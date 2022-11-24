Read full article on original website
These 35 New York restaurants were featured on ‘Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives’
Every New Yorker has their own favorite dive restaurant — but for those ready to explore beyond the boundaries of their neighborhood, nearly three dozen spots around the state have been featured on the Food Network show “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.”. According to a restaurant roundup on the...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Brooklyn’s trendy retail districts boom as Manhattan’s sit vacant
Manhattan’s struggling retail scene seems to get all the attention. It seems that for every fully or mostly leased, high-profile corridor like Broadway in Soho, there’s a stretch full of yawning vacancies — such as on Broadway in Tribeca. But Brooklyn’s retail picture is rosier. Although wounded...
Where are out-of-state millennials putting down roots? Hint: It’s not New York City.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City lost six times more millennials to out-of-state metro areas than any other U.S. city in 2021, a recent study of U.S. Census Bureau data has found. While less than 4% of millennials moved between states in 2021, new Census Bureau data showed...
NY issues dispensary licenses, but legal weed may be no match for the black market (opinion)
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. - The state Office of Cannabis Management has given the green light for 36 weed dispensaries to open up shop, including two on Staten Island. What? You mean weed isn’t already being sold legally in New York?. You’d never know from the smell of marijuana wafting...
norwoodnews.org
NYCHA Program Renovates 18 Homes in The Bronx, Queens & Brooklyn for Public Housing Residents
The New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA) has partnered with local agencies to renovate 18 homes throughout The Bronx, Brooklyn, and Queens, and make them available to public housing residents through the Small Homes Rehab-NYCHA Program. The initiative is the latest effort by the Adams administration to help communities of color throughout New York City build and maintain wealth through homeownership.
thecoinrise.com
New York Mayor Still Wants to Make the City a Crypto Hub
Eric Adams, the Mayor of New York and a staunch supporter of cryptocurrencies stated that he is still very focused on making New York a hub for crypto. However, he claimed that this might be combined with regional initiatives to reduce the environmental costs connected to particular forms of crypto production.
sarahfunky.com
Top Cities New Yorkers Are Moving to
Although New York is amazing, an increasing number of people are moving out of it. The reality is that job opportunities are fewer than before. This, combined with a high cost of living, makes NYC an unsuitable location for many. Furthermore, the New York City lifestyle isn’t for everyone. It is always busy, loud, and filled with crowds. Living in a place like this can be exciting, especially when you are young. However, it can become a little too much after a while. Luckily, there are many great places you can relocate to and call your new home. These five cities New Yorkers are moving to offer a great lifestyle you will surely be happy with.
viewing.nyc
[VIDEO] The Graveyard Under New York City’s Washington Square Park
In this short video from YouTuber Urbanist: Exploring Cities, learn a little bit about the old potters field underneath Washington Square Park, and the estimated 20,000 remains which are still there. via Urbanist. Matt Coneybeare. Matt enjoys exploring the City's with his partner and son. He is an avid marathon...
Taking on racial inequality in New York City: Where to begin?
Racial justice protests following the murder of George Floyd by police in Minneapolis in 2020 paved the way for voter-backed initiatives in November centering racial equity as a priority in New York City. We asked seven thinkers what the new voter-backed Office of Racial Equity tackle first. [ more › ]
NYC man accused of raping 2 women at Bronx hotel
THE BRONX (PIX11) — A man is accused of raping two women at a Bronx hotel after responding to their sex ads on social media, according to law enforcement sources and police. Dashawn Williams, 28, was arrested and charged Saturday with two counts of rape and two counts of menacing in connection to the alleged […]
pix11.com
Bronx gas station worker shot point-blank in head
A gas station worker in the Bronx was fighting for his life Friday morning after a masked gunman shot him point-blank in the head, according to the NYPD. A gas station worker in the Bronx was fighting for his life Friday morning after a masked gunman shot him point-blank in the head, according to the NYPD.
Commercial Observer
The Rent Is Too Damn High in New York — Thanks to Politicians
Our elected officials always talk about wanting to lower rents for residents of New York City. Yet, nearly every single policy decision they implement has had the exact opposite effect. Research has shown that “price controls” actually increase costs, yet rent regulations get stronger every legislative session. Economics tells us...
fox5ny.com
Exclusive tour of Ivana Trump's Manhattan townhouse listed for $26.5M
NEW YORK - Rosanna Scotto received an exclusive tour of the late Ivana Trump's Manhattan townhouse that's listed for $26.5 million. The six-story residence, located in the Upper East Side on E. 64th St., was built in 1897 and sprawls over 8,725 square feet, featuring an additional 700 square feet of outdoor space.
pix11.com
Two kids dead, parents in custody in the Bronx: NYPD
Police have confirmed to PIX11 News that two children under the age of three are dead, and both parents are in custody. Two kids dead, parents in custody in the Bronx: NYPD. Police have confirmed to PIX11 News that two children under the age of three are dead, and both parents are in custody.
queenoftheclick.com
Assemblyman Elect, Brook Krasny Focuses on Police and Security with New Casino in Coney Island
Alec Brook-Krasny, Assemblyman-Elect NYS 46th Assembly District – The ongoing conversation regarding the placement of a casino in Coney Island must be combined with economic development for the entire community. It is not enough to create an entertainment venue; we must include necessary infrastructure support and long-term job opportunities.
Snowblower Etiquette Everyone In New York Should Know
The snow is here in New York and now we have to clear our driveways and sidewalks. One way to get rid of the snow is shoveling it out of the way, the other way is to fire up the snowblower and throw the snow away. Of course, with snowblowers...
Off-duty NYPD officer found dead in LI home: report
An off-duty NYPD officer was found dead at his home on Long Island. The 44-year-old officer’s wife found him dead in their Suffolk County home Saturday, according to the sources.
norwoodnews.org
NYC Department of Sanitation Announces Special Leaf Collection Schedule
New York City Department of Sanitation has announced a special leaf collection schedule for City residents. Instead of decomposing in a landfill, the collected leaves will be turned into renewable energy or compost, and added to soil to nourish street trees, soil and parks. The department will collect leaves in paper leaf bags, unlined containers or curbside composting bins. Department officials advise residents not to use plastic bags.
Lottery ticket worth more than $18,000 sold in Brooklyn
BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A lottery player in Brooklyn won big on Saturday. A Take 5 ticket worth $18,558.50 was sold at Kevin’s Liquor, located at 2216 Pitkin Avenue, for Saturday’s evening drawing. Another winning ticket was sold at Tops Markets #262 in Angola. Take 5 players can head to nylottery.ny.gov to check their numbers. Drawings […]
New immigrants experience first Thanksgiving in New York City
Many of the newest New Yorkers celebrated Thanksgiving, or as some call it, San Giving, in Washington Heights.
