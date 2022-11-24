ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Pleasant, IA

John Stephen Franklin

John Stephen Franklin, 69, of Montrose, Iowa, passed away at 3:50 p.m. Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at St. Luke’s Hospital In Cedar Rapids. Born on July 25, 1953, in Keosauqua, Iowa the son of Robert Earl and Guida Mae (Brewer) Franklin. In 1976 he married Ila M. Rockhold in Kahoka, Missouri, she preceded him in death on September 29, 2014.
MONTROSE, IA
Kristal Lee Ryun

Kristal Lee Ryun, 51 of Keokuk passed away at 4:45AM Saturday November 20, 2022 at Prestige Health Care Center in Fairfield. In accordance with her wishes her body has been cremated, Cranston Family Funeral home of Fairfield assisted the family. A visitation with family present from 1 to 4 pm will be on Saturday December 3, 2022 at Greaves-Printy Funeral Home in Keokuk.
KEOKUK, IA

