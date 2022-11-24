Cleveland Hopkins airport temporarily shuts down after driver breaches fence, accesses airfield

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Wings in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Local Model Connie Taylor-Ware Inspired By Ebony Fashion Fair, Family, Cartoon Character Veronica of Archie's ComicsBrown on ClevelandCuyahoga County, OH
Looking for Latin Cuisine in North Olmsted, Ohio? You Should Check Out This PlaceIsla ChiuNorth Olmsted, OH
Congressman-Elect Max Miller of the 7th District Joins Local Church to Serve Thanksgiving Meal in Cleveland Ward Two.Brown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
4 Great Seafood Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Related
Cleveland Hopkins International Airport shut down briefly after driver goes through gate
CLEVELAND (AP) — A driver breached a gate at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport and drove onto the airfield, prompting a temporary shutdown of operations, officials said.An airport spokesperson told TV stations that the vehicle went through the gate at about 9 p.m. Wednesday and went onto the airfield, damaging runway lights. The driver then abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot, the spokesperson said.The airport said operations were temporarily put on hold "to maintain the highest level of safety and security." Cleveland police apprehended the suspect, officials said.Several flights heading to Cleveland were diverted to other airports during the shutdown, which lasted for about half an hour, officials said.Drivers also crashed through fencing at the airport in February 2019 and again in July 2020, Cleveland.com reported.
Cleveland Hopkins officials begin talks with airlines to finance new $2 billion airport rebuild
CLEVELAND, Ohio – While major construction is still years away, officials at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport are working behind the scenes to prepare the facility for a major rebuild. Talks began in September with the airport’s carriers, who are being asked to shoulder most of the cost of the...
Finally, a move to modernize Cleveland Hopkins airport
It’s welcome news that Cleveland Hopkins International Airport is about to be rehabilitated (”A flying start in a new direction,” Nov. 26). Anything to get us into the 21st century is appreciated!. Ed Kancler,. Twinsburg. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one...
Cargo train pulled into Cleveland with $355,000 worth of items missing, lawsuit says
CLEVELAND, Ohio— A train from Los Angeles pulled into Cleveland with some $355,000 worth of items missing, according to a federal lawsuit. A Hong Kong company, Orient Overseas Container Line, filed the lawsuit last month in federal court in Cleveland, saying the merchandise was pilfered from a Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway train somewhere in California.
Suspected drunk driver hits fire hydrant, utility pole: Westlake Police Blotter
WESTLAKE, Ohio – OVI: Crocker Road. A worker in a building at Crocker and Detroit roads at 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 12 heard a loud crash on the street and saw a white truck sparking as it fled the scene. Officers discovered the vehicle did not make it far....
erienewsnow.com
Car Crashes Through Fence at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport
Operations at Cleveland Hopkins International were halted temporarily after a car crashed through a fence on airport property Wednesday night. Airport officials said around 9 p.m. Wednesday night, an SUV drove through an airfield gate and made it onto a runway. The driver later abandoned the vehicle on the airfield...
OVI suspect hits construction arrow trailer: North Olmsted Police Blotter
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio – OVI crash: Lorain Road. Officers at 12:29 a.m. on Nov. 12 responded to Lorain Road near the Dover Center Road intersection regarding a one-vehicle crash. A witness at the scene flagged down officers and said he had witnessed a gray Chevrolet Equinox headed westbound on...
cleveland19.com
Downtown roads to close during procession, funeral for fallen Cleveland firefighter
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Roads around downtown Cleveland will be impacted Saturday morning during the procession and funeral services for firefighter Johnny Tetrick. The Cleveland firefighter was killed in the line of duty on Nov. 19 when he was fatally struck by a driver on I-90. Saturday’s funeral, which is...
Video: Ohio ‘dine and dash’ incident nearly turns deadly for employee stuck on car
Local restaurants have been hit by a rash of thefts known as “dine and dashes," and one of the crimes almost turned deadly after an employee was taken on a wild and dangerous ride when she tried to stop three delinquent diners.
Coroner: Cleveland woman found in Wilkinsburg backyard was shot to death
A 23-year-old woman originally reported missing from Cleveland was found shot to death in a Wilkinsburg backyard on Thanksgiving, according to the Allegheny County Office of the Medical Examiner. The body of Adrianna Kiri Taylor was discovered shortly after 9:30 p.m. Nov. 24, in a backyard on the 800 block...
Driver who breached fence at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport stole car from woman looking for lost pet in Fairview Park, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The driver of a car that breached a fence at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport and drove into the airfield had stolen the car from a woman who was looking for a lost pet in Fairview Park, police say. The 26-year-old Cleveland man accused of stealing the car...
Driver revived from overdose after hitting express lane wall: Pepper Pike Police Blotter
Dispatched to a single-car crash in the northbound freeway express lanes at 10:30 p.m. Nov. 25, first responders found the driver, a Mayfield Heights woman, 26, unconscious in her Kia and revived her with Narcan, a brand-name form of naloxone used as an antidote for opioid overdoses. After being brought...
1 taken to hospital after car was found in Lake Erie, Mentor
A person is being hospitalized after their car was discovered in Lake Erie Friday morning.
cleveland19.com
Helmet cameras capture crews fighting flames at East Cleveland building fire (video)
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Heavy flames were seen burning through the roof of an East Cleveland building when crews first arrived to a Thanksgiving morning fire. Emergency responders were initially dispatched at approximately 5 a.m. to the fire in a building, which was later determined to be the abandoned All Star laundromat.
Police investigate break-ins: Lakewood Police Blotter
LAKEWOOD, Ohio – Breaking and entering: Edgewater Drive. An apartment building manager called the Lakewood Police Department at 1:02 p.m. on Nov. 16 to report that a male broke into the building twice the previous night. The manager had a video of the suspect. The suspect drove an older maroon or brown Chevrolet conversion van, according to a police event report.
Security breach temporarily places Hopkins airport operations on hold
Operations at the Cleveland Hopkins International Airport were locked down for a time after a security breach on Wednesday, the FOX 8 I-Team learned.
cleveland19.com
Suspect wanted for hitting pedestrian in Lyndhurst hit-and-run, police say
LYNDHURST, Ohio (WOIO) - Police continue to search for the car involved in a hit-and-run that injured a pedestrian in Lyndhurst. The incident occurred at around 7 p.m. on Nov. 5, according to a department press release. The driver struck a pedestrian crossing Mayfield Road and never stopped after leaving...
New license plate reader cameras help to catch criminals in Middleburg Heights
MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio – Criminals will have a tougher time avoiding capture if they drive through Middleburg Heights. Police Chief Ed Tomba provided an update to the city’s Safety Committee on Nov. 22 about how well Middleburg’s 17 Flock Safety automatic license plate reading cameras are working. The equipment has been in operation for the past few months, with an additional portable camera slated to be in service in early 2023.
Woman drives car into Lake Erie in Mentor-on-the-Lake, police say
MENTOR-ON-THE-LAKE, Ohio – Police and the city’s fire department saved a woman who drove her car into Lake Erie on Friday morning. The incident happened shortly after 8 a.m. Police and fire units responded to Twilight Drive, near Mentor Beach Park, for calls that a vehicle was in the lake. Police discovered a woman’s vehicle went through a guardrail and traveled down a steep embankment before it entered the water, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.
Motorist hallucinates car chase: Middleburg Heights Police Blotter
A man approached an officer in the back lot of the police station Nov. 16. The man said he was involved in an incident in which people were trying to rob him, pursue him in cars and shot at him. His car, which was parked next to the station’s rear entrance, had a damaged front bumper. There was no evidence of violence directed at the car. The officer learned the man was on probation for a drug related incident. The man said he was on Cleveland’s West 150 Street when another man approached him. He let the man into his car. They shared a cigarette. He took two hits from the cigarette and realized it contained K2/Spice, a synthetic cannabinoid that causes hallucinations, paranoia, delusions and altered perceptions. The other man then tried to rob him, but he escaped by driving over a cement parking bumper, which caused the damage to his front bumper. He then fled the area. He said the man and a few others pursued him in cars and shot at him as he was driving away. He said the chase went through Cleveland, Brook Park, Berea and Middleburg Heights, where he then went to police. He was unable to contact police during this almost hour chase because he did not have a phone. The officer noted he did not see any damage from gunshots. The officer checked the area’s license plate camera system and noted a different driving pattern. There were no cities that were alerted to such a chase. The officer believed, due to the man’s paranoid behavior and consuming the cannabis, the chase was likely imagined as a side affect of the substance. He did not perform field sobriety tests well. He was arrested for driving under the influence and operating with a temporary license. He refused to provide a statement and to perform more tests. A scouring pad used in drug usage was found inside the car.
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
94K+
Followers
88K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 2