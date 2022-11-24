Bed-Stuy State Rep Jibari Brisport Says ‘Birds Are Our Friends,’ Hosts ‘ThanksVegan’ Giveaway at Restoration Plaza

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Woman rescued after being pushed to tracks inside Brooklyn subway station
NEW YORK, NY – A 38-year-old woman was pushed down into the tracks at a Brooklyn subway station this morning after getting into an argument with two other women. Police said the fight took place early Saturday morning on the Rockaway Avenue station elevated platform. During the fight, one of the women was allegedly shoved onto the subway tracks below. A bystander helped the woman back onto the subway platform. The other two women fled the scene. There was no train coming into the station at the time of the incident. At this time, police do not know what triggered The post Woman rescued after being pushed to tracks inside Brooklyn subway station appeared first on Shore News Network.
pix11.com
Two Bronx boys fatally stabbed; mother in custody
The 11-month-old and 3-year-old victims were found with multiple stab wounds to the neck and torso in the bathroom of an apartment at 246 Echo Pl. in Mount Hope at around 8 p.m. Saturday, police said. Two Bronx boys fatally stabbed; mother in custody. The 11-month-old and 3-year-old victims were...
Garbage chute at Brooklyn NYCHA building catches fire, injures 19
A fire inside of the garbage chute of a Brooklyn NYCHA building Saturday night injured more than a dozen people, FDNY officials said.
queenoftheclick.com
Assemblyman Elect, Brook Krasny Focuses on Police and Security with New Casino in Coney Island
Alec Brook-Krasny, Assemblyman-Elect NYS 46th Assembly District – The ongoing conversation regarding the placement of a casino in Coney Island must be combined with economic development for the entire community. It is not enough to create an entertainment venue; we must include necessary infrastructure support and long-term job opportunities.
pix11.com
Follow-up Friday: Harlem barbershop gets new space, Bronx hot water situation hits boiling point
NEW YORK (PIX11) — From a beloved barbershop owner expanding his job training program to helping bring back heat and hot water service, PIX11’s Monica Morales is making it happen this holiday week. Harlem Barbershop gets new training space. Back in July, PIX11 reported on a beloved Harlem...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Brooklyn’s trendy retail districts boom as Manhattan’s sit vacant
Manhattan’s struggling retail scene seems to get all the attention. It seems that for every fully or mostly leased, high-profile corridor like Broadway in Soho, there’s a stretch full of yawning vacancies — such as on Broadway in Tribeca. But Brooklyn’s retail picture is rosier. Although wounded...
pix11.com
Donation matches benefit Brooklyn music foundation
Al Bahna, a father who started a music foundation after his Brooklyn-born son died by suicide, is getting out the word that Facebook is matching reoccurring donations to 501(c)(3)'s through the end of the year. Donation matches benefit Brooklyn music foundation. Al Bahna, a father who started a music foundation...
queenoftheclick.com
Person Assaulted on Ft. Hamilton Pkwy in Dyker Heights
Around 10:00 pm, it was reported that a person was assaulted on 82nd Street and Fort Hamilton Parkway in Brooklyn. (See video) The police were there with flashing lights. Money and things can always be replaced – hopefully, the person is alright. . Hugs,. marlene. Topics: Uncategorized | No...
pix11.com
Two kids dead, parents in custody in the Bronx: NYPD
Police have confirmed to PIX11 News that two children under the age of three are dead, and both parents are in custody. Two kids dead, parents in custody in the Bronx: NYPD. Police have confirmed to PIX11 News that two children under the age of three are dead, and both parents are in custody.
NYC man accused of raping 2 women at Bronx hotel
THE BRONX (PIX11) — A man is accused of raping two women at a Bronx hotel after responding to their sex ads on social media, according to law enforcement sources and police. Dashawn Williams, 28, was arrested and charged Saturday with two counts of rape and two counts of menacing in connection to the alleged […]
NYPD: Woman falls onto subway tracks, 2 women sought
NEW YORK -- Police are searching for two women they believe may have pushed another woman onto the tracks in Brooklyn on Saturday morning.It happened around 3 am. at the Rockaway Avenue station in Brownsville.Police say the women got into an argument, and one of them ended up on the tracks.Thankfully, no train was coming.The woman who fell onto the tracks will be OK.
Harlem restaurant vandalized and robbed, community rallies to help keep it open
HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — Russell Jackson is fighting to keep his Harlem restaurant afloat. His business on Frederick Douglass Boulevard was vandalized and robbed. Now, his community is coming together to help save the much-loved restaurant. Like many other businesses in Harlem, Reverence struggled to stay open during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic. But Jackson […]
Mom in custody in death of 2 kids in Bronx paced outside with hands on her head: witness
MOUNT HOPE, the Bronx (PIX11) — Before she was taken into custody for observation in connection with the deaths of her 3-year-old boy and an 11-month-old boy, a mom paced outside, a witness said. Francis Pimentel spotted the woman on Saturday night on Echo Place in the Bronx. Pimentel demonstrated the way she walked, placing his hands […]
Off-duty NYPD officer found dead in LI home: report
An off-duty NYPD officer was found dead at his home on Long Island. The 44-year-old officer’s wife found him dead in their Suffolk County home Saturday, according to the sources.
News 12
Mott Haven’s Lit Bar fully reopens on Small Business Saturday
After being partially closed for two years, Mott Haven’s Lit Bar fully reopened on Saturday. Created by Bronx native Noelle Santos, the Lit Bar is a place where book lovers can come to browse and read and enjoy a glass of wine. News 12’s Cecilia Hua joined the bookstore...
Recent dorm intrusions leave NYU students on high alert for their safety at school
Even with security measures in place at the NYU dorms, there have allegedly been two separate intrusions in the past few weeks. NYU students are on high alert.
News 12
Power & Politics: Republicans narrow the gap, gain ground in southern Brooklyn
It's been a few weeks since Election Day and many are still buzzing about what happened in New York. In Congress, Republicans narrowed the gap – winning 11 of 26 seats. Only one of those seats was in the city, NY-11, encompassing Staten Island and parts of southern Brooklyn.
bronx.com
NYC Department Of Sanitation Employee, Jason Strother, 38, Arrested
On Friday, November 25, 2022, at 2356 hours, the following 38-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 121st Precinct in Queens. Arrested:. Jason Strother. NYC Department of Sanitation (DSNY) Charges:. assault;. criminal mischief;. reckless endangerment;. criminal possession of a weapon. The...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Trial attorneys Sam Gregory and Ken Montgomery share their tips at KCCBA meeting
BROOKLYN HEIGHTS — Trial attorneys Samuel Gregory and Kenneth Montgomery stressed the importance of being prepared, watching others, and developing a narrative during their Continuing Legal Education seminar in front of the Kings County Criminal Bar Association on Nov. 17. The one and a half hour lecture was well...
Comments / 1