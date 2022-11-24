ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

lady T
3d ago

Smh 🤦🏽‍♀️ lock up the killer out here and drug dealers etc

Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Wildlife Agents Cite Two Men and a Juvenile in Connection with Illegally Harvesting a Black Bear

Louisiana Wildlife Agents Cite Two Men and a Juvenile in Connection with Illegally Harvesting a Black Bear. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) reported on November 23, 2022, that on November 21, enforcement agents cited two men and a juvenile for their alleged roles in the illegal shooting of a Louisiana Black Bear in West Feliciana Parish.
PEARL RIVER, LA
brproud.com

Man killed in St. Helena Parish shooting Saturday

GREENSBURG, La. (BRPROUD) – One person was killed after a shooting in a St. Helena Parish neighborhood Saturday. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were called to the 100 block of Leon Brown Road at 8:20 p.m. The sheriff’s office says the victim has been identified as 29-year-old Cornelius Porter from Greensburg.
SAINT HELENA PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Victim allegedly jumped out of vehicle while riding along Joor Road to escape abusive spouse

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital area authorities were called to the scene of an alleged domestic abuse situation shortly after midnight, Sunday. According to deputies with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO), it was 12:26 a.m. on the Sunday after Thanksgiving when they were dispatched to a home in Central, just off Joor Road, where they found an injured woman with a swollen lip.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Shooting at Bluebonnet overpass, officials say

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Authorities are investigating a shooting on the overpass near the Mall of Louisiana on Friday night. Officials say there was a reported shooting on the overpass. It was said that two cars were allegedly shooting at each other. EBRSO says two individuals had taken...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Missing St. Helena Parish woman found safe

ST. HELENA PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – A 66-year-old Louisiana woman is missing and authorities are asking the public for assistance in locating her. According to the St. Helena Sheriff’s Office, Paula Chavers was not found at a Denham Springs residence on Moore Lane where she was expected and has been missing since 10 a.m., Saturday, November 26.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
brproud.com

Six-year-old killed in Jackson area crash

JACKSON, La. (BRPROUD) – First responders from across East and West Feliciana Parish rushed to the scene of a deadly Friday (November 25) night Jackson area crash that resulted in the death of a child, officials say. The two-vehicle collision occurred on Hwy 10 (Charter Street), and according to...
JACKSON, LA
magnoliareporter.com

Louisiana sets limits on big crappie from Bayou D'Arbonne Lake

Earlier this year, the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission adopted a notice of intent to modify crappie regulations on Bayou D’Arbonne Lake in Union Parish near Farmerville. The new regulations took effect on November 20, limiting the daily take of crappie that measure over 12 inches in length to...
UNION PARISH, LA
WAFB

Car goes into water along I-12

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Officials responded to a scene after a car landed in a waterway along the interstate in East Baton Rouge Parish on Saturday, Nov. 26. The incident happened along I-12 West near Essen Lane, according to investigators. Several agencies are reporting that nobody was...
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Arrested After Allegedly Fatally Shooting His Father During an Argument

Louisiana Man Arrested After Affegedly Fatally Shooting His Father During an Argument. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – On November 23, 2022, the Baton Rouge Police Department reported that homicide detectives are investigating the shooting death of Ronnie Carter, 64 who was reportedly shot and killed by his son, Adam Carter, 21 yesterday morning around 9:31 am in the 2500 block of Stonewood Dr.
BATON ROUGE, LA

