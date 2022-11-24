Read full article on original website
u.today
“Dr. Doom” Roubini Says Binance Is Same As FTX But Worse, Here’s Why

u.today
Are XRP & XRPL Centralized? Ripple Executives Argue
A new controversy over the decentralization of XRP Ledger and the cryptocurrency that powers it, XRP, has emerged and continued over the past two days. Arguments for the doubters' theses were presented by Ripple's former Director of Development Matt Hamilton and the company's current CTO David Schwartz. Main points. Responding...
Crypto Faces More Bad News, Government Crackdown
The term "domino effect" has been around for quite a while. The expression, which describes how one event causes a series of related events, has been used by presidents, scientists and people who just like to knock those little suckers down. Now the term is being used by at least...
zycrypto.com
Harvard Research Paper Tells Governments And Central Banks To Hold Bitcoin
A Harvard paper has urged central banks to hold Bitcoin as a way to circumnavigate sanctions. Only El Salvador has elevated Bitcoin to a national currency, but a number of sanctioned countries may take the bold leap. Enthusiasts are looking at countries in the Gulf as potential nations to add...
zycrypto.com
Man Who Bought Bitcoin At $1 Believes BTC Price Is Ultimately Headed For $100,000
Davinci Jeremie, an early crypto adopter and host of the davincij15 YouTube channel, predicts that Bitcoin’s price will grow by ten times in the next bull run but warns it could plunge further before then. “I think we will finally see $100,000…I think we’ll do at least 10x from...
cryptopotato.com
Cathie Wood Reiterates Her $1 Million Bitcoin Bet
Ark Invest’s Cathie Wood is bullish on bitcoin and ether, forecasting the former’s price to soar to $1 million by 2030. Despite the FTX meltdown and the consecutive decline of the cryptocurrency market, the Founder and CEO of Ark Invest – Cathie Wood – stands by her prediction that bitcoin will skyrocket to $1 million by 2030.
Futurism
Someone's Converting Millions of the Stolen FTX Funds Into Bitcoin
In the hours after the FTX cryptocurrency exchange filed for bankruptcy, opportunistic hackers — or possibly an insider — took advantage of the chaos and began looting hundreds of millions of dollars worth of crypto. Now, it appears, they're hard at work laundering it. As CNBC reports, the...
Musk Took on a $12.5 Billion Personal Loan Secured by His $62.5 Billion Worth of Tesla Stock
Twitter v. Elon Musk Court Filing by Potter Anderson & Corroon LLP, July 12, 2022 is part of. Feature Image: HackerNoon’s Midjourney AI, Prompt “richest man or most indebted man”. FACTUAL ALLEGATIONS. IV. The financing structure. 55. At the time of signing, the financing for the transaction had...
u.today
“Black Swan” Author Explains Why There’s Crypto Crisis
In a recent Twitter thread, “Black Swan” author Nassim Nicholas Taleb has rejected the idea that the cryptocurrency industry is in the middle of a liquidity crisis. The Lebanese-American intellectual argues that crypto is indeed in the middle of a crisis, but it is actually due to the lack of cash flow.
cryptoglobe.com
$BTC: Bloomberg Strategist Predicts the Bitcoin Floor Price
In an interview released on Wednesday (23 November 2022), Mike McGlone, a Senior Commodity Strategist at Bloomberg Intelligence (Bloomberg’s research arm on the Bloomberg Terminal”), predicted how low the Bitcoin price could go in the short to medium term. During an interview on YouTube series “The Birb Nest”,...
coinchapter.com
Bitcoin’s Collapse Is Close, Says Daniel Jones a Crypto Analyst
LAGOS (CoinChapter.com) — Bitcoin the world’s leading digital asset value is down by more than 70% this year as the impact from the dramatic collapse of FTX continued to ripple through the crypto market. Following the unfortunate series of events that has plagued the crypto space this year,...
CoinTelegraph
Alameda Research withdrew $204M ahead of bankruptcy filing: Arkham Intelligence
Alameda Research withdrew over $200 million from FTX.US before it filed for bankruptcy, according to analysis from blockchain firm Arkham Intelligence disclosed on Nov. 25. In a Twitter thread, Arkham revealed that Alameda Research, FTX’s sister company, pulled $204 million from eight different addresses of FTX US in a variety of crypto assets, the majority of them stablecoins, in the final days before the collapse.
u.today
Why Toon Finance is the Number 1 ICO Presale
Toon Finance Airdrop and why the coin is so successful. Cryptocurrencies have captured the attention of the investing world. Their meteoric rises, their potential as a payment system, and their anonymity all make them desirable. However, many investors are cautious about jumping into this market. It’s not that they lack skills—it’s just that they lack knowledge. There is a lot to learn if you want to invest in cryptocurrencies with success. Thankfully, there are great tips to help you find success in your investments.
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Will Explode by Over 5,900%, Come Out of Bear Market ‘Smelling Like a Rose’: ARK Invest’s Cathie Wood
The founder and CEO of investment firm ARK Invest is doubling down on her prediction that Bitcoin (BTC) will hit a seven-figure price by 2030. Responding to a question during an interview with Bloomberg about whether she is still holding on to her forecast that Bitcoin will reach $1 million in eight years, ARK Invest CEO Cathie Wood says that she is.
dailyhodl.com
Strategist Who Predicted May 2022 Bitcoin Crash Forecasts What’s Next for Crypto Markets
A popular crypto analyst who accurately predicted Bitcoin’s (BTC) crash in May 2022 is forecasting what’s next for BTC and the crypto markets. Pseudonymous crypto trader Capo details to his 676,000 Twitter followers what could happen to the crypto markets during both higher and lower time frames. The...
u.today
Small Bitcoin Holders Buy BTC in Droves in Spite of FTX Collapse
According to data shared by Glassnode, Bitcoin “shrimps,” a cohort of addresses that hold less than 1 BTC, have added 96,200 coins since the collapse of the FTX exchange. This marks an all-time high balance increase, according to the prominent analytics firm. The smallest Bitcoin holders now control...
cryptoglobe.com
$BTC: Crypto Analyst Predicts ‘Massive Bull Run’ After Bitcoin Forms Bottom Pattern Seen in 2015
A popular cryptocurrency analyst has predicted a “massive bull run” is set to be seen in the near future after the flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin ($BTC) formed a bottom pattern that was last seen back in 2015. According to pseudonymous cryptocurrency analyst Trader Tardigrade, Bitcoin is currently in the...
cryptogazette.com
Bitcoin Is On Track To Explode By 500%, PlanB Reveals
Despite the latest unfortunate events involving FTX, there are still optimistic prediciotns about the price of Bitcoin. Check out the latest one below. At the moment of writing this article, BTC is trading in the green, and the king coin is priced at $16,588. Bitcoin latest price prediciton. It’s been...
u.today
Fundstrat’s Tom Lee Predicted That Bitcoin Would Hit $200,000 in 2022. Here’s What He Has to Say Now
In a recent interview with CNBC, Fundstrat’s Tom Lee says that the current cryptocurrency crisis is “not that different” from 2018. Lee claims that the previous bear market was the time when some of the best projects were created. He adds that the ongoing cryptocurrency winter is...
astaga.com
Bitcoin Miners Now Face Darkest Situation Since 2015
Bitcoin, thought of the biggest cryptocurrency by way of market capitalization, can be exiting the month of November with buying and selling costs which might be considerably decrease than what it had the identical time final yr. It may be recalled that in November 10, 2021, BTC was in a...
