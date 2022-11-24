ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

u.today

“Dr. Doom” Roubini Says Binance Is Same As FTX But Worse, Here’s Why

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today

Are XRP & XRPL Centralized? Ripple Executives Argue

A new controversy over the decentralization of XRP Ledger and the cryptocurrency that powers it, XRP, has emerged and continued over the past two days. Arguments for the doubters' theses were presented by Ripple's former Director of Development Matt Hamilton and the company's current CTO David Schwartz. Main points. Responding...
TheStreet

Crypto Faces More Bad News, Government Crackdown

The term "domino effect" has been around for quite a while. The expression, which describes how one event causes a series of related events, has been used by presidents, scientists and people who just like to knock those little suckers down. Now the term is being used by at least...
zycrypto.com

Harvard Research Paper Tells Governments And Central Banks To Hold Bitcoin

A Harvard paper has urged central banks to hold Bitcoin as a way to circumnavigate sanctions. Only El Salvador has elevated Bitcoin to a national currency, but a number of sanctioned countries may take the bold leap. Enthusiasts are looking at countries in the Gulf as potential nations to add...
cryptopotato.com

Cathie Wood Reiterates Her $1 Million Bitcoin Bet

Ark Invest’s Cathie Wood is bullish on bitcoin and ether, forecasting the former’s price to soar to $1 million by 2030. Despite the FTX meltdown and the consecutive decline of the cryptocurrency market, the Founder and CEO of Ark Invest – Cathie Wood – stands by her prediction that bitcoin will skyrocket to $1 million by 2030.
Futurism

Someone's Converting Millions of the Stolen FTX Funds Into Bitcoin

In the hours after the FTX cryptocurrency exchange filed for bankruptcy, opportunistic hackers — or possibly an insider — took advantage of the chaos and began looting hundreds of millions of dollars worth of crypto. Now, it appears, they're hard at work laundering it. As CNBC reports, the...
u.today

“Black Swan” Author Explains Why There’s Crypto Crisis

In a recent Twitter thread, “Black Swan” author Nassim Nicholas Taleb has rejected the idea that the cryptocurrency industry is in the middle of a liquidity crisis. The Lebanese-American intellectual argues that crypto is indeed in the middle of a crisis, but it is actually due to the lack of cash flow.
cryptoglobe.com

$BTC: Bloomberg Strategist Predicts the Bitcoin Floor Price

In an interview released on Wednesday (23 November 2022), Mike McGlone, a Senior Commodity Strategist at Bloomberg Intelligence (Bloomberg’s research arm on the Bloomberg Terminal”), predicted how low the Bitcoin price could go in the short to medium term. During an interview on YouTube series “The Birb Nest”,...
coinchapter.com

Bitcoin’s Collapse Is Close, Says Daniel Jones a Crypto Analyst

LAGOS (CoinChapter.com) — Bitcoin the world’s leading digital asset value is down by more than 70% this year as the impact from the dramatic collapse of FTX continued to ripple through the crypto market. Following the unfortunate series of events that has plagued the crypto space this year,...
CoinTelegraph

Alameda Research withdrew $204M ahead of bankruptcy filing: Arkham Intelligence

Alameda Research withdrew over $200 million from FTX.US before it filed for bankruptcy, according to analysis from blockchain firm Arkham Intelligence disclosed on Nov. 25. In a Twitter thread, Arkham revealed that Alameda Research, FTX’s sister company, pulled $204 million from eight different addresses of FTX US in a variety of crypto assets, the majority of them stablecoins, in the final days before the collapse.
u.today

Why Toon Finance is the Number 1 ICO Presale

Toon Finance Airdrop and why the coin is so successful. Cryptocurrencies have captured the attention of the investing world. Their meteoric rises, their potential as a payment system, and their anonymity all make them desirable. However, many investors are cautious about jumping into this market. It’s not that they lack skills—it’s just that they lack knowledge. There is a lot to learn if you want to invest in cryptocurrencies with success. Thankfully, there are great tips to help you find success in your investments.
u.today

Small Bitcoin Holders Buy BTC in Droves in Spite of FTX Collapse

According to data shared by Glassnode, Bitcoin “shrimps,” a cohort of addresses that hold less than 1 BTC, have added 96,200 coins since the collapse of the FTX exchange. This marks an all-time high balance increase, according to the prominent analytics firm. The smallest Bitcoin holders now control...
cryptogazette.com

Bitcoin Is On Track To Explode By 500%, PlanB Reveals

Despite the latest unfortunate events involving FTX, there are still optimistic prediciotns about the price of Bitcoin. Check out the latest one below. At the moment of writing this article, BTC is trading in the green, and the king coin is priced at $16,588. Bitcoin latest price prediciton. It’s been...
astaga.com

Bitcoin Miners Now Face Darkest Situation Since 2015

Bitcoin, thought of the biggest cryptocurrency by way of market capitalization, can be exiting the month of November with buying and selling costs which might be considerably decrease than what it had the identical time final yr. It may be recalled that in November 10, 2021, BTC was in a...

