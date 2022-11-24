Read full article on original website
NOW’s the time to buy a new NAS, thanks to these 6 Black Friday discounts
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Storing data on a NAS enclosure is a great way of backing your data up in one location. Sure, it's possible to use a cloud-based storage service like you can from Google, Microsoft, and Apple, but that incurs a monthly subscription. Setting up your own NAS with large hard drives lets you save big in the long run, especially when you buy everything using the best Black Friday deals.
Save an incredible $550 on this ECOVACS robot vacuum and mop combo on Black Friday
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Dust and dirt around the home are no joke, especially if you’re one of the estimated 100 million Americans that suffer from dust allergies. Well, you can breathe easier, because ECOVACS has just announced what may be the best deal that Black Friday has to offer with its best-ever price on this robot vacuum, the ECOVACS DEEBOT X1 OMNI.
Get ready for a cold winter with this Amazon Smart Thermostat Black Friday deal
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. The creatively named Amazon Smart Thermostat offers just about the most straightforward operation of any on the market, especially if you're only a casual tech user and appreciate the convenience of Alexa voice control.
Keep your health in check by grabbing the Amazfit Band 7, on sale for only $40 this Black Friday
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. We often look to Fitbit for health-focused smartwatches and wearables. But they may not be a viable option for the asking price for newcomers. While the market is packed with the best Android smartwatches and fitness trackers, Amazfit Band 7 stands out from the rest with a long list of features and excellent battery life. Amazfit Band 7 usually retails for $50, but it's available for only $40 this Black Friday.
Decorate your home in style thanks to these fantastic Govee smart LED bulb Black Friday deals
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Gone are the days when we used to rely on standard LED bulbs to lighten up the home. Smart LED bulbs with RGB lighting have completely taken over modern homes, and if you plan to get one, Govee’s offerings are worth checking out. Govee smart LED bulbs usually retail for triple digits, but this Black Friday is the perfect opportunity to grab a 4-bulb pack for only $75. They are easily one of the best smart home devices for beginners.
Sonos products almost never go on sale, but they're 20% off for Black Friday
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. If you look around my house, you'll notice a few consistent things in every room: plants, and Sonos speakers. I've spent a lot of money on plants over the years, but I've spent far more on Play:1s, Play:5s, Arcs, Beams, Subs, and various Ikea collabs that I somehow thought were good investments at the time. While there are other connected speaker ecosystems out there, including those from Amazon and Google, nothing just works like Sonos.
Cyber Monday sales expected to continue breaking online shopping records
Following record-breaking Black Friday sales, experts are predicting another huge day.
These 2 Black Friday deals on OnePlus phones are too good to skip (seriously)
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Chinese smartphone brand OnePlus has already launched the flagship OnePlus 10 Pro, mid-range 10T, and budget 10R models for 2022, but that means the OnePlus 9 series from late last year are now available for attractive discounted prices this Black Friday. Make no mistake, these phones may be close to a year old, but they are no slouches, adequately equipped to handle the most intensive workloads you may throw at them. This makes both phones a great value proposition if you’re looking for flagship-tier specifications on a tight budget.
Samsung’s entire Galaxy Tab S8 lineup plunges to unbelievably low prices for Black Friday
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Samsung has long been leading the way for Android tablets, which is evident from its entire tablet lineup that feels much more mature than anything else on the market. The nifty One UI features for tablets like DeX make Galaxy tablets a formidable force against iPad dominance. That’s precisely why the Galaxy Tab S8 series makes for the best Android tablets we’ve ever used. And for this Black Friday, you can grab one for yourself at a never-seen-before price, saving you as much as $300 — or even more if you trade in an old tablet.
Make reading fun again with page-turning discounts on Amazon Kindle e-readers for Black Friday
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Move over, obsolete book technology. E-readers make it infinitely easier and more comfortable to consume the written word, and few do it better than the most recent crop of Amazon Kindles. They're all lightweight, packed with competent hardware and helpful features, and streamlined to deliver an enjoyable user experience. There are several models to choose from, nearly all of them at notable discounts for Black Friday.
These JBL Bluetooth speakers work in the snow and are on sale for Black Friday
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Parties are incomplete without some lively music. But thanks to Black Friday, you don't need to spend too much on a room-filling speaker. JBL makes some of the best wireless speakers out there, and two of our favorite portable speakers from the company are available for their best prices ever. The JBL Flip 6 could be yours right now for just $90. And going for JBL's Charge 5 with a marathon battery will cost you $120, a $60 discount over its regular price.
Be ready for your next ice storm or hurricane with the 6 best power station deals this Black Friday
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. While some power stations are clearly better than others, when facing calamity, you don't need the biggest and best one possible if you just want to do something like put together a portable solder station. Luckily, this Black Friday is loaded with deals on power stations for every budget. Whether you're a hobbyist who wants to take your soldering iron or rotary tool on the go, or you want the best portable power station money can buy, we have an option for you.
Get a 20% discount on the Chromecast with Google TV (4K) during Black Friday
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. The Chromecast with Google TV (4K) may be a couple of years old, but it's still the best streaming device you can buy today. While there are a couple of flaws, at $40 this Black Friday, it's tough to pass on.
Last-minute deals: These 5 portable power banks are way more affordable for Black Friday
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Phones are wonderful devices that make our lives a whole lot easier, but they have one major weak spot: battery life. Even the best Android phones usually need a fresh daily charge to keep them going, but what if there's no outlet available? The best solution here for those always on the go is a portable power bank, which can charge your phone (and many other devices) from anywhere. Black Friday is a great time to save big on tech, and we've come across a bunch of great Black Friday deals on power banks that we've rounded up here.
Take advantage of Reolink’s ridiculously good Black Friday sale to upgrade your smart security
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. If you’re looking to secure your home this holiday season, or perhaps just want to know which of your in-laws are at the door, consider the TrackMix PoE Black Friday deal from Reolink.
Get festive with these 10 top smart lighting deals for Black Friday
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Smart lighting is the most visual aspect of any good smart home setup, but there are many brands to wade through before finding the perfect equipment for your needs. Most importantly, avoid the glut of no-name rebranded import products you run into at some online retailers. To help with that, we've gathered a list of the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday smart lighting deals from the most reputable smart lighting manufacturers on the planet.
TP-Link Kasa smart plugs and multicolor bulbs are heavily discounted this Black Friday
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. TP-Link is known for its Wi-Fi routers, networking gear, and smart home products. It is among the few companies that sell an array of smart home-compatible bulbs, switches, LED strips, and security cameras. For Black Friday, TP-Link has heavily discounted its entire smart home product lineup, giving you the perfect excuse to splurge on them and finally turn your home into a smart one.
Save up to 30% on iOttie’s universal phone car mounts this Black Friday weekend
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. A universal car phone mount is a must-have accessory for your vehicle in this day and age. This is especially true if you have an old vehicle with no built-in Android Auto and rely on your phone for navigation and calling/texting purposes. For Black Friday, you can get your hands on some of iOttie's car phone mounts with massive discounts of as much as 30%. Depending on your phone, you can get the iOttie car mount with wireless charging built-in to wirelessly top up your phone's battery while it helps you navigate the traffic.
Amazon’s huge Echo Show 15 smart display is on sale for the lowest price ever for Black Friday
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. The Echo Show 15 is Amazon's newest and largest smart display. It has a 15-inch HD display and a built-in camera and will soon add Fire TV functionality. Its customizable widgets are perfect for viewing useful information at a glance, such as calendar appointments, current weather, and to-do or grocery lists.
Ecobee’s smart thermostat drops to its lowest price ever for Black Friday
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. The Ecobee Smart Thermostat can reduce your electricity bill by as much as $230 annually. The smart thermostat can automatically preheat or precool your home before your arrival for the perfect temperature when you walk in. Add in a SmartSensor, and the thermostat can measure a room's temperature that's important to you.
