Regional Alternative Program explained their alternative school program and how it benefits their individual needs. In addition, class members had the opportunity to try their hand at virtual welding and a friendly competition of virtual painting. At St. James Elementary they were greeted by Business Manager Mary Sue Marek. The group ended their day with a tour led by Dave Hoffman at WCDC and learned of the many services provided by the clients as well as how WCDC is filling the need for adult day care and rehab.
KCRG.com
Multiple Marion businesses cited after selling alcohol to person under 21
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - On Wednesday, November 23rd, 2022, the Marion Police Department conducted alcohol compliance checks at 29 Marion businesses that sell alcohol. The person attempting to purchase the alcohol was an adult and under 21 years of age. The following businesses sold alcohol to the underage individual:. Beans,...
kciiradio.com
HALCYON HOUSE WASHINGTON PAGE WITH SAMANTHA MEYER
On today’s program we’re talking with new Main Street Washington Director Samantha Meyer about Saturday’s SNOW Blitz events and her first few weeks in the position.
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids crews respond to house fire near Cherry Hill Park
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Friday evening at approximately 5:26pm, the Cedar Rapids Fire Department responded to the 100 block of Broadmore Road NW for a report of a residential fire. Upon arrival, crews found a heavy amount of smoke coming from the front door and fire in the basement....
KCJJ
Cedar Rapids man arrested after NL police discover him in vehicle with marijuana
A Cedar Rapids man was arrested in North Liberty early Saturday after police observed him with marijuana, sleeping in a vehicle. According to police, 20-year-old Justice Love of 29th Avenue Southwest was a passenger in a vehicle pulled over on the 400 block of Washington Street around 1:30 am. He was discovered asleep with marijuana residue on his lap, and officers observed the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. The driver stated that Love had been using Xanax and that they would find marijuana inside.
