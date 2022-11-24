The Supreme Court’s judgment has “galvanised” the Scottish independence movement, Nicola Sturgeon will say as she accuses opposition parties of making a “catastrophic miscalculation”.The court ruled this week that the Scottish Parliament cannot legally legislate to stage a second referendum without the approval of Westminster.First Minister Ms Sturgeon has since set out plans to use the next general election, to be held no later than January 2025, as a de facto referendum on the constitutional question.In her capacity as leader of the SNP, Ms Sturgeon is expected to tell party members that the independence campaign has been “strengthened” by the...

2 DAYS AGO