Cardinals: 6 stars St. Louis should trade for this off-season

One of these trades would make the Cardinals a World Series contender. The St. Louis Cardinals’ have two of the best players in all of baseball with reigning National League Most Valuable Player Paul Goldschmidt and third place finisher Nolan Arenado. In order to compete for World Series titles in today’s game, they will need to continue to add to their star talent.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 ways Red Sox can repair relationship with fans this offseason AND win in 2023

The Boston Red Sox have a long to-do list this offseason. Doing things to improve their relationship with the Fenway Faithful should be on it. Really, how the Sox proceed this winter will be what heals or further fractures their relationship with fans. In past years, they’ve made difficult decisions to improve certain aspects of the franchise – such as the farm system – that have deeply wounded fans. Trading Mookie Betts to skirt the luxury tax is one example. But this offseason, they should be aligned with fans on some very obvious goals. And of course, there are gestures of goodwill that they can make, too, that will come back to them in a good (and lucrative) way in the long term.
BOSTON, MA
Cardinals: Jose Quintana’s Market Price is Overvalued

St. Louis Cardinals now Free Agent Starting Pitcher Jose Quintana was a saving grace for the Redbirds in 2022, but his current projected Market Value is considerably overpriced. John Mozeliak pulled off a classic Cardinals trade deadline deal securing veteran pitcher Jose Quintana. In 12 starts for the Cardinals he...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
