Odell Beckham Jr. sent some tweets on Sunday morning that have new meaning now that we have some context. Beckham was removed from an American Airlines flight in Miami on Sunday morning. Police say that Beckham was unresponsive and not following the directions from the flight crew to fasten his seatbelt. There was concern for Beckham’s health after he was in and out of consciousness, and he was asked to leave the flight. He refused, so he was removed from the flight, and all the passengers had to leave the plane too.

MIAMI, FL ・ 8 HOURS AGO