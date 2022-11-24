ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delishably

Gorgeous 'Christmas Charcuterie Board' Is Truly a Work of Art

By Mandi Jacewicz
Delishably
Delishably
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cAnV8_0jMMASus00

It's almost too pretty to eat!

If you love making charcuterie, this idea is going to help elevate your holiday entertaining. TikTok content creator @ champagneang shows us how to turn our boring boards into a holiday wonderland. And it’s almost too pretty to eat!

This is not your average cheese plate . This beautiful board was made for holiday entertaining!

View the original article to see embedded media.

We're thankful for the naturally artistic who create these amazing ideas! This simple but sensational idea uses a brie round that’s been sliced in half horizontally. Using one of round halves, she cuts a Christmas tree into the center. On the uncut half, she spreads on cranberry sauce and places the cut round on top. She decorates this gorgeous cheese with fresh sprigs of rosemary, prosciutto, and little toothpicks with cheese, olives, and pepperoni. How delicious! This great idea can be customized to fit your tastes. This beautiful board can be served with veggies, crostini and crackers.

The audience was excited to have this idea for their holiday spread. Viewer @CaitlinTarver commented, “This makes me holly jolly. Saved to collections bestie.” It makes us feel pretty jolly too! Viewer @ChloeCashmere said, “Charcuter-wreath.” Ha, so true! Viewer @Em commented, “Hear me out… put it in the oven for a bit to make it gooey and warm.” And the recipes creator replied, “Yesss love putting the Brie in the oven after.” We like the idea of warming this brie too!

We're excited to give this great idea a try! Amazing food somehow tastes even better when it looks this beautiful!

Comments / 0

Related
Tracey Folly

Woman eats food scraps off customers' tables at an all-you-can-eat buffet: gets reprimanded by restaurant staff

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. Years ago, my boyfriend and I frequented a buffet that featured all-you-can-eat salad, pasta, pizza, deli sandwiches, chicken wings, and soup. One thing missing from the all-you-can-eat buffet was baked potatoes. If you wanted a baked potato, you had to pay extra.
The Daily South

The Meaning Of Redbirds At Christmas

Redbirds–also known as northern cardinals–often appear as popular images in holiday decor. Their inquisitive beaks and lively red colors make them eye-catching additions to Christmas cards and ornaments, but how the birds became associated with the holiday season is a more mysterious story. That tale begins with the color red, a hue with many Christmastime connections, and includes the winter season, the habits of cardinals, and the symbolism that has developed around them over centuries.
TheStreet

Wendy's Menu Drops Frosty, Adds Bold New Burger, Specialty Fries

When Wendy (WEN) - Get Free Report's first introduced the Strawberry Frosty last May, the excitement was palpable -- as most of the chain's restaurants only have the machines and therefore capacity to only carry two Frosty flavors at a time, it is not often that Wendy's strays too far from chocolate or vanilla.
OHIO STATE
Whiskey Riff

Matthew McConaughey Says They Eat Thanksgiving Dinner At 11pm In His House

Ya gotta love Thanksgiving. From spending time with family, to stuffing your face with food until you go into a coma, watching football all day (unless your family is one of those that prefers the dog show on Thanksgiving), to trying to pretend like you enjoy being around cousin Cletus, who just shows up once a year for a free plate of food.
Thrillist

KFC's Limited-Edition Holiday Buckets Are Back Along with a New $5 Deal

Fried chickens have a lot to celebrate this month. First, the return of Culver's Buffalo chicken tenders, and now Kentucky Fried Chicken is debuting a new lineup of its own fried favorites. The fast food giant is bringing back limited edition buckets and a few new deals for the holiday season.
SheKnows

Aldi Just Dropped a Festive New Snack That's Nearly Identical to This Fan-Favorite Trader Joe's Item

Peppermint season is here, the most refreshing time of year! Sweet candy canes, warm peppermint mochas, desserts sprinkled with crunchy, minty pieces — it’s all so delicious. And this year, Aldi has a new festive snack for our peppermint-loving hearts, which is surprisingly similar to a Trader Joe’s treat from 2020. Stop by the nut aisle to try the Choceur Candy Cane Chocolate Covered Almonds at Aldi, which are roasted almonds dipped in dark and white chocolate, with bits of crushed candy cane inside. It’s the perfect savory-sweet treat, which Instagram user @aldi.mademedoit loved. “These literally fell from heaven and landed in...
Mansfield News Journal

The Amish Cook: Four favorite Thanksgiving recipes

Editor’s Note: Gloria is taking a week off. She will return next week. With Thanksgiving creeping closer, we are including a selection of favorite Amish Cook Thanksgiving recipes!. Sweet Potato Casserole. 3 cups cooked and mashed sweet potatoes½ cup sugar½ cup butter2 eggs, beaten1 teaspoon vanilla½ cup milkTopping: ½...
Delishably

Delishably

New York, NY
343
Followers
300
Post
19K+
Views
ABOUT

Food and Drink. Recipes, news, cooking hacks, tips, and tricks from around the world written by home chefs and foodistas like you!

 https://delishably.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy