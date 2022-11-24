“We played this vodka game” — Dennis Rodman on his wild drinking games with Kim Jong-un

Dennis the Menace didn't disclose too much information. All he said was that they played a game involving 50 bottles of vodka.

During his playing career, Dennis Rodman attended lots of parties. The same could be said in his post-basketball career. But being the legend that he is, Rodman doesn’t just party with your average celebrity. He goes drinking with North Korea's Supreme Leader, Kim Jong-un.

Rodman talked about his impression of the North Korean Supreme leader vis-a-vis how the world sees him. After this, Rodman shared bits and pieces about his wild drinking games with Kim Jong-Un, which included a lot of vodka.

“ We had 80, 90 people there. We had a good time playing that one game. This shot game, this vodka game. We had vodka bottles this high... there’s about 50 bottles of vodka around the table.... Then we’d drink that for a day. We had tequila one day, we had this other stuff one day. They like to have fun, too. But in their own little way. But it’s like... when they do it, it’s like Russian Roulette! ” Rodman said, per Growth Minds with Sean Kim.

It’s obvious how careful Rodman was narrating his vacations in North Korea. Perhaps he knows a bit too much? Or is he simply protecting his good friend? Whatever the case, we can tell that Rodman had a good time.

Rodman definitely has a claim to the title of one of the most interesting men in the world. He entered mainstream consciousness as a member of the Detroit Pistons Bad Boys — one of the most notorious and most popular teams in NBA history. Apart from their back-to-back titles in 1989 and 1990, the Bad Boys were known for stonewalling Michael Jordan’s early playoff campaigns.

In a strange turn of events, after his stint in Detroit and San Antonio, Rodman found himself donning the Chicago Bulls jersey alongside Michael Jordan. This was where Rodman rose to a rockstar-like figure. After all, it would be foolish to discount Rodman’s contribution to the Bulls’ second three-peat and Jordan’s legacy. Rodman was an absolute defensive beast. Snagging 15-20 rebounds a night was a hobby for him.

So there you have it. Rodman has certainly been living life to the fullest. The man does have a troubled personal life but considering everything he has experienced during, and after his NBA career, Rodman should feel good about himself. He’s done a lot to put a smile on people’s faces.