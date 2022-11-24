ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Judge Suspended After Appearing on Zoom Court Hearing in Underwear

By Dan Ladden-Hall
 3 days ago
boonchai wedmakawand/Getty

A Colombian judge has been suspended for three months after she appeared on Zoom during a court hearing in her underwear, according to reports. Vivian Polania could be seen lying on a bed and smoking a cigarette during the hearing about whether a man being held over a car bomb terror attack should be granted bail. A lawyer filed a formal complaint about the incident, with a 33-second clip of Polania’s gaffe going viral on social media. The judge has previously faced scrutiny in Colombia media over racy pictures she would post of herself on her Instagram account. “Not all judges, lawyers and other state employees are the same,” she said in defense of her posts at the time, according to the Daily Mail .

crazy mate
3d ago

She looks stoned, drunk, or both, can't even hold the cigarette, that needs to be investigated, totally inappropriate, & unprofessional.

R32 skyline
2d ago

terrible excuse for a judge, its the world we are living in unfortunately! COME LORD JESUS COME

