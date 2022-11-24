ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn Navy Yard’s Wallabout Wonderland Holiday Market Makes it Easier Than Ever to Shop Local and ‘Buy Black’

By Brooklyn Navy Yard
bkreader.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
NY1

Holiday market returns to Brooklyn

A winter holiday market in Brooklyn is hoping to get locals to do their holiday shopping in the community. “We’re trying to make it [inclusive], where it's the businesses, it's the community, it's the kids, it’s the fun, it's the holidays. And, you know, I call it my little Times Square,” Dale Charles, executive director of the Bed-Stuy Gateway Business Improvement District, said.
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Dyker Heights working on world famous holiday decorations

NEW YORK -- It's the official start of the holiday season, and residents in Dyker Heights, Brooklyn are not missing a beat.As CBS2's Hannah Kliger reported Friday, the annual world famous, extravagant decorations are shining bright.It's that time of year. The pumpkins are in the trash, and now it's all about the wreaths and candy canes."The décor and everything brings your spirit up and you feel so much better," Howard Beach resident Maria Speranza told Kliger.JJ Christmas, a shop for all things Christmas, has been in the community since the 1950s. Kevin Flynn has worked there since he was 12...
BROOKLYN, NY
evgrieve.com

The last days of Raul’s Barber Shop

After 60-plus years on Avenue B, Raul's Barber Shop has closed its doors. First, a quick bit of positive news: Raul's already secured a new location nearby and will be up and running very soon. As for 11 Avenue B between Houston and Second Street ... Steve Croman took over as landlord in 2020, and that's all you need to know.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Lottery ticket worth more than $18,000 sold in Brooklyn

BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A lottery player in Brooklyn won big on Saturday. A Take 5 ticket worth $18,558.50 was sold at Kevin’s Liquor, located at 2216 Pitkin Avenue, for Saturday’s evening drawing. Another winning ticket was sold at Tops Markets #262 in Angola. Take 5 players can head to nylottery.ny.gov to check their numbers. Drawings […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Harlem restaurant vandalized and robbed, community rallies to help keep it open

HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — Russell Jackson is fighting to keep his Harlem restaurant afloat. His business on Frederick Douglass Boulevard was vandalized and robbed. Now, his community is coming together to help save the much-loved restaurant. Like many other businesses in Harlem, Reverence struggled to stay open during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic. But Jackson […]
MANHATTAN, NY
norwoodnews.org

NYC Department of Sanitation Announces Special Leaf Collection Schedule

New York City Department of Sanitation has announced a special leaf collection schedule for City residents. Instead of decomposing in a landfill, the collected leaves will be turned into renewable energy or compost, and added to soil to nourish street trees, soil and parks. The department will collect leaves in paper leaf bags, unlined containers or curbside composting bins. Department officials advise residents not to use plastic bags.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Donation matches benefit Brooklyn music foundation

Al Bahna, a father who started a music foundation after his Brooklyn-born son died by suicide, is getting out the word that Facebook is matching reoccurring donations to 501(c)(3)'s through the end of the year. Donation matches benefit Brooklyn music foundation. Al Bahna, a father who started a music foundation...
BROOKLYN, NY
bkreader.com

BKR’S Weekend Event Picks: 11/25–11/27

In case you didn’t know, BK Reader has the 411 on what’s poppin’ in Brooklyn: THE best, the flyest and the most robust events calendar in Kings County!. Because it’s the weekend and you’re special, BK Reader has pulled together our calendar picks of the hottest events in Brooklyn to keep you entertained!
BROOKLYN, NY
Commercial Observer

The Rent Is Too Damn High in New York — Thanks to Politicians

Our elected officials always talk about wanting to lower rents for residents of New York City. Yet, nearly every single policy decision they implement has had the exact opposite effect. Research has shown that “price controls” actually increase costs, yet rent regulations get stronger every legislative session. Economics tells us...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Exclusive tour of Ivana Trump's Manhattan townhouse listed for $26.5M

NEW YORK - Rosanna Scotto received an exclusive tour of the late Ivana Trump's Manhattan townhouse that's listed for $26.5 million. The six-story residence, located in the Upper East Side on E. 64th St., was built in 1897 and sprawls over 8,725 square feet, featuring an additional 700 square feet of outdoor space.
MANHATTAN, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Attn All New Yorkers: USPS Needs Your Help For Operation Santa

The United States Post Office often gets a bad rap, especially this time a year when the tracking goes from "waiting to be mailed, straight to delivered." I have no issues with the Post Office, but then I just might have a unique perspective in to the USPS as my Uncle Tommy was a letter carrier for over 30 years. It is amazing, even though he has been retired for 20 years, he can still tell you zip codes and addresses for most of the businesses in the town where he worked and lived. Yes, random trivia but he was a dedicated postal employee and proud to be.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

