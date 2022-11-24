ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Chrissy Teigen’s Request for Thanksgiving Recipe Ideas Prompts Hilarious Response From 1 Fan

By Kira Martin
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 3 days ago

Chrissy Teigen is famous for her modeling career, cooking skills, superstar husband John Legend, and beautiful family. She’s also well known on social media, where she’s honest, funny, and sometimes controversial . But recently, one of her followers won the internet with a hilarious reply to Chrissy Teigen’s request for Thanksgiving recipe ideas.

Teigen is the queen of social media

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U2O03_0jMME8jf00
Chrissy Teigen on Oct. 25, 2022, in Los Angeles, California | Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Chrissy Teigen draws so much attention online that Nicky Swift reports that many media outlets describe her as “The Queen.” Although she’s gotten in trouble for her behavior online, she still has many fans. Teigen is loved because she’s not only comical but also open about her life.

The cookbook author isn’t afraid to let people know about what’s going on in her world. She has shared tidbits that many others might prefer to keep private. For example, Teigen has talked about her cosmetic procedures, including eyebrow transplant surgery and breast implant removal.

She’s also allowed people to glimpse some of her most challenging moments, such as when her third child, Jack, died before birth. While some celebrities display only a carefully curated image of their lives, Teigen is forthright about what’s happening.

But not all of her honesty is about heavy subjects. She also likes to discuss one of her favorite activities: cooking. Recently, Teigen took to Twitter to ask an important Thanksgiving recipe-related question, and one response was perfection.

Chrissy Teigen asked for help with her Thanksgiving menu, and 1 fan won the internet

On November 11, as Chrissy Teigen geared up for Thanksgiving, she tweeted a plea to her 13 million followers.

“Please list your thanksgiving must-have dishes here, please! Planning my menu, and it could use a little sprucing!”

Fans jumped in with recommendations for sweet potato pie soufflé, duck a l’orange, and Brussels sprouts gratin with caramelized shallots. If Teigen was looking for inspiration, she got plenty. But one user piped up with a suggestion that needed no improvement.

“Pinterest has a recipe for John Legend’s mac and cheese. Maybe you’ve heard of him? Anyways, I make it every year, and it’s so good.”

Michelle Ann Germany ( @mycheyl ) via Twitter

It’s safe to say Teigen has heard of John Legend , her husband of nine years. She’s also a well-documented fan of the Grammy-winning artist’s macaroni and cheese, although she still thinks her version is better.

Chrissy Teigen is a Thanksgiving overachiever

It’s not surprising that Chrisy Teigen has her own mac and cheese recipe, which she claims is creamier and superior to her husband’s. However, she concedes Legend’s recipe is a better choice for Thanksgiving because it’s easy to make. It can also sit for a while before serving without compromising quality, making it perfect for a buffet-style meal.

In case it’s not clear, Teigen takes her holiday menus seriously. That doesn’t mean she’s a snob about what she puts in her food; her green bean casserole uses one humble ingredient . But the star isn’t willing to cut corners on any of the meals she makes, especially her Thanksgiving feast. She once shared a list of recipes for her ultimate holiday meal — including 35 dishes .

Teigen is clearly an overachiever when it comes to cooking, and Thanksgiving is the perfect time for her to shine. But maybe she’ll listen to Michelle’s advice and let her husband take one side dish of the glory this year.

RELATED: Chrissy Teigen’s Simple Tuna Melt Recipe Is the Ultimate Comfort Food

Comments / 0

Related
Page Six

Chrissy Teigen’s son Miles, 4, bored by dad John Legend on TV

Chrissy Teigen’s son, Miles, appeared hilariously disinterested in his dad John Legend’s latest TV appearance. “Mommy, can I do my iPad?” the 4-year-old said in a video the cookbook author, 36, shared on Instagram on Friday of them watching Legend’s appearance on MSNBC’s “All In With Chris Hayes” together.
HollywoodLife

Exhausted Chrissy Teigen Puts Her Feet Up On Counter & Bump On Display After Thanksgiving

The holidays can be exhausting, and Chrissy Teigen proved such was the case when she shared a hilarious snap of herself after a very busy Thanksgiving. The supermodel/TV host/cookbook author took to her Instagram on Friday, Nov. 25 to post the pic featuring her resting on a stool in her kitchen with her feet up on the counter and her baby bump on full display. Captioning the album “A few more,” Chrissy also added clips of her family on the holiday.
Ok Magazine

Gwen Stefani Slammed For 'The Voice' Look: 'The Lengths You’ll Go To Grasp For Attention Is Remarkable'

Eek! Gwen Stefani's outfit choice for the Halloween installment of The Voice had fans talking for all the wrong reasons. On Monday, October 31, the “Hollaback Girl” artist hit the stage of the long-running NBC singing competition series sporting a unique look, pairing what appears to be a patent leather crop tank top with a pair of blue jeans that freatured several flowy, cream-colored details — including a second ruched waistband.
Us Weekly

Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon’s Twins Surprise Fans By Joining the Singer During Her Macy’s Day Parade Performance

Marion Curtis/StarPix for Apple/Shutterstock A family affair! Mariah Carey lived out her holiday dreams by performing in the finale of the 2022 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade — and 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe were there to join her.  "Happy Thanksgiving!!!🍁,” Carey, 52, wrote via Instagram on Thursday, November 24, alongside images from the event. “Grateful […]
Upworthy

Mom has hilarious way to tell identical baby triplets apart: 'So smart'

Editor's note: This article was originally published on April 19, 2022. It has since been updated. Every time I see identical twins or triplets, I wonder how their parents tell them apart. It's a common assumption that moms can always tell their children apart no matter how much they look alike but that may not be the case, as one woman confessed. A woman who goes by Amy Jo on TikTok is the aunt to triplets and says their mom found a way to tell them apart and people just can't get enough of it. "I'm aunt but mom did have a brilliant idea," she wrote in response to a query: "Aren't you afraid of mixing up the triplets?" She posted a video of all three children beside each other and explained. This led to many others sharing experiences from their own childhood, reported Newsweek.
OK! Magazine

Kim Kardashian Feels 'Helpless' As Parents Want Kanye West Banned From Kids' Soccer Games

Despite trying her best, Kim Kardashian cannot avoid catching flak from her ex-husband Kanye West's terrible behavior. After the disgraced rapper had a complete meltdown at their son Saint's soccer game and has continued his horrifying antisemitic remarks, other parents are pressuring The Kardashians star to ban her former spouse from attending their children's matches going forward.
msn.com

The Masked Singer's latest exit reveals 90s TV heartthrob

The Masked Singer US spoilers follow. The Masked Singer has revealed who was underneath the walrus attire with its latest elimination. The US reality show has unmasked singer and actor Joey Lawrence during episode 6, revealing the Blossom star had been wearing the walrus's yellow trench coat and mask all along. He exited the show together with NFL player Le'Veon Bell, who had been rocking the Milkshake costume.
OK! Magazine

Fans Believe Britney Spears Is 'Detached From Everything' As She Declares 'OUT Is Thin' In New Video

Fans are growing more and more concerned over Britney Spears' latest video, where she is seen dancing around her house in a yellow dress. "OUT is thin !!" she declared in the Thursday, November 17, video. But fans seemed worried about the pop star, whose conservatorship ended in November 2021. One person wrote, "She’s so detached from everything but her own world and healing from her trauma. Let’s not speculate or analyse the captions. Let’s just enjoy seeing her enjoying her freedom," while another added, "This is so depressing …. These videos over and over show a drugged out Brittney....
bravotv.com

Teresa Giudice Changed Up Her Hair: “Like My New Look?”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member has a new hairstyle and she is “in love” with it. Teresa Giudice is no stranger to switching up her hair. In 2019, The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member debuted a rose gold color and declared she was “loving” it. The following year, she showed off her chic cut and light brown highlights, and in 2021, she was “feeling fresh” with a revamped style featuring copper and dirty blonde hues.
People

Pregnant Meghan McCain Jokingly Calls Herself a 'Stuffed Turkey' in Thanksgiving Baby Bump Photo

Meghan McCain announced last month she and husband Ben Domenech are expecting their second daughter Meghan McCain has a lot going on this Thanksgiving. The pregnant former View co-host shared a mirror selfie on her Instagram Story Thursday before setting off to her holiday festivities. In the photo, McCain, 38, sported a bright red lip and a black body con dress with silver detailing on the chest. "Happy Thanksgiving from a stuffed turkey," she joked with the photo, showing a hand resting on her baby bump. On Wednesday, McCain —...
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

230K+
Followers
121K+
Post
89M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy