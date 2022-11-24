Read full article on original website
Related
Benzinga
Wrapped Ethereum Still Intact As 'Joke' Spreads On Crypto Twitter About Its Insolvency
Speculations regarding Wrapped Ethereum WETH/USD being ‘insolvent’ are making the rounds on Twitter after an apparent "joke" was taken seriously by members of the community. What Happened: Rumors that WETH was not 1:1 backed by Ethereum ETH/USD and was insolvent began spreading on Saturday, creating fear, uncertainty and...
cryptopotato.com
Indian Crypto Companies’ Response to the FTX Collapse
Sandeep Nailwal, CEO of Mumbai-based ETH scaling startup, was the first to stress self-custody before it became the buzzword. The quick downfall of FTX with an $8-10 billion deficit in its balance sheet has left the broader cryptocurrency market reeling under its cascading effects. Besides Proof of Reserves (PoR) and...
cryptopotato.com
Despite Crypto Winter, Bitwise Files for Bitcoin Futures ETF in the US: Report
If approved, BITC will trade BTC futures contracts on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Over a year after the first Bitcoin futures ETF went live in the States, Bitwise has filed to launch its own such product. This comes despite the ongoing bear market, which has seen prices decline and investor...
Tiantian Kullander: Founder of crypto company valued at $3bn dies ‘unexpectedly’ at age 30
Tiantian Kullander, the co-founder of Hong Kong-based digital asset company Amber Group, died at the age of 30 on 23 November, confirmed a company statement issued on Sunday night.The unexpected death of the young crypto founder has left many in the financial markets sector shocked. The statement revealed that Kullander, a former Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs trader affectionately known as “TT”, “unexpectedly” died in his sleep. It did not share any other details. “It is with the deepest sadness and a heavy heart that we inform you of the passing of our friend and co-founder, Tiantian Kullander, who passed...
cryptopotato.com
Binance Leads PoR Effort, Bitcoin’s Battle Above $16K and Crypto Market’s Attempt at Recovery: This Week’s Recap
The past week was somewhat positive for the entire cryptocurrency market, both in terms of pricing and overall developments. While the meltdown of FTX looms over the industry and most market participants are still afraid of contagion, the total capitalization added over $10 billion amid ongoing developments. First things first,...
cryptopotato.com
Bear Market Effects: Installation of New Crypto ATMs Slows Down
Only 6,100 crypto ATMs have been installed in 2021, or three times less than in 2022. The latest figures show that the first eleven months of 2022 have seen the installation of 6,100 new crypto automated teller machines (ATMs). The temps have significantly slowed down due to the ongoing bear...
cryptopotato.com
CoinList Breaks Silence, Assures Users it Is Not Near Bankruptcy
“We hold all user assets dollar for dollar,” said CoinList in response to the bankruptcy rumors. Crypto exchange CoinList said it is not near bankruptcy as it addressed the ongoing FUD. It added that it is not insolvent or illiquid and is just experiencing technical issues affecting deposits and withdrawals.
cryptopotato.com
Bitcoin, Ethereum Not Securities: Clarifies Belgium’s FSMA
The statement is part of a report developed by the FSMA in July this year. Belgium’s financial regulator does not consider crypto-assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) to be securities. The Financial Services and Markets Authority (FSMA) released a statement in which it said cryptocurrencies that are...
cryptopotato.com
Binance Removes Trading Pairs for FTX-Linked Serum Token
As the Serum ecosystem spirals and SRM tanks, Binance has removed the token’s primary trading pairs. Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange, will remove multiple trading pairs for the DEX protocol Serum (SRM), which is known to have deep ties to both FTX and Alameda Research. The token...
cryptopotato.com
ETH Paints a Lower Low as a Retest of $1,000 Looking More Likely (Ethereum Price Analysis)
Unlike Bitcoin and many other crypto assets, Ethereum is forming a new low while testing a significant resistance level. ETH should be monitored closely, as the price action in the next few days could provide useful hints for the mid-term market trend. Technical Analysis. By: Edris. The Daily Chart:. Looking...
cryptopotato.com
MakerDAO Disposes of renBTC as Stablecoin Collateral
The Alameda-linked tokenized Bitcoin asset will no longer be used to back DAI. MakerDAO – the issuer of the decentralized stablecoin DAI – unanimously passed a proposal this week to remove renBTC as a form of reserve collateral. The Bitcoin-pegged token was deemed too risky to hold exposure...
cryptopotato.com
Crypto Exchange Bitget Expands to Africa. Plans To Hire 400 New Workers
Bitget is growing where others are dying. The exchange is increasing its staff by 50% to focus on expanding its influence on Africa. The cryptocurrency winter has been colder for some than others. While some cryptocurrency exchanges are forced to conduct massive employee layoffs to weather the bear market, others like Bitget continue to make massive hires to improve their services.
cryptopotato.com
Crypto Price Analysis Nov-25: ETH, XRP, ADA, BNB, and LTC
This week, we take a closer look at Ethereum, Ripple, Cardano, Binance Coin, and Litecoin. Ethereum has failed to break the key resistance at $1,230 and has entered into a correction that appears to continue the bearish price action. ETH also lost 0.8% of its valuation in the past seven days, and sellers have managed to maintain their grip on the price.
cryptopotato.com
Users Can Now Verify the Bitcoin They Own on Binance via Merkle Tree
Binance released a PoR system for Bitcoin and vowed to do so for other cryptocurrencies in two weeks. The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange – Binance – introduced its Proof of Reserves (PoR) system to display to users the exact amount of its crypto reserves. The feature will...
cryptopotato.com
Bitcoin Miners’ Revenue Lowest Since November 2020
Bitcoin miner revenue is at its lowest point since November 2020 as the price continues to struggle around $16.5K. The revenue Bitcoin miners receive is tumbling amid the depressing market conditions and lower prices. Somewhat expected, as the BTC dollar value goes down, so do the proceedings from mining. Data...
cryptopotato.com
XRP Skyrockets 8%, Bitcoin Stopped Ahead of $17K (Market Watch)
XPR has emerged as today’s top performer from the larger-cap alts. Bitcoin tried its hand at taking down $17,000 but was stopped in its tracks as with most of its previous attempts. Most altcoins are with slight losses today, with ETH sliding below $1,200. XRP, on the other hand,...
cryptopotato.com
XRP on the Verge of Closing a Second Green Weekly Candle, What’s Next? (Ripple Price Analysis)
Ripple is on the verge of closing its second green weekly candle. However, there is a horizontal obstacle on the way to higher levels, which will be discussed further below. XRP managed to recapture the 200-day moving average line (in white) on the daily chart after struggling since mid-November. Technically, this pattern denotes a positive psychological momentum in the market.
Oil and stocks slide as China protests hit markets – business live
Rolling coverage of the latest economic and financial news, as Brent crude hits lowest since January as commodity prices slide
cryptopotato.com
Crypto Firm Spent $600,000 to Create a Half-Elon Musk, Half-Goat Statue
The creators are about to deliver the bizarre statue to Musk’s house in Texas on Saturday (November 26). The cryptocurrency company EGT (which stands for Elon GOAT Token) built an interesting monument of Elon Musk. The statue represents a creature with a goat’s body and the entrepreneur’s head stuck on it that is about to shoot into space on a rocket.
cryptopotato.com
Russia’s President Envisions a Global Payments System With Blockchain Technology
Vladimir Putin thinks Russia could lead efforts to create a global payment system based on blockchain technology to escape from “the hand of a narrow club of states”. Priorities change according to the events, and Russia’s president may be taking notice. In a recent speech at the Artificial Intelligence Journey 2022 international AI and machine learning conference, Vladimir Putin spoke of the advantages of using a global payment system based on blockchain technology.
Comments / 0