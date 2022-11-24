Russian Parliament Extends Ban on ‘LGBT Propaganda’ for Kids to Adults

REUTERS

Russia’s parliament on Thursday passed a law banning the promotion of LGBTQ “propaganda” to all age groups, extending an existing ban exclusively concerning children. The new rules mean that any event or material—including books, films, and adverts—considered an attempt to promote homosexuality could be punished by a hefty fine. Individuals could receive a $6,600 penalty, while legal entities can be fined $82,100. Foreigners who fall foul of the rule can be detained for 15 days and expelled from the country. Gay rights activists say the move is a bid to oppress minorities in Russia , while lawmakers who back the law argue it’s designed to protect Russians against “un-Russian” Western values. “LGBT today is an element of hybrid warfare and in this hybrid warfare we must protect our values, our society and our children,” Alexander Khinshtein , one of the law’s central backers, said last month.

