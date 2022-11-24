Brooklyn Navy Yard’s Wallabout Wonderland Holiday Market Makes it Easier Than Ever to Shop Local and ‘Buy Black’

Read full article on original website
House of Horror - Boys Stabbed to Death in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Two Children Were Stabbed To Death, Police Arrested the MotherAbdul GhaniBronx, NY
Female Cyclist Brutally Dragged And Killed By a Hit-And-Run Tractor-Trailer At Liberty Avenue QueensAbdul GhaniQueens, NY
The richest woman in New York is giving away millionsAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Holiday tree lighting in Park Slope, Brooklyn promotes small businesses
The Park Slope tree lighting ceremony will happen at the 4th Street Plaza on the corner of 5th Avenue.
NY1
Holiday market returns to Brooklyn
A winter holiday market in Brooklyn is hoping to get locals to do their holiday shopping in the community. “We’re trying to make it [inclusive], where it's the businesses, it's the community, it's the kids, it’s the fun, it's the holidays. And, you know, I call it my little Times Square,” Dale Charles, executive director of the Bed-Stuy Gateway Business Improvement District, said.
Dyker Heights working on world famous holiday decorations
NEW YORK -- It's the official start of the holiday season, and residents in Dyker Heights, Brooklyn are not missing a beat.As CBS2's Hannah Kliger reported Friday, the annual world famous, extravagant decorations are shining bright.It's that time of year. The pumpkins are in the trash, and now it's all about the wreaths and candy canes."The décor and everything brings your spirit up and you feel so much better," Howard Beach resident Maria Speranza told Kliger.JJ Christmas, a shop for all things Christmas, has been in the community since the 1950s. Kevin Flynn has worked there since he was 12...
evgrieve.com
The last days of Raul’s Barber Shop
After 60-plus years on Avenue B, Raul's Barber Shop has closed its doors. First, a quick bit of positive news: Raul's already secured a new location nearby and will be up and running very soon. As for 11 Avenue B between Houston and Second Street ... Steve Croman took over as landlord in 2020, and that's all you need to know.
Lottery ticket worth more than $18,000 sold in Brooklyn
BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A lottery player in Brooklyn won big on Saturday. A Take 5 ticket worth $18,558.50 was sold at Kevin’s Liquor, located at 2216 Pitkin Avenue, for Saturday’s evening drawing. Another winning ticket was sold at Tops Markets #262 in Angola. Take 5 players can head to nylottery.ny.gov to check their numbers. Drawings […]
Harlem restaurant vandalized and robbed, community rallies to help keep it open
HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — Russell Jackson is fighting to keep his Harlem restaurant afloat. His business on Frederick Douglass Boulevard was vandalized and robbed. Now, his community is coming together to help save the much-loved restaurant. Like many other businesses in Harlem, Reverence struggled to stay open during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic. But Jackson […]
New York’s ‘Off Limits’ Town! What’s the Story of This Secluded Place?
Stay away from Oniontown, New York. Dutchess County New York is an area of 825 square miles of city and countryside, mostly countryside. One small portion of this area, named Oniontown, is off limits to you. This short half mile stretch of road will greet you with 'do not enter' and no trespassing signs yet some have ignored the warnings, and regretted it.
Bergen County Musical Mansion Where Celebs Partied Hits Market At $4.995 Million (PHOTOS)
A Bergen County musical mansion that held parties attended by various celebrities is on the market for $4.995 million. The Motown Mansion in Saddle River was built and occupied by Motown Records president William “Kedar” Massenburg, NJ Advance Media reports. Celebs who attended his big bashes include Mariah Carey and Stevie Wonder, according to NJ.com.
norwoodnews.org
NYC Department of Sanitation Announces Special Leaf Collection Schedule
New York City Department of Sanitation has announced a special leaf collection schedule for City residents. Instead of decomposing in a landfill, the collected leaves will be turned into renewable energy or compost, and added to soil to nourish street trees, soil and parks. The department will collect leaves in paper leaf bags, unlined containers or curbside composting bins. Department officials advise residents not to use plastic bags.
pix11.com
Donation matches benefit Brooklyn music foundation
Al Bahna, a father who started a music foundation after his Brooklyn-born son died by suicide, is getting out the word that Facebook is matching reoccurring donations to 501(c)(3)'s through the end of the year. Donation matches benefit Brooklyn music foundation. Al Bahna, a father who started a music foundation...
New York City's Non-Profit that Gives Out Backpacks to Homeless People (and Those Backpacks Aren't Empty)
NYC skylinePhoto byfaabi via Freepik.com (licensed) New York City is an amazing place, filled with opportunities and culture... And also financial hardship, high housing costs, and many other issues. One may say that every city and town has problems of their own, but it doesn't change the fact that homelessness is a huge problem for NYC.
Filipino Food Culture Is Getting Popularity Among NYC Restaurants But Many Chefs Are Finding It Complicated
Renee Dizon has no intention of establishing the Filipino way of life in Queens. But that is what it has evolved into three decades after she and her husband opened a small diner in Woodside. Renee's Kitchenette & Grill existed before Jeepney and Maharlika, before Lumpia Shack and Instagram-famous Ube pastries.
NY issues dispensary licenses, but legal weed may be no match for the black market (opinion)
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. - The state Office of Cannabis Management has given the green light for 36 weed dispensaries to open up shop, including two on Staten Island. What? You mean weed isn’t already being sold legally in New York?. You’d never know from the smell of marijuana wafting...
bkreader.com
BKR’S Weekend Event Picks: 11/25–11/27
In case you didn’t know, BK Reader has the 411 on what’s poppin’ in Brooklyn: THE best, the flyest and the most robust events calendar in Kings County!. Because it’s the weekend and you’re special, BK Reader has pulled together our calendar picks of the hottest events in Brooklyn to keep you entertained!
queenoftheclick.com
Assemblyman Elect, Brook Krasny Focuses on Police and Security with New Casino in Coney Island
Alec Brook-Krasny, Assemblyman-Elect NYS 46th Assembly District – The ongoing conversation regarding the placement of a casino in Coney Island must be combined with economic development for the entire community. It is not enough to create an entertainment venue; we must include necessary infrastructure support and long-term job opportunities.
Commercial Observer
The Rent Is Too Damn High in New York — Thanks to Politicians
Our elected officials always talk about wanting to lower rents for residents of New York City. Yet, nearly every single policy decision they implement has had the exact opposite effect. Research has shown that “price controls” actually increase costs, yet rent regulations get stronger every legislative session. Economics tells us...
Subway riders treated to surprise Thanksgiving buffet on L train
Riders who were lucky enough stumbled upon the celebration during Tuesday night's rush hour.
fox5ny.com
Exclusive tour of Ivana Trump's Manhattan townhouse listed for $26.5M
NEW YORK - Rosanna Scotto received an exclusive tour of the late Ivana Trump's Manhattan townhouse that's listed for $26.5 million. The six-story residence, located in the Upper East Side on E. 64th St., was built in 1897 and sprawls over 8,725 square feet, featuring an additional 700 square feet of outdoor space.
Attn All New Yorkers: USPS Needs Your Help For Operation Santa
The United States Post Office often gets a bad rap, especially this time a year when the tracking goes from "waiting to be mailed, straight to delivered." I have no issues with the Post Office, but then I just might have a unique perspective in to the USPS as my Uncle Tommy was a letter carrier for over 30 years. It is amazing, even though he has been retired for 20 years, he can still tell you zip codes and addresses for most of the businesses in the town where he worked and lived. Yes, random trivia but he was a dedicated postal employee and proud to be.
