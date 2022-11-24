Read full article on original website
BBC
Assault case against Warwickshire police officer dropped
A charge against a police officer accused of assaulting a man after an arrest has been dropped. PC Corey Smith of Warwickshire Police was charged after an alleged incident in Bourton-on-Dunsmore in May 2021. But his defence team successfully applied to Warwick Crown Court to get the charge dismissed. The...
Stalking super-complaint filed against police over ‘failure’ to protect victims
Anti-stalking campaigners have launched a super-complaint against police over what they say are failures in their approach to tackling the crime. A group of 21 expert individuals and organisations, called the National Stalking Consortium, says there are systemic issues in how stalking is dealt with, with only 5 per cent of cases in England and Wales ending with a charge.They say police are failing to identify offenders, properly investigate crimes or protect victims. Suky Bhaker, CEO of the Suzy Lamplugh Trust that set up the consortium, said a significant number of stalking victims were being let down by the police.The...
BBC
World Cup 2022: Wales fans heartbroken by Iran defeat
Wales fans have been left dejected after World Cup optimism turned into heartbreak. The country's first World Cup for 64 years looks set to end at the first hurdle after a last-gasp - but deserved - 2-0 defeat against Iran in Qatar. Up to 6,000 Welsh fans packed the Ahmad...
UK police identify offences committed in Chinese consulate incident
LONDON, Nov 21 (Reuters) - British police said they had identified a number of offences committed during an incident at a Chinese consulate in northern England last month, in which a man protesting outside said he was dragged into the grounds and assaulted.
BBC
Woman with Down's syndrome loses abortion law appeal
A woman with Down's syndrome has lost her appeal over a law that allows abortion up until birth for a foetus with the condition. Heidi Crowter, 27, from Coventry said she was "angry that the judges say my feelings do not matter". Judges at the Court of Appeal decided the...
Housing complaints ignored due to prejudice, says ex-children’s commissioner
Former children’s commissioner Anne Longfield has said that prejudice is a factor in how complaints from social housing tenants are treated.An inquest into the death of Awaab Ishak prompted an outcry this week after it found he died in December 2020 from a respiratory condition caused by mould in the one-bedroom housing association flat where he lived with his parents, Faisal Abdullah and Aisha Amin, in Rochdale, Greater Manchester.The inquest into Awaab’s death heard concerns were repeatedly raised to landlord Rochdale Boroughwide Housing (RBH) about mould in the flat on the town’s Freehold estate.As a result of the inquest’s findings,...
BBC
1922: The lasting legacy of Irish Civil War executions
In October 1921 a young Irish independence leader posed for photos on his wedding day with his bride and his best man. Just over a year later, in December 1922, Kevin O'Higgins signed the execution order that condemned his best man to death. Rory O'Connor was executed by firing squad.
King and Queen Consort to carry out away days to Yorkshire
The King and Queen Consort are to visit Yorkshire next week, when the monarch will unveil a statue of his mother, the late Queen.Charles will spend two days carrying out official engagements, visiting Bradford and Leeds on November 8, and then York and Doncaster on November 9, with Camilla joining him on the second day.The King and Queen Consort will attend a service in York Minster, with the monarch unveiling the Platinum Jubilee tribute to Elizabeth II, crafted by Minster stone mason Richard Bossons.The Archbishop of York will bless the statue.The late Queen chose the final design of the statue...
BBC
Council's legal action over Wisbech migrant hotel dismissed
A council's application for an injunction to prevent the Home Office temporarily placing migrants in a hotel has been dismissed by the High Court. Fenland District Council in Cambridgeshire sought action regarding the hotel in Wisbech. Its lawyers said Wisbech had "a history of migrant exploitation". Refusing the injunction,...
Council in Cambridgeshire is latest to lose High Court bid to keep asylum seekers out of local hotel
Another council has lost a High Court bid to stop a hotel being used to house asylum seekers. Fenland District Council brought legal action over plans to use the Rose and Crown Hotel in Wisbech, Cambridgeshire. The authority argued it would amount to a change of planning use to a...
The Ice Cream Wars review – the gang crime that rocked Glasgow
The criminals that terrorised Glasgow’s ice-cream van drivers in the 70s are examined in this respectful documentary about the 1984 arson attack that killed a driver – and his entire family
BBC
Gwent Police horrified by racism claims, says commissioner
Officers have been horrified to learn of allegations of racism and misogyny in Gwent Police, according to the police and crime commissioner. Jeff Cuthbert said he expected all police officers and staff to adhere to "proper standards of behaviour". Four Gwent Police officers have now been suspended as part of...
BBC
Rotherham: Children's care home approved despite objections
A former caretaker's house is to become a care home for young people in South Yorkshire, despite local objections. Plans for Rotherham Council to convert the dwelling near Sitwell Junior School on Grange Road into a residential home for two children have been approved. Some nearby residents objected due to...
Sturgeon: Yes movement ‘galvanised’ by Supreme Court ruling on indyref2
The Supreme Court’s judgment has “galvanised” the Scottish independence movement, Nicola Sturgeon will say as she accuses opposition parties of making a “catastrophic miscalculation”.The court ruled this week that the Scottish Parliament cannot legally legislate to stage a second referendum without the approval of Westminster.First Minister Ms Sturgeon has since set out plans to use the next general election, to be held no later than January 2025, as a de facto referendum on the constitutional question.In her capacity as leader of the SNP, Ms Sturgeon is expected to tell party members that the independence campaign has been “strengthened” by the...
BBC
Head of the Royal Navy defends handling of rape allegations
The head of the Royal Navy has defended the way the service handles allegations of rape and sexual abuse. Adm Sir Ben Key told BBC Radio 4's Broadcasting House the Navy had changed how it investigates complaints. The First Sea Lord insisted independent investigations would be slower and "lead to...
BBC
Teachers at Aberdeen school back industrial action over pupil violence
Teachers at a school in Aberdeen have voted in favour of industrial action over pupil violence against staff. The Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) says there is serious concerns over the safety of staff at Northfield Academy. Aberdeen EIS rep Ron Constable said 89% had voted for strike action on...
BBC
Saturday's Scottish Cup - Dundee & Stirling Uni triumph in extra time
There's two more Scottish Cup third-round ties remaining - and the climax is live on BBC One Scotland on Monday. Clyde host Dumbarton tonight, but on Monday it will be the turn of Pollok, sitting second in the West of Scotland Premier League, to try to cause a surprise as they visit Championship leaders Ayr United.
BBC
Boston ditch body murder accused Kamil Zydek faces retrial
A man accused of murder after the killing of a Polish national whose body was found in a drainage channel in Lincolnshire faces a retrial. Kamil Zydek, 34, had denied murdering Marcin Stolarek whose body was found in South Forty-Foot Drain in Boston in January 2020. A jury at Lincoln...
BBC
Skegness: Asylum seeker meeting hears system 'creaking at the seams'
The MP for a seaside town which is housing asylum seekers in five hotels has claimed the immigration system is "creaking at the seams". About 400 people attended a meeting in Skegness, with Tory MP Matt Warman questioned about the suitability of the hotels and the town to house migrants.
