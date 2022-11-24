Read full article on original website
Louisiana man turns himself in after stealing $3,600 worth of saddles
A 21-year-old Louisiana man has been arrested after allegedly stealing saddles from a barn, according to the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry (LDAF).
Louisiana Wildlife Agents Cite Two Men and a Juvenile in Connection with Illegally Harvesting a Black Bear
Louisiana Wildlife Agents Cite Two Men and a Juvenile in Connection with Illegally Harvesting a Black Bear. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) reported on November 23, 2022, that on November 21, enforcement agents cited two men and a juvenile for their alleged roles in the illegal shooting of a Louisiana Black Bear in West Feliciana Parish.
Louisiana Man Arrested by Livestock Brand Commission for Crimes Involving Saddles
Louisiana Man Arrested by Livestock Brand Commission for Crimes Involving Saddles. Louisiana – On November 23, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry’s (LDAF) Livestock Brand Commission reported that on November 21, a Pointe Coupee Parish man was arrested by Brand Inspectors. The arrest was made in...
Louisiana man found with hundreds of forged checks and IDs, sentenced for wire fraud
A Louisiana man has been sentenced to over five years in prison for wire fraud.
brproud.com
Man killed in St. Helena Parish shooting Saturday
GREENSBURG, La. (BRPROUD) – One person was killed after a shooting in a St. Helena Parish neighborhood Saturday. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were called to the 100 block of Leon Brown Road at 8:20 p.m. The sheriff’s office says the victim has been identified as 29-year-old Cornelius Porter from Greensburg.
Three people cited in illegal shooting of Louisiana Black Bear
Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) agents cited two men and a juvenile for allegedly shooting a Louisiana Black Bear.
Man hit, killed by truck in Louisiana Friday night
A 50-year-old man from Covington was killed after being hit by a truck in Washington Parish Friday.
wbrz.com
Missing Denham Springs woman found safe, spent night in deer stand after getting lost in woods
DENHAM SPRINGS - A woman reported missing Saturday night was found safe the next morning after spending the night in a deer stand. According to the St. Helena Parish Sheriff's Office, the woman got lost in the woods overnight. Once it got dark and started raining, she decided to stay for the night in a deer stand at Mullin Swamp Hunting Club.
One Man and Four Teens from Louisiana Suspected of Multiple November 21 Vehicle Burglaries and Other Crimes
One Man and Four Teens from Louisiana Suspected of Multiple November 21 Vehicle Burglaries and Other Crimes. Louisiana – Sabine Parish Sheriff Aaron Mitchell confirmed an arrest and charges pending in the early Monday morning, November 21, 2022, vehicle burglaries on Highway 6 east of Many, Louisiana. According to...
brproud.com
Baton Rouge Police: Possible Thanksgiving weekend shooting under investigation
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – After a Thanksgiving weekend incident left one person wounded and hospitalized, Baton Rouge Police (BRPD) officers were dispatched to the capital area hospital to investigate. According to BRPD, one person sustained what appeared to be a gunshot wound during a Saturday, November 26 incident.
brproud.com
Victim allegedly jumped out of vehicle while riding along Joor Road to escape abusive spouse
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital area authorities were called to the scene of an alleged domestic abuse situation shortly after midnight, Sunday. According to deputies with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO), it was 12:26 a.m. on the Sunday after Thanksgiving when they were dispatched to a home in Central, just off Joor Road, where they found an injured woman with a swollen lip.
brproud.com
Shooting at Bluebonnet overpass, officials say
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Authorities are investigating a shooting on the overpass near the Mall of Louisiana on Friday night. Officials say there was a reported shooting on the overpass. It was said that two cars were allegedly shooting at each other. EBRSO says two individuals had taken...
brproud.com
Missing St. Helena Parish woman found safe
ST. HELENA PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – A 66-year-old Louisiana woman is missing and authorities are asking the public for assistance in locating her. According to the St. Helena Sheriff’s Office, Paula Chavers was not found at a Denham Springs residence on Moore Lane where she was expected and has been missing since 10 a.m., Saturday, November 26.
wbrz.com
Police: 15-year-old accused of murdering BR teen in New Orleans shooting Saturday night
NEW ORLEANS - A 15-year-old from Baton Rouge was arrested Sunday after he allegedly shot and killed another teen from the capital area Saturday night. The New Orleans Police Department said the shooting happened just after 8:30 p.m. on Canal Street. An 18-year-old male was reportedly shot multiple times and taken to a hospital where he later died.
Authorities issue alert for woman missing in south Mississippi
The Stone County Sheriff’s Office has issued and alert for a missing woman. Gena Johnson was last seen at the Dollar General in McHenry around 5 p.m. wearing black pants with a black shirt with large flowers printed on it. Johnson is described as roughly 5′9″ tall, weighing around...
brproud.com
Six-year-old killed in Jackson area crash
JACKSON, La. (BRPROUD) – First responders from across East and West Feliciana Parish rushed to the scene of a deadly Friday (November 25) night Jackson area crash that resulted in the death of a child, officials say. The two-vehicle collision occurred on Hwy 10 (Charter Street), and according to...
magnoliareporter.com
Louisiana sets limits on big crappie from Bayou D'Arbonne Lake
Earlier this year, the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission adopted a notice of intent to modify crappie regulations on Bayou D’Arbonne Lake in Union Parish near Farmerville. The new regulations took effect on November 20, limiting the daily take of crappie that measure over 12 inches in length to...
Car goes into water along I-12
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Officials responded to a scene after a car landed in a waterway along the interstate in East Baton Rouge Parish on Saturday, Nov. 26. The incident happened along I-12 West near Essen Lane, according to investigators. Several agencies are reporting that nobody was...
Volunteers find loaded machine gun while picking up trash along I-10 in Louisiana
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A group of Baton Rouge-based volunteers meet every week to pick up trash along capital area roadways, and the day before Thanksgiving, they stumbled across a disturbing find. Jennifer Richardson, the founder of Keep Tiger Town Beautiful says she and her fellow volunteers find all kinds of items discarded along […]
Louisiana Man Arrested After Allegedly Fatally Shooting His Father During an Argument
Louisiana Man Arrested After Affegedly Fatally Shooting His Father During an Argument. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – On November 23, 2022, the Baton Rouge Police Department reported that homicide detectives are investigating the shooting death of Ronnie Carter, 64 who was reportedly shot and killed by his son, Adam Carter, 21 yesterday morning around 9:31 am in the 2500 block of Stonewood Dr.
