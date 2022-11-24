Brooklyn Navy Yard’s Wallabout Wonderland Holiday Market Makes it Easier Than Ever to Shop Local and ‘Buy Black’

NEW YORK -- It's the official start of the holiday season, and residents in Dyker Heights, Brooklyn are not missing a beat.As CBS2's Hannah Kliger reported Friday, the annual world famous, extravagant decorations are shining bright.It's that time of year. The pumpkins are in the trash, and now it's all about the wreaths and candy canes."The décor and everything brings your spirit up and you feel so much better," Howard Beach resident Maria Speranza told Kliger.JJ Christmas, a shop for all things Christmas, has been in the community since the 1950s. Kevin Flynn has worked there since he was 12...

