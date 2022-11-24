ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fortune

Musk is running a new poll—and this time he’s asking if he should free everyone from Twitter jail

By Alice Hearing
Fortune
Fortune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2flDB4_0jMME2RJ00

Elon Musk asked Twitter to help him decide if he should reinstate suspended accounts.

Elon Musk has put another important Twitter decision to the platform’s 250 million regular users after seemingly mothballing his earlier plans for a content moderation council.

Musk posted a poll on Wednesday asking whether the platform should offer “a general amnesty to suspended accounts, provided that they have not broken the law or engaged in egregious spam.”

At the time of writing, 72% of the almost 3 million voters have said yes.

Just last week, Musk adopted the same decision-making process when considering if he should reinstate former president Donald Trump’s account. After 15 million people had voted, “yes” won by a small margin and Trump was given back access, although he has so far declined to make a comeback on the platform.

The move prompted civil rights leaders to urge major advertisers to stay away from the platform, saying that Musk broke promises he made to them earlier this month in a closed-door meeting about hate speech and misinformation.

The new Twitter CEO originally claimed that he would create a “content moderation council with widely diverse viewpoints.” He even said that “No major content decisions or account reinstatements will happen before that council convenes.”

However, no such council has been convened, and Musk has already brought back the accounts of other controversial figures including Kanye West, who was suspended following antisemitic hate speech, right wing Majorie Taylor Greene, Jordan Peterson and Andrew Tate. (None of these required a poll.)

While the billionaire has claimed his sweeping changes are part of his dedication to free speech—he is a self-described “free speech absolutist”—the one account he’s said he won’t allow back on Twitter is that of conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, who was banned in 2018 for abusive behavior.

Musk invites “transparency”

Musk’s method for making significant changes to a social media juggernaut has not gone down well with some high-profile users, with writer James Felton replying, “Your grand vision is to outsource all decisions affecting user safety to all your little right wing fanboys.” Others praised the idea, opting for a “clean slate” under new leadership.

Musk added underneath his poll, “The world should know the truth of what has been happening at Twitter. Transparency will earn the trust of the people.”

Moderation has become one of the most contentious issues at Twitter since Musk took over, especially after he laid off vast numbers of staff, including a reported 3,000 outsourced moderators who enforced rules about harmful content. Head of trust and safety Yoel Roth also resigned.

Musk’s proposed overhaul of the verification system, designed to prevent imitation, has also been chaotic and messy — and delayed until further notice.

Following the layoffs, Twitter does not have a communications team either.

Our new weekly Impact Report newsletter will examine how ESG news and trends are shaping the roles and responsibilities of today’s executives—and how they can best navigate those challenges. Subscribe here.

Comments / 304

Stephanie Schmachtenberger
3d ago

For all the people out there that cannot handle any kind of opposition with an open mind, I have a question for you. How did you reach adulthood without any ability to think differently? How do you know that there's not something out there that's not new, fun or amazing that you are missing because you will only consider your own point of view? Just saying.

Reply(35)
34
Kurt W
3d ago

absolutely..regardless who they are..constitution/free speech And yes I understand private ownership gives you the rights to allow or not allow,however if you support the constitution then let speech come in...

Reply(21)
25
Mmmmmk
3d ago

I believe in free speech yes even for those I disagree with doesn't mean they should be silenced. All should be restored and allowed to speak their minds. Sont be like the last owners who wanted to silence those they oppose. Thats nit freedom that is fascism.

Reply(13)
13
Related
Fortune

Vomiting into trash cans, crying at the Halloween party, and ghost employees: Elon Musk’s first days at Twitter as he attempts to put the company ‘on a healthy path’

Elon Musk’s tenure as Twitter CEO has gotten off to a hectic start. The two weeks since Elon Musk’s $44 billion Twitter takeover have been eventful, to say the least. The day before closing the deal, Musk entered Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters with a smile on his face before holding a friendly meeting with his new staff. At the same time, he also pledged in an open letter to advertisers that he would turn the platform into a “common digital town square” where users could amicably share ideas across borders and ideologies.
The Independent

Pro-Trump conspiracy theorist Mike Lindell begs Elon Musk to contact him as he remains banned from Twitter

Pillow vendor and 2020 conspiracy mogul Mike Lindell publicly appealed to Elon Musk this week for his Twitter account to be reinstated.The MyPillow CEO was banned from the platform earlier this year after he created a second account to evade a temporary ban handed down by the platform’s moderators, who had flagged his account for spreading misinformation about the 2020 election.In a broadcast as part of his “Lindell TV” programme on a right-wing streaming site, he called on Mr Musk to make contact with him and claimed that the billionaire Tesla founder was ignoring him.“Why don’t you call me...
News Breaking LIVE

CNBC Fires Former Fox News Star Anchor

Shepard Smith is leaving CNBC after his show, “The News with Shepard Smith,” was canceled on Thursday, according to the network. Smith’s primetime news show has been canceled after just two years on air. Smith joined the business news network after a long career at Fox News.
HollywoodLife

Jimmy Kimmel Calls Elon Musk A ‘Piece Of’ Crap After Elon Spread Unfounded Conspiracy Theory About Paul Pelosi

Jimmy Kimmel didn’t hold back against Elon Musk, after the Tesla founder shared an article promoting an unsupported conspiracy regarding the suspect who attacked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul on Sunday, October 30. Jimmy, 54, didn’t mince words in letting Elon, 51, know what he thought of him and the conspiracy on Twitter, which Elon recently closed a deal to buy.
Fox Business

Elon Musk mocks Twitter's human resources for sending 'mandatory' course on how to manage a company

Billionaire Elon Musk mocked an email he received from Twitter's human resources department following his takeover of the company Sunday. Musk finalized his purchase of Twitter last week, saying he hoped to make the platform a beacon of free speech without turning it into a "hellscape." The HR department also appears to have added him to an automated onboarding system for the company's leadership.
HollywoodLife

Valerie Bertinelli Changes Name To ‘Elon Musk’ On Twitter & Is Applauded For Retweeting Democratic Candidates

Valerie Bertinelli had fans applauding as she changed her name on Twitter to “Elon Musk” in a subtle protest against his new subscription-based verification on the platform. In what some called a “master class in trolling,” the famous sitcom actress, 62, slammed the $8 pay-for-a-blue-check plan and began retweeting support for Democratic candidates ahead of next week’s midterms… all while impersonating the billionaire on Twitter. Elon, who purchased the app in October, said earlier this year that he would be voting Republican for the first time, per Independent.
MICHIGAN STATE
Fortune

Fortune

246K+
Followers
10K+
Post
111M+
Views
ABOUT

Fortune is a global media organization dedicated to helping its readers, viewers, and attendees succeed big in business through unrivaled access and best-in-class storytelling.

 https://fortune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy