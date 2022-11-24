A bad match job, Your d-backs aren't good enough to cover our receivers, 2 first round picks last year made them look bad, and the guys this years are 1st round picks maybe even a Heisman, yes that is a bad match up, Hairball and other meatchickens have run there mouth, pressure is on Meat, The qb cant pass, he was inaccurate against cupcakes, cant hit a long pass on the money consistently. he whiffed last week when he needed to hit a pass.
Not happenin'! Bucks are coming in pissed off over losing last year. They're taking back the 'gold pants'!!
If the buckeyes play the way they been playing in the first half of the game they're not going to win, they need to play tough all 4 quarters, Come on buckeyes you can do it .
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Football: More questions need answers after No. 2 Ohio State’s 45-23 loss to No. 3 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: How No. 2 Buckeyes handle ‘disheartening’ consecutive loss to No. 3 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Huge Flea Market in Michigan is a Must-VisitJoe MertensRomulus, MI
Football: Five takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 45-23 loss to No. 3 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Henderson, Smith-Njigba among 8 Buckeyes unavailable against MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Sunday Feature: Stranded on Third Base?
College Football World Furious With Ohio State, Michigan Fan
The mother of Ohio State’s quarterback offered the purest moment on a day of disappointment: What I’ll remember
Michigan football lands another recruit from Ohio after win over Buckeyes
A Buckeye fan’s frustrated farewell fling after Ohio State vs. Michigan: What I’ll Remember
Jim Harbaugh says Michigan's dominance of Ohio State 'wasn't anything new'
Ohio State fans chant "We Want Urban" at former coach after Michigan loss
Michigan football trolls Ohio State following dominating win
Ohio State Player Getting Crushed For What He Did To Michigan Player
Ohio State burned by big pass interference call from refs
Brian Hartline has watched Michigan ‘attack our head coach, attack our quarterback and attack Buckeye Nation’: Ohio State Skull Session
Top Ohio Recruit Commits To Michigan Hours After Wolverines Defeat OSU
What Jim Harbaugh Said After Blowout Win Over Ohio State
Video Of Sad Ohio State Fan Going Viral
Former Ohio State Star Furious With Buckeyes Defense
Michigan football learns of Big Ten Championship Game opponent
Michigan State learns bowl game fate for 2022
Ohio State Fans Cheer on The Buckeyes at The Barn
Urban Meyer, FOX's postgame broadcast serenaded with 'We want Urban' chants from Buckeyes faithful
CFB world reacts to Blake Corum’s return
FanSided
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 57