ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Bed-Stuy State Rep Jibari Brisport Says ‘Birds Are Our Friends,’ Hosts ‘ThanksVegan’ Giveaway at Restoration Plaza

By Brooklyn Reader
bkreader.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Shore News Network

Woman rescued after being pushed to tracks inside Brooklyn subway station

NEW YORK, NY – A 38-year-old woman was pushed down into the tracks at a Brooklyn subway station this morning after getting into an argument with two other women. Police said the fight took place early Saturday morning on the Rockaway Avenue station elevated platform. During the fight, one of the women was allegedly shoved onto the subway tracks below. A bystander helped the woman back onto the subway platform. The other two women fled the scene. There was no train coming into the station at the time of the incident. At this time, police do not know what triggered The post Woman rescued after being pushed to tracks inside Brooklyn subway station appeared first on Shore News Network.
BROOKLYN, NY
pix11.com

Two Bronx boys fatally stabbed; mother in custody

The 11-month-old and 3-year-old victims were found with multiple stab wounds to the neck and torso in the bathroom of an apartment at 246 Echo Pl. in Mount Hope at around 8 p.m. Saturday, police said. Two Bronx boys fatally stabbed; mother in custody. The 11-month-old and 3-year-old victims were...
BRONX, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Brooklyn’s trendy retail districts boom as Manhattan’s sit vacant

Manhattan’s struggling retail scene seems to get all the attention. It seems that for every fully or mostly leased, high-profile corridor like Broadway in Soho, there’s a stretch full of yawning vacancies — such as on Broadway in Tribeca. But Brooklyn’s retail picture is rosier. Although wounded...
BROOKLYN, NY
pix11.com

Donation matches benefit Brooklyn music foundation

Al Bahna, a father who started a music foundation after his Brooklyn-born son died by suicide, is getting out the word that Facebook is matching reoccurring donations to 501(c)(3)'s through the end of the year. Donation matches benefit Brooklyn music foundation. Al Bahna, a father who started a music foundation...
BROOKLYN, NY
queenoftheclick.com

Person Assaulted on Ft. Hamilton Pkwy in Dyker Heights

Around 10:00 pm, it was reported that a person was assaulted on 82nd Street and Fort Hamilton Parkway in Brooklyn. (See video) The police were there with flashing lights. Money and things can always be replaced – hopefully, the person is alright. . Hugs,. marlene. Topics: Uncategorized | No...
BROOKLYN, NY
pix11.com

Two kids dead, parents in custody in the Bronx: NYPD

Police have confirmed to PIX11 News that two children under the age of three are dead, and both parents are in custody. Two kids dead, parents in custody in the Bronx: NYPD. Police have confirmed to PIX11 News that two children under the age of three are dead, and both parents are in custody.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

NYC man accused of raping 2 women at Bronx hotel

THE BRONX (PIX11) — A man is accused of raping two women at a Bronx hotel after responding to their sex ads on social media, according to law enforcement sources and police. Dashawn Williams, 28, was arrested and charged Saturday with two counts of rape and two counts of menacing in connection to the alleged […]
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

NYPD: Woman falls onto subway tracks, 2 women sought

NEW YORK -- Police are searching for two women they believe may have pushed another woman onto the tracks in Brooklyn on Saturday morning.It happened around 3 am. at the Rockaway Avenue station in Brownsville.Police say the women got into an argument, and one of them ended up on the tracks.Thankfully, no train was coming.The woman who fell onto the tracks will be OK.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Harlem restaurant vandalized and robbed, community rallies to help keep it open

HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — Russell Jackson is fighting to keep his Harlem restaurant afloat. His business on Frederick Douglass Boulevard was vandalized and robbed. Now, his community is coming together to help save the much-loved restaurant. Like many other businesses in Harlem, Reverence struggled to stay open during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic. But Jackson […]
MANHATTAN, NY
News 12

Mott Haven’s Lit Bar fully reopens on Small Business Saturday

After being partially closed for two years, Mott Haven’s Lit Bar fully reopened on Saturday. Created by Bronx native Noelle Santos, the Lit Bar is a place where book lovers can come to browse and read and enjoy a glass of wine. News 12’s Cecilia Hua joined the bookstore...
BRONX, NY
bronx.com

NYC Department Of Sanitation Employee, Jason Strother, 38, Arrested

On Friday, November 25, 2022, at 2356 hours, the following 38-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 121st Precinct in Queens. Arrested:. Jason Strother. NYC Department of Sanitation (DSNY) Charges:. assault;. criminal mischief;. reckless endangerment;. criminal possession of a weapon. The...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Trial attorneys Sam Gregory and Ken Montgomery share their tips at KCCBA meeting

BROOKLYN HEIGHTS — Trial attorneys Samuel Gregory and Kenneth Montgomery stressed the importance of being prepared, watching others, and developing a narrative during their Continuing Legal Education seminar in front of the Kings County Criminal Bar Association on Nov. 17. The one and a half hour lecture was well...
BROOKLYN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy