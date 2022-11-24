Sunhydrogen Inc (OTCMKTS: HYSR) Steady Rise Upwards After Company Completes $10 Million Investment in TECO 2030 (More on GHS Agreement)

Read full article on original website
Related
microcapdaily.com
Global Clean Energy Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB:GCEH) On Watch for Reversal as Company is Selected for Climate-Smart Commodities Grant Program
Global Clean Energy Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB:GCEH) has fallen a long way since its highs in early 2021 and investors are looking for a turnaround. The stock was a huge runner back in 2020 and leading in to 2021 been has been moving downward since. In September the Company announced the...
microcapdaily.com
GlobeStar Therapeutics Corp (OTCMKTS: GSTC) Major Move over a Penny as Biotech Comes Back to Life (More on 10,610,592 Therapy for MS)
GlobeStar Therapeutics Corp (OTCMKTS: GSTC) is making a highly explosive move up the charts since reversing off $0.0025 lows earlier this year. On Friday alone the stock was up over 40% surpassing a penny on around $200,000 in dollar volume on the day. GSTC has a long history of big moves skyrocketing from triple zeroes to highs near $0.09 in early 2021.
crypto-academy.org
FTX Invested in a US Bank to Obtain a Banking License
FTX had stakes in a small US bank, and many are suggesting that this is how FTX obtained its banking license. Recent reports show that FTX had stakes in Farmington State Bank of Washington State. The bank, which is now named Moonstone Bank, is one of the smallest banks in the United States. Apparently, FTX invested around $11.5 million through Alameda toward the company earlier this year. The bank itself is very small and reportedly has around five employees. Hence, many questioned the $11.5 million investment when the bank was worth less than $6 million.
cryptoslate.com
Record quantities of Bitcoin leave exchanges in readiness for contagion fallout
Market jitters from the FTX collapse have triggered record quantities of Bitcoin leaving global exchanges. Bitcoin Magazine Senior Analyst Dylan LeClair noted that 136,992 BTC had been withdrawn over the past 30 days, adding that the event was “historic.” The figure equates to 0.7% of the circulating supply.
NASDAQ
Tech Sell-Off: 1 Top Growth Stock Down 79% I'd Buy Without Any Hesitation
If one thing has characterized 2022 for investors, it's been the bear market, which marks the worst downturn for Wall Street in more than a decade. The Nasdaq Composite is currently down 31% over the past year, with many stocks falling much further. If there's been any good news to...
teslarati.com
Tesla short Jim Chanos predicts the fall of Tesla, Crypto, and the S&P 500
Jim Chanos, head of Chanos & Company and the founder of Kynikos Associates, has predicted the fall of Tesla profit margins, the entire cryptocurrency market, and the economy generally in a recent interview. Jim Chanos has been interviewed by Markets Insider, where he made some bold predictions regarding Tesla, crypto,...
Jalopnik
Carvana's Stock Proves How Much Wall Street Knows
Warren Buffett, a billionaire and one of the greatest investors of all time, loves to talk about Wall Street analysts, in that he loves to explain how useless they are for anyone seeking guidance on investing. People should come to their own conclusions about a company before buying its stock, Buffett says, or just sock all of your money into an S&P 500 index fund if you’re feeling lazy. Carvana, the used car seller whose stock has been in a freefall for the last year, is a good case in point with regard to Buffett’s opinion of Wall Street analysts. That’s because I don’t think analysts are guessing when it comes to Carvana, but if they were, you probably wouldn’t notice a difference.
A new report sheds light on the future of airless tire technology
The global airless tires market was valued at $49.36 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach $77.72 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 6.70% over the forecast period. This is according to the Brand Essence detailed market intelligence report on the global airless tires market released on Tuesday. The report applies the most effective of each primary and secondary analysis to weigh upon the competitive landscape and also the outstanding market players expected to dominate the global airless tires marketplace for the forecast of 2022 to 2028.
Short-Term Investments to Protect Against Inflation and Market Volatility
Rates on Series I savings bonds, T-bills and fixed annuities are all above historical averages and could serve investors well during turbulent times like these.
heckhome.com
Lowe’s and Home Depot are booming in sales, and here is why
Lowe’s and Home Depot are valuable resources for homeowners who want a complete house renovation. From online planning tools and in-store consultations to scheduling assistance and expert product advice, these stores can help you turn your renovation dreams into a reality. They can also assist with financing your renovation through best home improvement loans. With the proper planning and guidance, any homeowner can complete their renovation project successfully using the tools and resources available at Lowe’s or Home Depot, which is why business is booming.
maritime-executive.com
Startup Plans Alternative to Panama Canal with Automated Maglev System
Tunnel across the Isthmus of Panama would transport containers and become a transshipment hub. A Florida-based startup is proposing a fully automated container transport system that would whisk containers via a tunnel across the Isthmus of Panama using Maglev technology. According to the company, Zergratran, its Puerto Internacional Las Americas (PILA) would provide a critical new container shipping route to avoid the bottlenecks at the Panama Canal as well as a distribution point for Colombia, Central, and South America.
globalspec.com
A modular molten-salt reactor system
U.K.-based MoltexFLEX has unveiled its FLEX molten salt reactor, described as an advanced lower-cost nuclear technology to supplement wind and solar power generation. The advanced nuclear technology has no moving parts and offers the flexibility of gas-fired power stations but produces power at a lower cost and without carbon emissions. The system uses two molten salts — one acting as a fuel and the other circulating as a coolant. This eliminates the need for pumps as the reactor’s heat is extracted through natural convection. The 750° C heat produced by the reactor could also be used for water desalination and more efficient hydrogen production.
Comments / 0