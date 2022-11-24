Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fort Myers residents are frustrated with how long it is taking to have the debris removed following Hurricane IanLimitless Production Group LLCFort Myers, FL
First Trump, Now Madison Cawthorn – Florida Gets Another Election Loser.Matthew C. WoodruffCape Coral, FL
Iconic Captiva Island Resort First to Reopen After Hurricane IanNOISE Inc.Captiva, FL
4 Great Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
3 Florida Cities Mentioned as Among the Happiest in the United StatesL. CaneFlorida State
Related
fgcuathletics.com
Volleyball Draws Iowa State for NCAA First Round Battle
FORT MYERS, Fla. - FGCU Volleyball draws (6) Iowa State for its NCAA First Round matchup on Friday, Dec. 2 from Gainesville, Florida. Friday's official first serve is set for 4:30 p.m on SECN+. The victor of the Eagles-Cyclones (19-11) matchup will face the winner of (3) Florida and Florida A&M on Saturday at 7 p.m. in the Second Round. General admission all-session passes for the general public will go on sale Monday starting at 9 a.m. (follow this link for purchasing). Single-session tickets will go on sale Wednesday at 9 a.m.
fgcuathletics.com
Axner, Lockey and Shomaker Named to CSC Academic All-District Team
FORT MYERS, Fla. - Three members of the NCAA Tournament bound FGCU Volleyball squad were named to the College Sports Communicators Academic All-District Team Friday. Outside hitter Erin Shomaker (Granville, Ohio), setter Chelsey Lockey (Eaton, Colorado) and libero Dana Axner (Dublin, Ohio) represent the Eagles on the all-district list for their performances on the court and in the classroom. Every academic all-district honoree advances to the CSC Academic All-America ballot as first and second-team members will be announced in late December. Earlier this month, both Axner and Shomaker earned ASUN Academic Team recognition as well.
First Baptist, Bishop Verot, Dunbar claim regional titles for Southwest Florida
History has been made in Southwest Florida. For the first time, three teams from the area (Collier, Lee, Charlotte counties) have won regional championships in the same season. Bishop Verot (Fort Myers), Dunbar (Fort Myers), and First Baptist (Naples) all earned titles on Friday. Here is a look at ...
Dunbar stuns Naples, wins first regional championship
NAPLES, Fla.-- The Dunbar High School football team did the impossible and, in the process, made history. In the Class 3S-Region 4 championship game on Friday, the Tigers did what no one has this season (or most seasons). They shut down Naples High School's powerful rushing attack, then had just ...
Florida Weekly
A surprisingly close encounter with a Florida panther
I am Captain Jerry (“Eco Jerry”), and I am about to share with you a true tale that could rival your Sasquatch story. We run sailboat and pontoon leisure charters out of the Isles of Capri with Cool Beans Cruises, and generally spend most of our time in the luscious greenery of the Rookery Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve, roughly located from Everglades City and up the coastline to Gordon Pass in Naples.
7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various...
kalkinemedia.com
Hawaii gun permit ruling sides with 'homesick' Navy officer
HONOLULU (AP) — A U.S. Navy officer stationed in Hawaii cannot be denied a firearms permit solely because he sought counseling for feeling depressed and homesick, a federal judge ruled. Michael Santucci, a cryptologic warfare officer from Fort Myers, Florida, saw a medical provider at a military hospital for...
luxury-houses.net
Listed at $5.5 Million, This Breathtaking Home in Naples Florida comes with Elegance and Overwhelming Beauty
3855 Isla Del Sol Way Home in Naples, Florida for Sale. 3855 Isla Del Sol Way, Naples, Florida is an impressive in the award-winning community of Fiddler’s Creek with a breathtaking view of the pool, lake, and golf course. This Home in Naples offers 5 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 6,800 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 3855 Isla Del Sol Way, please contact Michelle Thomas (Phone: 239-860-7176) at Premier Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
usf.edu
How a Port Charlotte woman is finding gratitude after Hurricane Ian
Finding gratitude may not come so easy for many storm-weary residents. Jacqui Clarke-Naklin is counting her blessings and not her losses. As Jacqui Clarke-Naklin got closer to the heaping mountain of furniture, she stared at a husk of a house that once provided rest and comfort to a family. The 69-year-old breaks the silence.
wlrn.org
Ian still haunts Southwest Florida, the future for sea turtles, and America's detention system
Hurricane Ian brought devastation to Southwest Florida, destroying the livelihoods of many and affecting the region’s ecosystem. Weeks after the storm made landfall, residents are still feeling its effects. On this week's special edition of The Florida Roundup, we revisited some of the impactful coverage of Ian's aftermath by...
10NEWS
Scientists say Hurricane Ian runoff is feeding red tide blooms
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Scientists are saying a red tide bloom that’s lingered along the coast for a few weeks is now being fed by nutrients running off the landscape in the wake of Hurricane Ian. Red tide (Karenia brevis) is a naturally occurring organism in the Gulf...
Fort Myers residents are frustrated with how long it is taking to have the debris removed following Hurricane Ian
FORT MYERS, FLORIDA - Residents of the Forest Island Park neighborhood in Fort Myers, Florida are frustrated with how long it is taking the county to remove the piles of debris lining the streets of their neighborhoods from Hurricane Ian. One local resident reports “it has been 8-weeks since Hurricane Ian…the air is toxic” from all the piles of trash sitting along the sides of the road. To the point that even some of their pets are becoming ill, they say, likely connected to the piles of moldy, rotting debris. Neighbors in the area report that they have had one trash clean-up following Hurricane Ian, and that was back on October 18th, over a month. Hurricane Ian made landfall on September 28, 2022.
wanderingwheatleys.com
The 12 Best Hotels in Naples, Florida
In the late 1800s, a senator from Louisville, General John S. Williams, was searching for paradise. Alongside the owner of the Louisville Courier-Journal, Walter Haldeman, he chartered a boat and sailed down the coast looking for a place to start a new city. They came across miles of pristine beaches, and just beyond the beaches, they discovered a bay. Paradise had been found.
Florida Weekly
WHAT TO DO, WHERE TO GO
As Southwest Florida recovers from Hurricane Ian, some events have been canceled or rescheduled. We have reached out to as many venues as possible to confirm scheduling, but encourage readers to check before attending any event listed below. Submit calendar listings and high-resolution photos to events@floridaweekly.com. Email text, jpegs or Word documents are accepted. No pdfs or photos of fliers, please. The deadline for calendar submissions is noon Friday for the following week’s publication.
natureworldnews.com
Red Tide on Sarasota County Scatters Dead Fish on Beach, Shark Teeth Hunters Clean Up Instead — Florida
Shark teeth hunters in Sarasota County reported only finding dead fish on the shore due to the red tide situation. They wound up cleaning the Florida beach rather than engaging in their intended hunting activity. On Florida's Gulf Coast, state and local officials have been closely monitoring the red tide...
nomadlawyer.org
Turtle Beach : A Scenic Beauty Like Never Before
Located on the south side of Siesta Key, Florida, It has a 2,600 foot beach front. It is a public beach with picnic areas, children’s play areas, and camping facilities. It is also known for its large number of sea turtle nests. Observe sea turtles. Visiting this beach is...
WINKNEWS.com
Brian Rist; helping the community through his business and philanthropy
The owner of Storm Smart has built an empire providing materials to keep your home safe in hurricanes. Now Brian Rist is looking at how he makes long-term impacts in our community through philanthropy. WINK News sat down with the businessman who’s sharing his wealth and knowledge. Any Friday...
floridaweekly.com
Stock’s newest apartment community underway in Estero
Stock’s Luxury Apartment Living, a division of award-winning Stock Development, has announced the sitework for its newest luxury rental community, Corsa at Estero Crossing, has been underway for several months now. Corsa at Estero Crossing, which is located around a lake on the south side of Corkscrew Road just...
Florida Weekly
Aura’s Residences Designed For Today’s Living
Since its launch, the spectacular amenities available at Aura at Metropolitan Naples have been one of the main reasons for its popularity with buyers – and why so many of them have decided to make the 15-story high-rise tower near downtown Naples their new home. In addition to its...
WINKNEWS.com
How safe is it to eat locally harvested fish amid red tide?
Turkey is the classic choice on Thanksgiving but, in Southwest Florida, residents are wondering if locally harvested seafood is safe to eat. Amid red tide resulting as a consequence of Hurricane Ian, people have growing concerns about how safe it is to eat local fish. Captain Bill Hammond is living...
Comments / 0