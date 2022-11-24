Kristal Lee Ryun, 51 of Keokuk passed away at 4:45AM Saturday November 20, 2022 at Prestige Health Care Center in Fairfield. In accordance with her wishes her body has been cremated, Cranston Family Funeral home of Fairfield assisted the family. A visitation with family present from 1 to 4 pm will be on Saturday December 3, 2022 at Greaves-Printy Funeral Home in Keokuk.

KEOKUK, IA ・ 19 HOURS AGO