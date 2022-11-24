Read full article on original website
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Woman Shot
2022-11-27@1:50pm–#Bridgeport CT– Police are investigating a shooting on Federal Street near Madison Avenue. A woman was reportedly shot in the leg. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
Connecticut man accused of dragging officer by door after racing
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — A Connecticut man is accused of drag racing and then pulling a state trooper who tried to stop him along the road, authorities said Saturday. Nathan Delvalle, 18, of Ansonia, was arrested and charged with violating motor vehicle racing requirements, reckless driving, disobeying the signal of an officer, engaging police in pursuit, illegally striking an officer with a motor vehicle, illegal racing on a highway, interfering with officer/resisting arrest, second-degree breach of peace and second-degree reckless endangerment, Connecticut State Police Trooper Preston Zdrojeski told The Middletown Press.
Eyewitness News
11-month-old killed in Naugatuck put to rest in private ceremony
NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WFSB) - Naugatuck Police say Camilla Francisquini was laid to rest today in a private ceremony surrounded by family and loved ones. Camilla was killed by her father, Christopher Francisquini, on November 18. She was 11 months old. Police say she died of neck compressions and stab wounds.
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Another Person Shot
#Bridgeport CT– On November 26, 2022, at approximately 12:15 pm Bridgeport Police Officers were dispatched to 250 North Bishop Avenue on the report of a shooting that occurred at this location early this morning at approximately 1:15 am. Uniformed police officers located a crime scene outside the building and...
Eyewitness News
Woodbridge Police investigate untimely death on Pond Lily Avenue
WOODBRIDGE, Conn. (WFSB) - Woodbridge Police say they are investigating an untimely death on Pond Lily Avenue. According to police, the investigation is taking place near the Best Way Inn. State police say they are on scene assisting Woodbridge Police. This is a breaking story. More updates will be provided...
NBC Connecticut
Bridgeport Restaurant Owner Shot at During Armed Robbery
A restaurant owner in Bridgeport was shot at during an armed robbery last week and police have arrested a man in connection to the incident. Dispatchers were notified of someone shot at the Peking Chinese Restaurant on Friday around 5:20 p.m. Officers quickly responded to the scene and said they...
trumbulltimes.com
Two killed in overnight crashes on Interstate 95, state police say.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Two people were killed in crashes on Interstate 95 early Saturday, state police say. The first incident involved a wrong-way driver striking a 35-year-old North Haven man's car in a fatal motor vehicle collision. Connecticut State Police said they...
NBC Connecticut
1 Dead, 3 Injured in Norwalk Crash
One person has died and three others are injured after a crash in Norwalk on Sunday morning. Dispatchers received a 911 call about a crash on Dr. Martin Luther King Drive around 8 a.m. When emergency crews arrived to the scene, authorities said they found a single vehicle crash and...
Eyewitness News
Teen arrested after violent armed robbery in Bridgeport
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WFSB) - On Friday, Bridgeport Police responded to Peking Chinese Restaurant on Wood Avenue for a report of a person shot. When officers arrived, they discovered the restaurant had been subject to a violent armed robbery where the owner of the restaurant was shot at twice. The 48-year-old...
NBC Connecticut
2 Dead in Crash on Route 15 Southbound in Wallingford
Two people have died after a crash on Route 15 southbound in Wallingford early Saturday morning. State police said 22-year-old Adejah Valentine, of Hartford, was traveling in the left lane on Route 15 south near exit 66 around 1:30 a.m. when he ran off the roadway, went up an embankment and collided with a tree.
vineyardgazette.com
Police Arrest Second Robbery Suspect in Connecticut
Police have arrested a second individual in connection with the Rockland Trust armed bank robbery, taking a New Hampshire resident into custody late Friday evening in Connecticut. Omar Johnson, 39, of Canterbury, N.H. has been charged with masked armed robbery with a firearm and conspiracy to commit armed robbery with...
NBC Connecticut
Driver Charged With OUI Following Deadly Wrong Way Crash on I-95 in Milford
A Stratford man was charged after a deadly head-on crash in Milford early Saturday morning. State police said a GMC Sierra was going southbound on the northbound side of I-91 north near exit 34 around 2:00 a.m. when it collided head-on with a Toyota Camry. The driver of the Camry,...
New Britain Herald
Southington police blotter
Honesty Love Tirado, 19, of 15 Bay Ave. New Britain, was charged Nov. 9 with sixth degree larceny. Robert Douglas Grayleclair, 41, of 119 Coe Ave., Meriden, was charged Nov. 9 with violation of a protective order. Amanda Rioux, 34, of 55 Eastern Ave., Waterbury, was charged Nov. 11 with...
NBC Connecticut
State Police Searching for Driver Involved in Deadly Hit & Run on I-95
A Bridgeport man has died following an accident early Saturday morning in West Haven. It occurred just after 2:30 in the morning on I-95 South near Exit 42. State Police say a Jeep Grand Cherokee was reportedly speeding down the highway when it rear ended a Dodge Challenger that was in the far right lane.
Meriden Man Accused Of Assaulting Victim In Front Of Children Outside CT Post Mall In Milford
A man has been charged after allegedly assaulting a victim in front of children outside a busy mall in Connecticut. The incident happened in New Haven County on Thanksgiving Eve at the Connecticut Post Mall in Milford at around 9:50 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, Milford Police said. Officers spoke to...
Bristol Press
Southington man pleads not guilty in robbery that prompted 'secure mode' at school
SOUTHINGTON – A Southington man has pleaded not guilty in a local bank robbery that prompted an elementary school to enter a “secure mode” in the fall of 2021. David Latino, 50, of 103 Sandra Lane, is expected to have a pretrial hearing on Dec. 22 after he was granted a continuance last week in New Britain Superior Court.
mycitizensnews.com
Police blotter for Nov. 24
JOSEPH LEVINE, 31, 39 Horton Hill Road, Naugatuck, disorderly conduct, Oct. 31. SANJIT FONG, 26, 114 Main St., East Haven, improper use – marker/license/registration, illegal operation of motor vehicle without minimum insurance, operate/parks unregistered motor vehicle, Oct. 31. JENNIFER CARD, 37, 35 Rough Wing Road, Naugatuck, disorderly conduct, Nov....
City of New Haven, Officers in Randy Cox case on the defensive
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The city of New Haven and the officers being sued by the family of Randy Cox filed documents with the court defending themselves and their involvement in the case. Cox’s own actions are being cited as to leading to his severe injuries while in custody. Sgt. Betsy Segui and Officers […]
mycitizensnews.com
Pair charged in Waterbury murder
WATERBURY — Police have charged two women with the murder of a 34-year-old Waterbury woman who worked with special-needs children in what police say was a crime of opportunity. Shelly K. Stamp, of 143 Newbury St. in the city’s East End, died Oct. 29 following a robbery involving Heather...
New Britain Herald
Hartford man pleads not guilty to 2017 homicide in New Britain
NEW BRITAIN – A Hartford man has pleaded not guilty to charges tied to a 2017 homicide in New Britain. Rodney Ford, 31, pleaded not guilty to two felony charges during a hearing in New Britain Superior Court last week. He has been held on $1 million bond since his arrest last month.
